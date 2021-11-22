ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Kelsea Ballerini

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZjfx_0d3jji4y00

Audacy's Katie Neal welcomes Kelsea Ballerini to our airwaves as this week’s co-host for the Superstar Power Hour on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide.

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to celebrate. Not only did the 28-year-old earn her very first CMA Award wins last week, but she’s also toasting to the release of her very first book, a poetry collection titled, Feel Your Way Through .

Ballerini, along with her “Half Of My Hometown” duet partner, Kenny Chesney were revealed as early winners in the CMA Musical Event of the Year and CMA Music Video of the Year categories last week for their special musical nod to Knoxville, TN — the hometown of both Chesney and Ballerini.

As Kelsea experiences undeniable success with her music, she only hopes she’ll experience the same acceptance with her newly released poetry project, Feel Your Way Through .

Most of the poems included in the collection were written by Ballerini as she stepped away from music during the pandemic. The vulnerability she expresses in the project reach new levels for the “Perter Pan” singer as she processes through her own life experiences.

Topics covered include Ballerini’s past with an eating disorder, battling trauma encountered while watching a classmate pass away, and reflecting on a tweet she received pushback for regarding racism in Country music.

Hear what Kelsea has to say about some of her life’s biggest milestones all this week on Katie Neal ’s Superstar Power Hour from 2PM - 3PM. Tune in on your favorite Audacy Country station.

