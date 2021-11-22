ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senate Democrats look to fix ugly polling numbers

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48n2S6_0d3jjQ8m00

Senate Democrats are growing alarmed about bad polling numbers and are looking for a better strategy for selling President Biden ’s climate and social spending agenda, which Republicans are attacking as a far-left tax and spending spree.

The party also feels that it is getting killed politically by Republicans on culture war issues after Democrats lost the Virginia gubernatorial contest, which hinged in part on critical race theory.

Senate Democratic Steering Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) organized a meeting with Democratic pollsters on Wednesday to review the surprisingly strong Republican performances in Virginia and New Jersey. One person familiar with the meeting said the message from some of the pollsters was an alarming wake-up call.

“Their level of concern is extremely high,” the source said about what senators heard from pollsters David Dixon, Pete Brodnitz, Geoff Garin, Anita Dunn and María Teresa Kumar.

The clear implication from the presentation is that Senate Democrats are in serious danger of losing their majority next year if they don’t turn around souring public sentiment.

“It’s almost like the Reagan revolution,” the Democratic source said of the success Republicans are having in portraying Democrats as out of step with mainstream cultural values.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday showed that 46 percent of registered voters say they would prefer to see Republicans control the Senate, while 42 percent said they want a Democratic Senate majority.

Biden’s sinking approval numbers are also cause for concern. An average of national polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight shows that Biden’s approval rating stands at only 42.5 percent, while his disapproval rating is 51.8 percent.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Friday shifted three Senate races toward Republicans. The respected handicapper now rates the races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada as toss-ups after previously seeing Democrats as slight favorites in those states.

The Senate is split 50-50, which means a Republican net gain of one seat would make Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) the new majority leader.

While Republicans are revving up their base, Democratic voters have become demoralized over their infighting over Biden’s agenda on Capitol Hill, Democratic pollsters and lawmakers warn.

Democratic senators lament that much of the media coverage of Washington this year has focused on battles between progressives and centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) instead of the substantive proposals in Biden’s agenda, such as the expanded child tax credit and new funding for child care and prekindergarten.

“The Democratic base is very frustrated and very depressed about our inability to just get things done,” said one Democratic senator, who requested anonymity to discuss growing angst within the caucus over the party’s weak poll numbers.

The lawmaker said the political boost Democrats got earlier in the year from passing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan has worn off and that it is critical Congress pass Biden’s Build Back Better agenda before the end of the year.

“The American Rescue Plan has worn off. That was a million years ago,” the senator added.

The lawmaker, however, expressed hope that the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Biden signed into law Monday, would begin to boost the party’s poll numbers.

Klobuchar told The Hill that the numbers aren’t as bad as some of her colleagues are making them out to be. She also said the best way to get better poll results is to pass meaningful legislation.

“We’re just talking about how we’re going to message. Mostly it was talking about Build Back Better,” she said.

She said the main lesson from the recent political setbacks in Virginia and New Jersey, where Democrats got a big scare in the governor’s race, is that Democrats need to “get things done.”

“Unlike the other party, when things happen with the electorate, we look at what we’re doing as opposed to trying to change our voters, which is what they’re doing with their voter suppression,” she said, referring to more than 200 laws Republicans have proposed in more than 40 states since losing the White House and Senate in the 2020 election to limit mail-in and early voting and Election Day voting.

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster, said the elections in Virginia and New Jersey showed a significant enthusiasm gap emerging between Republican and Democratic voters.

“We learned that the Republicans can supercharge their turnout even without Trump on the ballot or in the state and that is a very sobering lesson,” she said.

Lake said Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin managed to campaign as a centrist to suburban women voters while sounding “dog whistles” on cultural issues to excite Republican base voters in rural areas.

“They do it very effectively by running a two-tier campaign. Youngkin ran as Mr. Rogers, right down to the red sweater, to the suburban women on TV and then on social media targeted [base Republican voters] by using all of the dog-whistle politics and right-wing policies that they engage in,” she said.

A major problem emerging for Democrats is that independent voters don’t feel like they’re doing well economically, even though unemployment is dropping and wages are climbing.

“The Biden defectors, independent voters, noncollege educated white women are really feeling that things are not going well for their families and really want to know what we as Democrats are going to do for them and they want us to get it done,” Lake said.

While nonfarm payrolls increased by 531,000 in October, smashing the expectation of an increase of 450,000 in new jobs, consumer sentiment is dropping.

Democrats say that’s why it’s critical that they do a better job of explaining to voters how Biden’s climate and social spending agenda will improve their lives.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) are emphasizing the argument that the Build Back Better Act will reduce inflation and help subsidize the costs facing American families.

Senate Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), who heard the recent presentation from pollsters, said a big factor driving voter dissatisfaction is COVID-19 fatigue.

“I would simply say that everyone is going through much with COVID and supply chains breaking down,” she said. “There are such challenges. We’ve never been through a pandemic before.

“There’s no question that everything goes back to what’s happened with COVID,” she added. “It’s all related to what happens when you shut down a global economy and schools.

“It’s really hard. We’re all worried about children, our grandchildren and still trying to get people vaccinated."

Comments / 42

Jan Bell
7d ago

There is nothing the corrupt DumocRATS can do, they have already destroyed our country, our freedoms, our constitution, our economy, our rights as American citizens how much more damage can they go

Reply(1)
23
Walter Ego2
6d ago

see, the democrats openly admit they will cheat to get the numbers they want. they don't even hide the what they are doing anymore.

Reply(2)
18
Oliver73
6d ago

The only thing the democratic leaders can do is move to Venezuela where their dream country lies....there they can be the kings and queens and have all the slaves they want...

Reply(1)
15
Related
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The Democrats' Kamala Harris conundrum

“In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.” – Laurence J. Peter. When our Constitution was drafted, the presidential candidate who finished second became vice president. But in 1796, when candidates from opposing parties were elected, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, it was obvious that this system was not going to work. In 1803, Congress passed the 12th amendment (ratified by the states in 1804), our current system, which allows the presidential nominee to choose his VP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Panicked Democrats are ready to shove Biden aside. Again.

Ten months into President Biden’s term, panicky Democrats have already begun to speculate on who might take his place on the ticket in 2024, despite Biden’s assurances that he intends to stand for reelection. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. A Post story last weekend contained...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Washington Post

Democratic midterm fears mount as policies fail to resonate with voters

At a virtual fundraiser late last month, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) shared a blunt assessment about the Democratic Party. “Democrats are terrible at messaging,” she said, according to notes taken by one attendee. “It’s just a fact.”. The admission surprised some attendees for its frankness, but it’s a sentiment that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theridgewoodblog.net

Not Much to Be Grateful for in Latest Presidential Poll Numbers

COVID, Economy, foreign policy, Gas Prices, highest inflation in 31 years, Immigration, Jimmy Carter, let go Brandon, Presidential Poll Numbers. Washington DC, President Biden celebrated Thanksgiving with his family in Nantucket , but if polls of his job performance and handling of issues like the economy and foreign policy are any guide, he didn’t have much to be grateful for.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Shore News Network

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Democratic Senate#Democratic Voters#Republicans#D Minn#Quinnipiac University#Cook Political Report
Axios

Manchin’s next blow to liberals

During his six years as governor, Sen. Joe Manchin developed a rough three-part test he's taken to Washington: Are proposed programs paid for? Do they have bipartisan support? And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?. Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat wields unparalleled power in a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

On voting rights, Democratic senators need to face reality

The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kisswtlz.com

Senate Republicans hold fundraising edge over Democrats

With the 2022 midterm elections less than a year away, Senate Republicans are building on their cash advantage, while House and national committees are sitting on similar warchests. The Republicans’ Senate campaign arm continued to outraise the Democrats’ campaign committee, beating the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in October for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

396K+
Followers
47K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy