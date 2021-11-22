Is wood the new concrete?

Lead Architects: Lars Hamran. Ole Fredrik Kleivene. Text description provided by the architects. The concrete cabin is located on a steep slope directly adjacent to the ski resort. The house is secluded towards the mountain and the access side and opens up towards the view. The roof is triangulated folds, which reach almost down to the terrain at the rear edge. The roof is covered with peat so that the building appears as an abstract extension of the landscape. The entrance level contains a spacious entrance hall, living room/kitchen, and master bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs contains the other three bedrooms, a separate living room, and a bathroom with a sauna. The steps protrude elegantly, with a thickness of 40mm. This is made possible by the use of fiber-reinforced concrete.
Comments / 0