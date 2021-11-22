ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: November 22, 2021

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

Morning Source – SixForty1

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with country duo SixForty1. SixForty1 is comprised of Austin Gee and Brooks Hoffman who met while attending Murray State University in Kentucky. The duo celebrated four years in Nashville in November as independent artists. They released their latest EP ‘Started Right Here’ on October...
MUSIC
Williamson Source

Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Local Waffle House Inspires New Children’s Book

Waffle House® restaurants are known for serving a billion waffles, and it’s that very same waffle – whether classic, pecan, chocolate chip or peanut butter chip — that has inspired the new children’s book, “A Waffle Can Change the World,” published by The Nautilus Publishing Company and available now at awafflecanchangetheworld.com and on Waffle House’s online shopping site: shop.wafflehouse.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Williamson Source

Before Your Thanksgiving Feast, Check Out These Local Turkey Trots

This Thanksgiving, check out these local Turkey Trot events. Turkey Trot events raise funds and awareness for nonprofits and other organizations throughout the middle Tennessee area. 1GraceWorks Ministries. 3000 Meridian Blvd #400, Franklin, TN. Thursday, November 25. GraceWorks Ministries is, once again, holding their annual Turkey Trot benefitting the organizations...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Coming to Prime Video for the 2021 Holidays

Find your festive this holiday season with Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. From NFL games to holiday titles, there is something for everyone. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video for the 2021 holidays. Sample of Holiday Titles – A Mix of Holiday Classics and New...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#St Jude
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy