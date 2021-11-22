ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Most Stressed Out State In America Will Surprise You

By Laura Begley Bloom
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no surprise that people have been under a ton of stress lately and not just due to the busy holiday season. A recent American Psychological Association survey of stress in America found that nearly a third of adults are so stressed out by the pandemic that they struggle to make...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Most Overweight and Obese States in America

With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity costing the health care system around $147 billion each year, WalletHub has released its report on 2021’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America. To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the 8 States Where the New Delta-Plus Strain Is Now Spreading

As autumn carries on, so does the progress made since the surge caused by the Delta variant that sent COVID cases soaring across the U.S. Recent data shows that the daily average of reported cases in the U.S. reached 72,000 last week, marking a 58 percent decrease since the summer's peak of 172,500 average daily cases on Sept. 13, CNBC reports. But even as health officials remain cautiously optimistic, a Delta subvariant known as AY.4.2 has been reported in eight states so far, with some concerned it can spread faster than its predecessor, CBS News reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous Town

There are a relatively few major yardsticks most Americans use when they consider where to live. Are there good jobs in the area? How is the education system? Are their recreational areas nearby? Is the housing affordable? What about the cost of living? All well and good, but what about crime? How many people want […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Amerisleep
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Are you stressed at work? Probably, US survey says

As the pandemic continues, there continues to be lingering residue in the workplace because of it, especially for the mental health of workers, according to a survey commissioned by human resources consulting firm. Almost half of the people who responded to a poll commissioned by Uprise Health said they feel...
MENTAL HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

People in This State Can’t Pay Their Energy Bills

At least two things have happened to affect the ability of people to pay their energy bills since COVID-19 began. And in Texas — the state where the most people struggle with energy bills — one more thing did. Nationwide, millions of people are still out of work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Forbes

Forbes

287K+
Followers
86K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy