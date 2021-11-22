ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Juan Williams: Biden and Manchin are 2021's most influential politicians

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeo68_0d3jjK5e00

President Biden ’s approval rating is low. His party suffered a big loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race. And every pundit in D.C. is predicting doom for his party in the 2022 midterms.

So, how is Joe Biden the winner of my 2021 Politician of the Year?

He gets the title because he is the politician who in the last year had the biggest impact on national politics.

To see why Biden deserves the honor, take a step back from the ledge of doom. Then look beyond the tired conventional wisdom.

Begin by asking yourself a simple, revealing question:

Is Biden on track to be one of the most consequential presidents in American history?

The answer is yes, absolutely.

Here are the facts.

First, Biden put the historic COVID-19 pandemic largely in the rearview mirror by getting most Americans vaccinated. And he did it despite Republicans undercutting him by making vaccinations, mask-wearing and social distancing into polarizing political fights.

Second, Biden passed a massive relief package that kept the economy afloat through the past year’s dire days.

Yes, people are now worried about inflation.

Again, look beyond the conventional wisdom.

The fact is the nation’s economic foundation is strong, thanks to high consumer spending and wages going up. Savings are up, child poverty is down and the stock market has hit new highs more than fifty times during Biden’s first year in office.

Third, Biden passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, the most expansive such piece of legislation in years.

Oh, and he stepped up to keep his campaign promise to end the longest war in American history. The war in Afghanistan bled the country of treasure and American soldiers’ lives.

Presidents Trump, Obama, and Bush all knew it was long past time to get out of Afghanistan. But advisers told them it was a risky political step.

No exit is ever easy, and 13 Americans lost their lives.

But how many more soldiers would have died if another president had allowed the war to go on?

As if that wasn’t enough, it is entirely possible that Biden will get another historic legislative victory now that the House has passed his big bill to repair and expand the social safety net.

How can the conventional wisdom about Biden be so wrong?

Keep in mind, no one in the press wants to look like they are praising Biden after so much criticism of Trump.

Biden’s exceptional year comes immediately after Trump repeatedly deceived the public about the severity of the pandemic, failed to get it under control, and failed to deal with the economic damage it caused.

Trump did push pharmaceutical companies to speed development of the vaccine. But his historic mismanagement of the virus cost him a second term. Check the exit polls.

And Biden deserves extra points for getting a politically divided nation back on track despite Trump’s dirty tactics. Trump refused to admit he lost last year’s election and then incited an insurrection on Jan. 6.

Another Joe finishes second on my list of Politician of the Year: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Like Biden himself at times, Manchin has been the target of ire from progressive activists in the halls of Congress, on social media and on cable news.

Earlier this year, comedian Bill Maher quipped of Manchin that, "for a Democrat, he is the most powerful Republican in the Senate."

Frustrated liberal commentators who also regard the West Virginia Democrat as too moderate sarcastically refer to him as “Prime Minister Manchin.”

Well, I don’t know I would go that far.

But it is true that Manchin has stood in the way of bigger spending on Biden’s bill to improve the nation’s social safety net programs.

By reining in spending, Manchin has made liberals angry. But he is also making that bill more palatable for moderate, suburban voters.

Democrats will need those voters in next year’s midterm elections.

Conventional wisdom from the left and the right overlooks that Manchin continues to stand by Biden and the Democrats’ historic legislative agenda.

“I believe in President Biden,” Manchin said in a recent CNN interview. “We just have to work together. We can’t go too far left…We are a center, if anything a little center-right, country… I'm fiscally responsible and socially compassionate.”

It is hard to argue with Manchin’s reading of the electorate, especially after the results in Virginia.

Manchin and Biden are wagering that Democrats can enact policies that Americans will want to reward with their vote.

“Presidents are judged by history,” David Brooks wrote in the New York Times last week. “This administration will be judged by whether it reduced inequality, spread opportunity, created the material basis for greater national unity. It is doing that.”

For their efforts and effectiveness in carrying this banner, the two Joes are the top politicians of 2021.

Juan Williams is an author, and a political analyst for Fox News Channel.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The Democrats' Kamala Harris conundrum

“In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.” – Laurence J. Peter. When our Constitution was drafted, the presidential candidate who finished second became vice president. But in 1796, when candidates from opposing parties were elected, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, it was obvious that this system was not going to work. In 1803, Congress passed the 12th amendment (ratified by the states in 1804), our current system, which allows the presidential nominee to choose his VP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris in lead for 2024 if Biden decides not to run, poll says

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survey saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Williams
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bill Maher
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Republicans#Americans
TheAtlantaVoice

Dean Obeidallah: The Omicron Covid-19 variant is a crucial test for Biden

There are more questions than answers about the new Covid-19 variant known as Omicron first identified Thursday by South Africa’s health minister. Still, with the World Health Organization announcing Friday Omicron is a “variant of concern” and vaccine manufacturer Moderna adding the variant poses “a significant potential risk,” alarm bells are sounding in the United States and across the world […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nevada Current

How paid leave, immigration could get left behind in Biden’s social policy bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON-Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better measure […] The post How paid leave, immigration could get left behind in Biden’s social policy bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
IMMIGRATION
Iowa State Daily

Iowa politicians address Biden administration's management of U.S. southern border

Since the start of Biden’s presidency, Republican politicians have been critical towards the way the Biden administration has managed the influx of immigration at the southern border. According to Pew Research Center, unauthorized immigrants have been stabilizing at 10.5 million since 2017. They have also found that the rising share...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Manchin’s next blow to liberals

During his six years as governor, Sen. Joe Manchin developed a rough three-part test he's taken to Washington: Are proposed programs paid for? Do they have bipartisan support? And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?. Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat wields unparalleled power in a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Palm Beach Daily News

The most optimistic reason for Biden’s awful polls

Joe Biden is not particularly popular at the moment. His approval rating sits just above 42 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight’s poll tracker, lower than any modern president at this stage of his first term other than Donald Trump. Many of the theories as to why highlight a general sense of malaise, a national gloom produced by the lingering pandemic, conflict among congressional Democrats, poor White House communication, the rocky withdrawal from Afghanistan, and most of all: inflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

396K+
Followers
47K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy