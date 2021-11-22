ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oi Polloi Returns With Second Aran Knit Capsule

Cover picture for the articleManchester-based stalwart Oi Polloi has followed up last year’s Aran Jumper capsule with a new take on the knitwear classic. The collection builds on the first capsule’s key theme, with a focus on colorful stripes as a reference to classic sportswear designs. In this release, the Aran Jumper arrives...

TrendHunter.com

Glamorous Holiday Capsules

Le Chateau officially dropped its newest holiday collection dubbed the Glamour Capsule. The fashion brand is gearing up for seasonal celebrations with a range of shimmering party dresses for all festive occasions. The Glamour Capsule collection features a range of sparkling and festive pieces, from little black dresses to jumpsuits...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

A Guide to Building a Capsule Wardrobe

The capsule wardrobe initially started as a trend as early as the 1940s. That being said, it has proven to be a timeless strategy for fashionistas in search of more for less. In fact, capsule wardrobes are currently en vogue, affording many an easy and convenient way of deciding what to wear on any given day.
malemodelscene.net

Discover LOUIS VUITTON x NIGO® Second Capsule Collection

Designers Virgil Abloh and NIGO launched the second LOUIS VUITTON x NIGO® LV² Capsule Collection, that explores the two designers diverse cultural roots. The collection fuses a Western 1950s and ‘60s’ tailoring silhouette with a Japanese sensibility, and casual elements with a heightened elegance. The streetwear pieces reinterpret military uniforms and traditional costumes through a decidedly formalized lens.
Complex

Post Malone’s Maison No. 9 Reveals Second Capsule Collection

Post Malone’s French rosé brand, Maison No. 9, has just revealed its second capsule collection of merchandise, this time including a crewneck sweater, a hoodie, glasses, pins, and a even dog toy. Maison No.9 shared a look at the different pieces in this capsule collection to its Instagram with the...
hypebeast.com

SOUND SHOP balansa and Domz Introduce a "Chubby" Cartoon Capsule

South Korean record shop and label SOUND SHOP balansa has enlisted Hong Kong-based graphic designer Domz for a unique collaborative capsule covered in graffiti prints and new cartoons. Domz is best known for his “Casper” character which made its way on a collaborative rug with cashmerepullover. “There are many disturbing...
hypebeast.com

Autry Is the '80s U.S. Tennis Sneaker Brand That's Making a Comeback

Autry, the American brand that specialized in performance tennis sneakers in the 1980s, is back for Fall/Winter 2021. You may not have heard of Autry, but back in the day it — and its campaigns — progressed the tennis footwear industry, significantly distinguishing its array of shoes from other sneakers of its time as ones that were technical and geared towards professional playing, capable of making you perform better in the sport.
hypebeast.com

Balmain’s Latest Sneaker Drop is a Collaboration with Dogpound Gyms

Balmain’s sneaker offering has broadened and diversified in recent years, from its retro-leaning B-Ball to its more futuristically styled B-Runner. But its signature shape is arguably the BBold, a double-strapped style which was introduced last summer. The brand’s latest reworking of the style, though, is something of a curveball: a...
hypebeast.com

Artists Young T and Bugsey Dream of Sneaker Collabs

Nottingham-born artists Young T and Bugsey make their way to Crep Protect‘s Presented By store for the get-to-know sneaker show that see’s celebrities share stories of their favorite kicks. Hot off the release of their latest single ‘Roberto C’, Young T and Bugsey are one of the most promising music...
hypebeast.com

BAIT Launches 'Squid Game' KOKIES Toys and Apparel

Following its Astro Boy collaboration, LA-based label BAIT now teams up with Netflix to produce a series of apparel and KOKIES toys for the popular thriller series Squid Game. The KOKIES figures portray characters in the show including the Young-Hee motion-sensing Doll, Front Man, and Square, Triangle, and Circle guards. The doll figure is slightly larger than the others, and the triangle guards are given mini machineguns that are strapped to the chest. For apparel, Two black hoodies are offered, one bearing graphics of the three KOKIES guard on the front and maze on the back, and the other displaying a Hangul-print BAIT logo, sleeve text, and a playful illustration of the final Squid Game round on the back. To complete the collaborative offering, four T-shirt designs are available in black, grey and white featuring the KOKIES characters and co-branding elements.
hypebeast.com

XLIM Delivers its Final EP.1 Release With "SYNOPSIS 0.4"

Bursting onto the scene earlier this year, XLIM has developed itself into a standout name coming out of South Korea’s fashion scene. This time around, the fledgling imprint has returned with the final release of its EP.1 series with “SYNOPSIS 0.4.” Developed for the colder weather ahead, the collection features warmer options that continue to develop XLIM’s striking exploration of colors and textures. The concise selection is comprised of a down-padded jacket and vest, beanies, scarves and gloves.
hypebeast.com

PLEASURES' PLAYBOY Capsule Collection Celebrates a Pop Culture Icon

For its latest collaboration, PLEASURES has teamed up with PLAYBOY on a graphic-rich capsule collection. Expressing its signature California-infused progressive design outlook, the special range celebrates the iconic rabbit logo synonymous with the longstanding lifestyle and entertainment magazine name. “The rabbit, the bunny, in America has a sexual meaning; and...
hypebeast.com

Brain Dead Unveils Its Trippy and Cozy Winter 2021 Collection

Los Angeles-based Brain Dead, which is spearheaded by the designer Kyle Ng, has unveiled its Winter 2021 lookbook ahead of its imminent release. Shot by Will Goodan and staring Mia Kitora Howe as the model, the lookbook takes place in the city but is somehow intimate, or somewhat voyeuristic at times, as it follows Howe around convenience stores, into underground stations, and in other obscure areas of town.
hypebeast.com

WTAPS x Supreme Fall 2021 Collaboration

Following the drop of its latest Vans team-up, Supreme is continuing its major collaboration series, returning with a collaborative range with WTAPS for Fall 2021. Bringing the worlds of New York and WTAPS, the special range combines elements from both long-standing imprints for a cohesive release. Leading the WTAPS x...
hypebeast.com

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Revisits the TDS 574 Silhouette

New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio line has returned to its updated 574 silhouette for a sleek new colorway. Dubbed the TDS 574, the sneaker originally arrived in grey back in April, before white and navy colorways followed a few months later. For the latest release, New Balance Tokyo Design Studio...
hypebeast.com

Levi’s and Atelier Reservé Present Genderless Collection For FW21

Levi’s has teamed up with Amsterdam-based design duo Atelier Reservé for a limited-edition genderless collection. Founded in 2016 by visual artist Alljan Moehamad and designer Deyrinio Fraenk, Atelier Reservé has become renowned for the innovative ways it reworks vintage Levi’s stock to create new garments in each of its collections.
InsideHook

Goodlife x Polartec Is the Perfect Fuzzy Sweatsuit for Right Now

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. New York apparel brand Goodlife has been making some of our favorite stylish, perfectly cut basics for quite some time, so whenever they add a new wrinkle to their sartorial mix — particularly one suitable for cold weather — we’re always keen to check it out.
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton's "LV Archives" Socks Set Costs Almost $2K USD

If you’re looking for a rather extravagant stocking filler, look no further than. ‘s “LV Archives” socks set. Centered around various collections and capsules designed by Virgil Abloh and his collaborators, the six-pack of socks reference collections such as the cloud-indebted SS20 presentation, the plushy toy-filled SS21 show, and various other moments throughout the designer’s tenure.
hypebeast.com

CHRONEXT’s New Advent Calendar Is for Watch Connoisseurs

Luxury watch platform CHRONEXT has unveiled its new Advent calendar for 2021 that expands its previous 2020 edition. Crafted from high-quality wood that is coated with black piano lacquer, the calendar features 24 illuminated doors to conceal the collection of luxe watches and a clockwork outline. Behind the doors is a curated selection of timepieces like a limited-edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Black Panther, a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Leopard with a diamond setting, a rose gold A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk mechanical wristwatch and more. In addition to these highlighted models, the selection also includes other timepieces from Patek Phillipe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet and more.
hypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh Defined Hype for an Entire Generation

In 2018, shortly after Virgil Abloh’s debut collection as artistic director for menswear at Louis Vuitton, the designer posted an image of himself to Instagram, standing on the rainbow-colored runway that he had commissioned as a nod to The Wizard of Oz. The caption beneath the post read, simply, “you can do it too…”.
