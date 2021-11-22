ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Photo of the Week: November 22, 2021

By Andrea Hinds
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark,...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

CityTV Earns 5 NATOA Awards in 2021 for Programming Excellence

Murfreesboro’s CityTV was again recognized nationally for quality government television programming from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA). Murfreesboro’s government-oriented television station received five national awards during the 36th annual Government Programming Awards presented by NATOA (https://www.natoa.org/). “The CityTV team is annually recognized for excellence in broadcast,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Rutherford County, TN
Entertainment
County
Rutherford County, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: West 22 Tacos in Murfreesboro

West 22 Tacos held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 2018 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. Originally from Mexico, executive chef Austin Garcia had a dream to one day open his very own restaurant. After moving to Tennessee he began his journey. Delicious authentic west coast tacos & Mexican cuisine.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Small Business Saturday Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season

This Saturday is the perfect day to start your holiday shopping with gifts sourced from Tennessee farms and food businesses. November 27 is set aside for Small Business Saturday to encourage shoppers to support local businesses. Gift buying is easy in your area with Pick Tennessee Products. “Thoughtfully chosen gifts...
SMALL BUSINESS
Rutherford Source

Before Your Thanksgiving Feast, Check Out These Local Turkey Trots

This Thanksgiving, check out these local Turkey Trot events. Turkey Trot events raise funds and awareness for nonprofits and other organizations throughout the middle Tennessee area. 1GraceWorks Ministries. 3000 Meridian Blvd #400, Franklin, TN. Thursday, November 25. GraceWorks Ministries is, once again, holding their annual Turkey Trot benefitting the organizations...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaylord Opryland Hotel
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Parents deserve a break! Drop your kids, ages 6-13 only, off and they’ll enjoy four hours of wall-to-wall fun, while you get some me-time! Tickets include 4 hours of jump time, a slice of pizza and small drink. SkySocks are $3.99 and GLOW shirts, which are required per kid are $6.99. Space is limited so make sure to reserve your tickets to guarantee your time.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway Opens Today

The fifth annual Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway opens today, bringing outdoor ice skating and holiday activities to Murfreesboro for 10 weeks, from November 19, 2021 through, January 30, 2022, announced developer Scott Graby, president of Hearthstone Properties. Winterfest creates a magical experience for all ages with festive holiday lights,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Rutherford Source

Restaurants Offering In-House Thanksgiving Dining

Looking to go out with friends and family for Thanksgiving lunch or dinner? Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. Do you know of a restaurant offering in-house dining for Thanksgiving? Let us know by emailing us at [email protected]. 1Cracker Barrel.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna Annual Lighting Ceremony Details

SMYRNA, Tennessee— The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host our annual Lighting Ceremony. Town Manager Brian Hercules will emcee the event, with entertainment provided by the Stewarts Creek High School Jazz Band. Smyrna Fire and Police Departments will provide FREE photos with Santa. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

7 Places to Order Thanksgiving Dinner

Don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are seven catering companies that can help you put your guests in awe of the deliciousness without lifting a finger. Some are providing the whole dinner, and some are just doing sides. You might even want to mix and match – turkey from one place, sides from another, and maybe dessert from a third. So many scrumptious options; it’s hard to decide.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy