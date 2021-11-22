ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats reeling year before midterm elections – here's how Republicans stay on top and win big in 2022

By Rick Scott
Fox News

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI said in March there was going to be a lot of buyer’s remorse when voters saw what Joe Biden and the Democrats were up to with total control of Washington. That was an understatement. In a recent survey from USA Today and Suffolk University, 46% of voters said...

The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
Washington Post

Should Democrats stick to only saying popular things?

Should Democrats stick to rhetoric and positions that are popular in swing states such as Georgia and Wisconsin? Ultimately, I think the answer is “no,” but the question is worth exploring. Many in the party blamed the Democrats’ weaker-than-expected results in the 2020 elections on left-wing activists and politicians touting...
Washington Post

Democratic midterm fears mount as policies fail to resonate with voters

At a virtual fundraiser late last month, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) shared a blunt assessment about the Democratic Party. “Democrats are terrible at messaging,” she said, according to notes taken by one attendee. “It’s just a fact.”. The admission surprised some attendees for its frankness, but it’s a sentiment that...
Washington Post

On voting rights, Democratic senators need to face reality

The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
NBC News

Aggressive gerrymandering may make elections far less competitive, experts say

As states across the country draft and enact political boundaries for the next decade, experts say Americans can expect far fewer close, competitive contests. "Competition is one of the big victims of this round of redistricting," said Michael Li, a redistricting expert at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, a nonpartisan law and policy organization.
The Guardian

Democrats need to admit that inflation is real – or voters will turn on them

Inflation is rapidly becoming a problem for the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. They need to get a grip on it before it imperils their wider agenda and sinks their chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. As they think about how to address it, one thing is certain: what they’ve been doing so far isn’t working. A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, and the same number consider the issue “very important” in their evaluations of his presidency. Among those Americans concerned about the state of the economy, nearly nine in 10 ranked inflation as a reason why. Clearly something has to change.
Washington Post

What happens when the administration is hinged on the unhinged?

Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection in spectacular fashion, receiving 7 million fewer popular votes than the winner, Joe Biden. During the five weeks following the election on Nov. 3, Biden’s win withstood more than 60 failed court challenges, and by Dec. 14 each state had certified its final electoral count, thereby confirming Biden’s victory. “The electoral college has spoken,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said. “So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.” No conceivable formula or legal challenge to the election remained. Biden had beaten Trump. On Jan. 6, Congress would meet to confirm the electoral count, and on Jan. 20, the new president would be sworn in. Everyone expected the defeated president to eventually concede, but Donald Trump refused. Instead, as ABC newsman Jonathan Karl explains in “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” Trump chose to launch a violent insurrection that upended the peaceful transfer of power. Karl’s sobering, solid, account of Trump’s last year in office sheds new light on how the man who lost the presidency nearly succeeded in overthrowing the 2020 election. Anyone who thinks that “it can’t happen here,” ought to read this book.
