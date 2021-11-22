Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who lost her life after a pedestrian crash on Saturday, Nov. 20 while police took 23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester into custody for leaving the crash scene.

