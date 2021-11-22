Cavendish suffers "small collapsed lung" at Belgian event

A group from Iraq and Iran stand near a fire in a campsite in Dunkirk in near-freezing temperatures.They do not want to be in France. But they are here, in a makeshift campsite near old train tracks in the Grande-Synthe suburb, after failed attempts to cross the English Channel left them having to swim back to shore. This happened four times, one of them says. As they wait for their next try, they are camping out in Grand-Synthe in a site that has become popular with migrants since one nearby – which housed more than 1,000 – was broken up...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO