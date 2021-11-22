ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Access to talent drives Thermo Fisher push in NC

By Zac Ezzone
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thermo Fisher Scientific continues to expand its presence...

WRAL News

More jobs, investment coming to NC as Thermo Fisher keeps expanding

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global supplier of products and services that support the life sciences, continues to grow its presence in North Carolina. Even as the company expands some of its existing facilities in the state, now it is planning to build a 375,000-square-foot manufacturing plant...
MEBANE, NC
ncbiotech.org

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Build Manufacturing Plant in Mebane

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global supplier of products and services that support the life sciences, continues to grow its presence in North Carolina. Even as the company expands some of its existing facilities in the state, now it is planning to build a 375,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Mebane that will create 150 to 200 jobs in manufacturing, engineering and business operations.
MEBANE, NC
State
North Carolina State
durhamtech.edu

President Buxton's statement on Thermo Fisher Scientific expansion

"The announcement of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s selection of Mebane as the location for a new manufacturing facility is great news for Orange County and our local communities. The 150-200 new jobs represent additional opportunities in the life sciences sector for residents of this region. Durham Tech looks forward to supporting individuals with the preparation needed for these jobs and to working with Thermo Fisher Scientific to provide a diverse pipeline of local talent and support their operations as needed with customized training."
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Triad Business Journal

Sales price of large Triad apartment community more than doubles in less than 5 years

A large Triad apartment community sold for $43 million Wednesday, more than double the price it sold for less than five years ago, according to Guilford County records. Arbor Ridge Apartments at 407 Woodstream Lane in Greensboro was purchased by Expedition Capital Advisors of Dallas, Texas, from an LLC managed by Jeff Turpin of Wrightsville Beach. Turpin is the former chairman of a convenience store group that totaled more than 425 properties.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
technologynetworks.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches 3M Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier Single Harvest Solution

The 3M Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier, a single-stage harvest solution, is now commercially available to therapeutic developers and manufacturers through Thermo Fisher Scientific. The 3M technology is complementary to Thermo Scientific single-use bioreactors (S.U.B.s), such as the recently launched Thermo Scientific DynaDrive S.U.B. and the well-established HyPerforma S.U.B. Pharmaceutical and...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Unexpected Growth to Seen for 3D Cell Culture Market by Forecast to 2027 with In-detailed Competitor Analysis | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific

3D cell culture is a man-made culture environment that enables biological cells to interact with their surroundings in all three conditions. Cell grown in 3D cell culture show similar properties of cells found in living organisms in terms of cellular characteristics and behavior. This technique allows the cells to grow in their natural environment in an in vivo condition.
INDUSTRY
Triad Business Journal

Peters Development adds to its rapidly expanding Triad retail collection with grocery-anchored shopping center

A Triad-based real estate investment company has added to its rapidly expanding local retail collection with the purchase of another grocery-anchored shopping center in its hometown. Peters Development purchased Westchester Centre shopping center at 2200 Westchester Drive in High Point for $8.84 million in a transaction that closed Tuesday in...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Medagadget.com

Gene Panel Market to Surpass $29,975.8 Million, at 20.2 % CAGR by 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, BGI, GENEWIZ, GATC Biotech, Novogene Co., Ltd.

Human embryonic stem cells are easily incorporated into a gene panel for tumor imaging. The DNA strands that comprise the genetic information code are present within the nucleus of each cell in the human body. However, as we all know sometimes there are mutations in these strands that can cause the genetic information coding to alter and thus lead to new diseases or even cancer. To keep track of which mutations have occurred in the genetic material of the gene panel can be used. The DNA strands from each person can be placed on this miniature panel which can then be used for the entire life of the individual. These small devices can also be used for the detection of other possible hereditary diseases and variants. In cases where one or more people in a family have been suspected of a certain disease or disorder, the results of these tests lookup can be compared with the DNA samples that are stored in the DNA banks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 807.4 Million at a CAGR of 7.1% By 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Diasorin S.P.A.

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market continues to grow rapidly with rising incidences of infectious diseases combined with rising awareness regarding the same. Helicobacter pylon is a genus of gram-positive and spiraling microorganisms. It is responsible for infection in the stomach. Helicobacter pylon can cause dysentery and diarrhea. It has also been associated with peptic ulcers and other bowel disorders. These diagnostic techniques include non-infectious conditions like recurrent acute peptic ulcer, non-ulcer dyspeptic ulcers, malignancies, and other conditions including candida, Helicobacter pylon (H.pylori), Helicobacter pylori (H.pylori), and Staphylococcus aureus (S.aureus). Healthcare infrastructure is developing at a rapid pace and adopting new diagnostic tools to facilitate diagnosis and treatment. This Diagnostic Medical Equipment or DMECs are used to screen patients, take blood samples, perform physical examination and culture of growths, and analyze immune and inflammatory parameters.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Triad Business Journal

Kontoor Brands closes sale of $400 million in senior notes

Less than two weeks after announcing its offering of $400 million in senior notes, Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) has closed the sale of the notes. The Greensboro designer, maker and marketer of Lee and Wrangler branded apparel and accessories released the offer on Nov. 9. On Nov. 18, Kontoor announced it had entered into an indenture with U.S. National Bank, to which it issued and sold the senior notes, which carry a 4.15% interest rate, due on Nov. 15, 2029.
GREENSBORO, NC
thedallasnews.net

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Net Worth 7367.01 million in 2019 & Forecasts to 2027 Including Key Players: Thermo fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, Lonza, Catalent, Inc., Takara Bio Inc.

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services – Global Market Report 2021-2027". Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market is valued approximately at USD 7367.01 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.34% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The area of cell and gene therapy is revolutionizing way cancer patients and those with genetic disorders are treated. These new therapeutic possibilities enhance patient outcomes dramatically and, in some situations, are curative. However, manufacturing of such medicines poses complex new challenges. The cost of manufacture remains a significant barrier to clinical translation and commercialization of these potentially game-changing medicines today. To manufacture high-quality medications in a reliable and cost-effective manner, new technologies are required. While patients will benefit from new treatment options, the risks for patients and drug developers are high. The market is driven by the key factors such as Increasing investments of pharmaceutical companies in the Research & Development and Increase in the number of chronic diseases, orthopaedic and other cardiovascular diseases. major pharma firms are boosting their R&D efficiency by investing heavily in R&D, in order to ensure long returns on investments, as well as by collaborating with the R&D centres worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Triad Business Journal

N.J. company, new in Greensboro, expands NC footprint with $59 million purchase

A New Jersey commercial real estate developer and investor that recently extended its footprint into the Triad has added a second N.C. property not far away. Denholtz Properties, which acquired Interstate Commerce Park, a five-building, 218,570-square-foot industrial park located in Greensboro for $12.1 million from CIP Real Estate in September, has purchased the luxury Vida Apartments in downtown Kannapolis for $59 million from Kannapolis City Center I LLC.
GREENSBORO, NC
Medagadget.com

Pipette Tip Market Growth with CAGR 7.84%, Strategies and Insights, Business Perspectives 2021-2027 | Major Players – Eppendorf AG, Rainin, Gilson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sorensen, USA Scientific

The report titled Global Pipette Tip Market defines and outlines the products, applications, and specifications for the readers. The study lists the leading companies operating in the global market and highlights the key changing trends adopted by companies to maintain dominance. Using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis tool, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the leading companies are all mentioned in the report. All major players in this global market are profiled with details such as product type, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.
BUSINESS
