Flannels Black Friday sale 2021: How to get your £100 voucher

Known for stocking some of the most coveted designer brands such as Burberry, Barbour and Balenciaga, Flannels is one of the UK's leading luxury retailers, with 37 stores across the UK. So, it’s likely that high-end items from Flannels will be on many Christmas lists this year.

With Black Friday just around the corner, there is no better time to save across gifts for loved ones or treats for yourself, whether that's the latest tech buy, toys for the children, or home appliances for new buyers. And, that includes in the luxury department – we all know that Santa loves a bargain!

Black Friday was originally a US-only affair, that referred to the day after Thanksgiving, but now, the Black Friday bonanza usually lasts at least four days, continuing to Cyber Monday , with many retailers making the shopping sale last for weeks – Boots began on 1 November, and Amazon has had deals running since 8 November. And with a few days still to go until Black Friday itself, Flannels has joined the party and already kicked off the festivities for its 2021 sale.

So if your teens have asked for some Balenciaga trainers or your partner is on the lookout for some classic Burberry check, Flannels may just be your best bet. You could even bag a steal for yourself along the way.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on deals across tech , gaming , home appliances , fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.

Ready to get shopping? Here’s what we know about Flannel’s Black Friday sale so far.

Read more:

Does Flannels take part in Black Friday?

Flannels does take part in Black Friday, and has already announced the first major promotion on its website: shop its products and you’ll receive a £100 voucher for every £500 you spend. This does sound pretty steep, but these are big-ticket designer fashion buys we’re talking about, so getting your basket to £500 might happen faster than you’d think. The maximum voucher amount you can earn is £200.

There are already Black Friday savings to snap up in the clearance section too – the saving on this Anine Bing quinn blazer (was £365, now £259, Flannels.com ) has caught our eye, as have Barbour’s eden Chelsea boots (was £135, now £95, Flannels.com ). However, it’s possible that more deals will drop on Black Friday itself.

Does Flannels take part in Cyber Monday?

The retailer has mentioned Cyber Monday alongside Black Friday when encouraging shoppers to sign up to email alerts, so it is highly likely that deals will run right through to Cyber Monday. The voucher promotion is set to expire on Monday 29 November, so you can enjoy this perk all through the Cyber Weekend.

Although, many of the products stocked at Flannels are extremely popular and will likely be in even higher demand once a discount is on offer. So, if you’ve got your heart set on something in particular, you might be wise to shop the sale as soon as the discount starts on that item, rather than holding out.

How much is Flannels’s Black Friday discount?

The discounts so far vary – the biggest drop we’ve seen is this Victoria Beckham skirt (was £1,500, now £149, Flannels.com ), which has a staggering £1,350 off.

However, if last year’s discount is anything to go by, then shoppers could save up to a very pleasant 20 per cent off sitewide. In 2020, Flannels also offered the £100 off any £500 spend deal, knocking a decent amount off of brands that are rarely discounted.

When is Flannels’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Deals have already begun, but it’s possible we’ll see more as Black Friday itself, on 26 November approaches. For the best savings so far, head to Flannels’s outlet . To find the best fashion deals as soon as they land, bookmark our Black Friday 2021 clothing deal guide and check back in throughout the event.

How much is Flannels’ delivery on Black Friday?

Flannels charges £6.99 for standard DPD shipping, which is carbon neutral. If you'd prefer to have your order the very next day then you can pay £9.99 when ordering before 9pm.

Flannels doesn’t currently have an option to spend over a certain amount in order to get free delivery. But, there is the option to spend over £200 and opt for click and collect, which will still set you back £6.99, but comes with a £10 voucher to spend in-store.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware