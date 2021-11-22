ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global stocks bounce back as volatile weekend trade sinks ‘frothy’ Bitcoin

Cover picture for the articleGlobal stocks and U.S. futures are gaining this morning with tech again leading the way. That trend could prove sticky as COVID cases spike on both sides of the Atlantic. After slipping into bear territory last week, crypto remains under pressure this morning. In today's essay, I dig into...

Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price suddenly surges $4k as crypto market bounces back

The price of bitcoin shot up by more than $4,000 overnight to recuperate losses suffered last week.The cryptocurrency reached above $58,000 to close within $10,000 of the all-time high it reached earlier this month.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe 7 per cent price rise was mirrored by several other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether) and Solana (SOL).The overall crypto market rose more than 5 per cent to return above $2.5 trillion.The bounce back could signal an end to the price correction BTC suffered after its record high, which blockchain data suggests was partly caused by long-term investors skimming...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Will This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back? 3 Things to Know

Vertex disappointed investors when two candidates failed in clinical trials. But its core products could deliver billions of dollars in revenue for quite some time. And Vertex may be ready to file for regulatory approval of a potential blockbuster next year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has given more than one investor...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Indian shares flat in volatile trade; Reliance jumps

BENGALURU (Nov 29): Indian shares traded flat after opening lower in a volatile session on Monday on gains in heavyweight Reliance as well as metal and technology stocks amid a global market rebound on hopes that the new coronavirus variant would likely be mild. Earlier in the day, the main...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Sumo Logic: Take Advantage Of Random Stock Volatility

Sumo Logic stock has shed 20% of its value in the last month on no apparent news. Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) operates in the growing cloud/SIEM (and security) space with a large TAM. My original thesis for Sumo suggested investors to buy potential multi-baggers while they're small. Since then, Sumo Logic has continued to execute reasonably solid.
STOCKS
Fortune

Ray Dalio sees at least 3 reasons to worry about the future

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Hedge fund master Ray Dalio has a new book out this week—The Changing World Order—that analyzes patterns in the last 500 years of history and uses them to get a fix on the future. It’s a magnum opus, and I can’t do it justice in 300 words. But it is not encouraging. History, Dalio believes, “typically transpires via relatively well-defined life cycles,” and at least three of those cycles are headed in bad directions:
MARKETS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
Fortune

The Omicron bounce: crypto, crude and stocks rebound as virus jitters ease

On Friday, risk assets were toxic. Today, they're being bid up as investors ponder, wait a second, there isn't yet a wallop of bad news, so why not buy the dip? The early take on the new Omicron variant: yes, it's spreading, but the early infections are on the mild side... On cue, U.S. futures are on the rise, following Europe higher.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Bounces Back After Omicron Scare

Cryptocurrency prices were climbing out of the basement Monday following a stunning tumble sparked by fears tied to the latest Covid-19 variant. Bitcoin was up nearly 5% to $57,055 at last check, while Ethereum was up 5.3% to $4,316. Prices took a beating Friday, along with the rest of the...
CURRENCIES

