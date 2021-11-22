ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cavendish suffers "small collapsed lung" at Belgian event

midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish broke two ribs and suffered a “small collapsed lung” during a crash at a track event in Belgium, his team said on...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish: The fire within

Everybody assumed Mark Cavendish was finished as a top-level sprinter after four very difficult seasons. Everybody, that is, except Cavendish himself. His extraordinary comeback to win four Tour de France stages was one of the defining stories of 2021. He tells Procycling how he did it. Most, if not all...
SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

Ghent Six crash 'ripped a hole in my lung behind my heart', reveals Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish is back home safe and sound after his big crash at the Ghent Six, having spent a painful few days in hospital in Belgium. As soon as he hit the floor, the Manxman says he knew he'd done some damage but wanted to put on a brave face as his children were in the audience. After medical examination, it was revealed he'd broken a number of ribs and ripped a hole in his lung.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Mark Cavendish
The Independent

Migrants who ‘swam back to France’ after failed Channel crossing await another attempt

A group from Iraq and Iran stand near a fire in a campsite in Dunkirk in near-freezing temperatures.They do not want to be in France. But they are here, in a makeshift campsite near old train tracks in the Grande-Synthe suburb, after failed attempts to cross the English Channel left them having to swim back to shore. This happened four times, one of them says. As they wait for their next try, they are camping out in Grand-Synthe in a site that has become popular with migrants since one nearby – which housed more than 1,000 – was broken up...
IMMIGRATION
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Jet Avoids Crashing After Running into Bird Flock, Covered with Carcasses in Horrifying Landing

Most of us have experienced a harrowing flight experience, but few folks can relate to the experience of their plane hitting a bird flock. A Ryanair jet made an unfortunate collision with a large heron flock as it was preparing to land. The flight left from London and made its way to Bologna, Italy without any issues until the very end. According to The Sun, the plane collided with the bird flock just before it touched down.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Shiffrin struggling as wind forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers completed the first run. The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour as officials made adjustments to the course amid heavy winds and blowing snow. French veteran Tessa Worley, whose resume includes 14 World Cup giant slalom race wins and two world titles, had posted the fastest time of 49.56sec. Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second-quickest in 49.74.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Belgian#Ap#British
AFP

Djokovic-led Serbia down Austria in Davis Cup opener

Novak Djokovic sped past Austria's Dennis Novak as Serbia thumped Austria 3-0 in their Davis Cup opening match at Innsbruck on Friday. Djokovic took an hour to beat Novak 6-3, 6-2 after Dusan Lajovic saw off Gerald Melzer 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 behind closed doors due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in Austria.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Djokovic's Serbia stunned by Germany, Medvedev leads Russians to victory

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost a dramatic deciding tie-break in their doubles rubber as Serbia suffered a shock defeat by Germany in the Davis Cup Finals, while Daniil Medvedev helped the Russian Tennis Federation to an opening win. Djokovic is hoping to cap a brilliant season, which saw him only miss out on a calendar Grand Slam with defeat by Medvedev in the US Open final, by helping his country win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2010.
TENNIS
The Independent

Key highlights of Williams’ F1 history after Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79

Sir Frank Williams who has died at the age of 79, will be remembered as a pioneer of Formula One.Williams Grand Prix Engineering was founded in 1977, with a first F1 victory coming when Clay Regazzoni won the British Grand Prix two years later.Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at some of the highlights of Williams’ F1 history, which saw them secure nine Constructors’ Championships between 1980 and 1997.From humble beginnings to top of the worldWilliams had already tried to establish F1 teams with Frank Williams Racing Cars and Wolf–Williams Racing before the 1977 venture with...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

British cyclist Mark Cavendish suffers 'small collapsed lung' at Belgian event

BRUSSELS -- British cyclist Mark Cavendish broke two ribs and suffered a "small collapsed lung" during a crash at a track event in Belgium, his team said on Monday. Deceuninck -- Quick-Step said in a statement that Cavendish spent Sunday night in the Ghent University Hospital following the incident at the Ghent Six Day.
CYCLING
Metro International

Cycling-Cavendish recovering from broken ribs, collapsed lung

(Reuters) – British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday. Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen. “Examinations...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy