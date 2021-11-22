ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

TAKE 5 winner worth $35,487 sold in Fairport

By WROC Staff
 7 days ago

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) —Check your tickets!

New York Lottery officials announced Monday that a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold at the Wegmans store on Pittsford-Palmyra Road in Fairport.

The ticket is was sold for the November 21 drawing and is worth $35,487.50.

