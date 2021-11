The World Economic Forum recently organized a gathering called the 'Great Narrative,' which WEF founder Klaus Schwab described as a 'powerful catalyst to shape the contours of a more prosperous future for humanity.' World elites are trying to shape OUR future, but they don't seem to understand that's not how it works in a free society. So as we enter this Thanksgiving season, Glenn says, instead we should think about the 'narrative' and 'future' WE want. Not them. We must write our OWN futures based on the proven track record of the generations of free Americans who came before us...

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO