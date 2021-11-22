ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgFcc_0d3jnKwo00
Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who lost her life after a pedestrian crash on Saturday, Nov. 20 while police took 23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester into custody for leaving the crash scene.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident

November 22, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
Nationwide Report

A 53-year-old man dead after a single-vehicle accident in Laughlin (Laughlin, NV)

On late Thursday night, a 53-year-old man, from Circleville, Ohio, lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Laughlin. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on S. Casino Drive and Thomas Edison Drive. The preliminary investigation showed that a Chevrolet convertible was heading south on S. Casino Drive when it ran a red light at Thomas Edison Drive. After that, the car went onto a raised center median and hit a large landscape boulder, causing it to rotate and flip over.
LAUGHLIN, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Katrina Kakalecik dead after a multi-vehicle accident on State Road 532 (Stanwood, WA)

On Thursday, 27-year-old Katrina Kakalecik, of Granite Falls, was killed and three other people suffered injuries following a traffic collision on State Road 532. The fatal multi-vehicle pile-up took place at around 4 p.m. on State Route 532. The early reports indicated that a Volkswagen Jetta and a Ford Escape were westbound when the Jetta driver crashed into the SUV from behind. After that, the Ford Escape SUV went into eastbound traffic and got struck by a Toyota Avalon. The driver of an eastbound Toyota 4Runner veered to avoid the collision but it ended up hitting the Ford Escape.
STANWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Man and woman in their 80s dead after a two-vehicle collision in Everett (Everett, WA)

On Friday afternoon, two people lost their lives and another person suffered injuries following a T-bone crash in Everett. The fatal car accident took place shortly before 4 p.m. on West Mukilteo Boulevard near Forest Drive in which a Honda Sedan and a Chevy Tahoe were involved. The three people involved in the accident were adults. The two people in the Honda suffered major injuries and were declared dead at the scene by the officials. Officers believe that they were a man and woman in their 80s.
EVERETT, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy