TAKE 5 winner worth $35,487 sold in Fairport
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) —Check your tickets!
New York Lottery officials announced Monday that a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold at the Wegmans store on Pittsford-Palmyra Road in Fairport.
The ticket is was sold for the November 21 drawing and is worth $35,487.50.
