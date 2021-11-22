Subway rider fatally stabbed near Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new images of a man accused of stabbing a woman on a Bronx subway platform. Investigators said the man got into an argument with the woman Wednesday night at the Jackson Avenue station in the Melrose section. (credit: NYPD) It happened on the northbound 2 and 5 platform, according to police. The woman said she initially thought the man punched her in the shoulder, but she later realized she was bleeding. She was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

BRONX, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO