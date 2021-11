TENNERTON – The new disc golf course at the Upshur County Recreational Park has been completed. Upshur County Parks and Recreation Director Adam Brumley said the signage, poles and baskets have been installed throughout the park. The first tee is right behind the baseball field, and it goes out in a counter-clockwise direction around the property. It ends at the ninth hole over in the soccer fields.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO