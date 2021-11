CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shoppers in Charlotte woke up early on Black Friday searching for some good deals this year. The doors at Best Buy opened up at 5 a.m. Friday morning and people were lined up, though the line was dramatically shorter than previous years when the sidewalk has been lined with tents. With inventory scarcities for computers, video game consoles, and more, combined with deals through online storefronts, shoppers queued up outside the Best Buy in Charlotte's Steele Creek numbered only in the dozens.

