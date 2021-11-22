Access to talent drives Thermo Fisher push in NC

Human embryonic stem cells are easily incorporated into a gene panel for tumor imaging. The DNA strands that comprise the genetic information code are present within the nucleus of each cell in the human body. However, as we all know sometimes there are mutations in these strands that can cause the genetic information coding to alter and thus lead to new diseases or even cancer. To keep track of which mutations have occurred in the genetic material of the gene panel can be used. The DNA strands from each person can be placed on this miniature panel which can then be used for the entire life of the individual. These small devices can also be used for the detection of other possible hereditary diseases and variants. In cases where one or more people in a family have been suspected of a certain disease or disorder, the results of these tests lookup can be compared with the DNA samples that are stored in the DNA banks.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO