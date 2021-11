Taylor Heinicke has something that might be more important than his arm. His hardscrabble career is beginning to show a signature: He can make big things happen late. That’s a suggestive, promising quality. Ask yourself: When is the last time spectators could be confident that the Washington Football Team’s quarterback would be worth watching in the fourth quarter of a close game? Heinicke is reason to hang around and hope.

