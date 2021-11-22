ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Happening With CVS Health Stock?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 7 days ago

The stock price of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) rose 3% yesterday after the company announced that it will close 900 of its stores, reflecting 9% of its total stores in the U.S. [1] The company will focus on adding primary care offerings at some of its existing stores, and maintain traditional...

www.forbes.com

