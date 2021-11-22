ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Brandon Forbes, U.S. Sailor, Found Dead at Naval Base

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sailor was identified as Seaman Brandon Forbes, 20, of Maple Heights, Ohio, a machinist's mate fireman who worked on the boat's nuclear reactor...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

New U.S. Navy sub takes on legendary name

The first USS New Jersey was a turn-of-the-century battleship that circumnavigated the globe for two years as part of President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Great White Fleet.” The next was a World War II naval legend, earning nine battle stars in the Pacific theater before returning to service three more times over the next 50 years: in Korea, Vietnam and in the dying days of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
The Day

The USS California returns to the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

Escorted by patrol boats from the U.S. Navy Coastal Riverine Squadron 8, the Virginia-class attack submarine USS California (SSN 781) returned to the Naval Submarine Base in Groton following routine operations Monday. The California, the eighth vessel in the class, was launched at Newport News Shipbuilding in November 2010 and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nps.edu

Naval Postgraduate School Pins Three Sailors As Chief Petty Officers

For many decades, the Chief Petty Officer has stood as a symbol for strength, discipline and knowledge amongst the Navy’s enlisted ranks. The motto “Ask the Chief” has been ingrained in the minds of junior enlisted Sailors as a reminder to look to their chief for guidance. The selection to join this fellowship holds heavy significance and is a momentous career milestone.
MONTEREY, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cadets botch covert goat mission

ANNAPOLIS – Cadets from the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point recently embarrassed every member of “The Long Gray Line” when they fumbled their attempt to steal the United States Naval Academy (USNA) mascot, Bill, the goat. The tradition of stealing mascots between Army and Navy has been a precursor to the Army v. Navy football game for decades.
UPI News

PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will consider enemy base strike capabilities to boost defense despite critics saying it violates the country's pacifist constitution. Kishida told 800 military personnel during a troop review at Camp Asaka near Tokyo that the option for Self-Defense Forces...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Naval#Naval Base#U S Sailor#Navy#Stars And Stripes#The U S Navy#Cmdr#Ncis
Aviation Week

Interactive Map: Russian Naval Aviation Bases

The Russian Navy comprises four fleets operating in the Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific oceans as well as the Baltic, Black and Caspian seas. Take a look at the base locations and the aircraft operated from them. !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window... Interactive Map: Russian Naval Aviation Bases is available to both Aviation Week...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
71K+
Post
681M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy