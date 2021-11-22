Niu Technologies Registers 37% Revenue Growth In Q3, Miss Estimates

Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 (ended Oct 2021) results on Tuesday, November 30. We expect CRM to miss the consensus estimates for earnings but be in line with revenues. The company has reported better than expected revenue and earnings figures in each of the last four quarters. CRM’s revenue growth in H1 of FY 2022 was primarily due to the continuous demand of its cloud offerings as organizations continue their shift toward digitization. We expect the same to drive the third-quarter FY2022 results, as well.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO