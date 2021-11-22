A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled over 260 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN).

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on existing home sales for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 122 points to 35,671.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 13 points to 4,707.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 45.25 points to 16,620.25.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 48,592,810 with around 793,650 deaths. India reported a total of at least 34,518,900 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 22,017,270 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $79.09 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $76.24 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 7 to 461 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.8% and STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index gained 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% while German DAX 30 gained 0.2%.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.09%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.39% and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.61%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%, while India’s BSE Sensex fell 2%. China’s central bank maintained its benchmark interest rates for corporate and household loans for the 19th consecutive month.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc downgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Celanese shares fell 1% to close at $165.74 on Friday.

Breaking News