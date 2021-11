Tesla is moving closer to starting the manufacturing of its all-electric vehicles at its new facility near Austin named Gigafactory Texas. Production could begin extremely soon as new filings with the Texas Appraisal Review Board (ARB) reveal the imminent completion dates of each project, along with its value. The projects were individually filed by Tesla and officially registered with the State of Texas on November 19th, essentially hinting toward their approval and registration with the state’s public records.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO