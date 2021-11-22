What’s Happening With CVS Health Stock?

Bank of America stock (NYSE: BAC) has gained 57% YTD, which is more than double the 25% rise in S&P500 over the same period. The stock is currently trading at $48 per share and is at the same level as its fair value of $48 – Trefis’ estimate for Bank of America’s valuation. While the bank posted mixed results in the second quarter of 2021, it outperformed the consensus estimates in the third quarter. The bank reported total revenues of $22.8 billion – up 12% y-o-y. The consumer banking unit, which contributes close to 40% of the revenues, gained 10% y-o-y driven by higher deposit balance and improvement in client activity. It was followed by a 17% rise in the wealth management division and a 23% jump in investment banking revenues. While the wealth management division benefited from higher market valuations, positive AUM flows, and growth in outstanding loans & deposit balance, the investment banking business gained from higher advisory and debt origination revenues. Further, the global markets segment posted a 6% y-o-y rise in revenues driven by a 33% increase in equity trading, partially offset by a slight drop in the FICC (fixed income, currency, and commodity) trading business. The revenue growth translated into a 64% y-o-y increase in the adjusted net income to $7.3 billion, primarily due to a favorable decrease in the provisions for credit losses and lower non-interest expenses as a % of revenues.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO