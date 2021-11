Sara Ransford has been living in the Valley since 1977, moving from Carbondale to Aspen, and then back to Carbondale. She worked as an art teacher at both the Carbondale Middle School and Carbondale Elementary School during the ‘80s and ‘90s, where she met Diane Kenney, a fellow art teacher at Colorado Rocky Mountain School and founder of the Carbondale Clay Center (CCC). They became friends, and Kenney told Ransford all about CCC. Ransford has since been a contributor and donor for many years. She has done a show here and there, and was very connected when her good friends K Rhynus Cesark and Sara Moore were directors in the past. “It’s really been fun to watch it from the very beginning,” said Ransford.

