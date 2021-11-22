ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Tracking some showers, then an autumn chill returns

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney tracked some showers in the...

www.wfsb.com

abc27.com

Chilly start to the week, some snow showers tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 30. TUESDAY: Snow Showers, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. This week will feature a series of clipper systems rolling through nearly every day. That doesn’t mean there will be a lot of moisture or any concerning weather, but it does mean the pattern is active! This morning we are kicking things off with a few mountain snow showers and a bit of a breeze. Get ready for a chilly and blustery Monday ahead. Most of the region will just see passing clouds today, but the breeze will keep the chill in the air for sure. Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of another clipper that will drop in for Tuesday. Tomorrow looks chilly and breezy again with off-and-on snow showers. No accumulation is expected. Wednesday will start to turn the corner with temperatures, getting into the mid-40s with partly sunny skies.
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Cold weather isn't going anywhere!

Today is going to be a cold day, but at least we'll see a little sunshine throughout the day. Keep in mind, the wind is going to pick up, making temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s feel even colder, so bundle up! With highs only making it into the upper 30s and lower 40s, that's about a 10 degree departure from average highs.
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Some Snow Showers Possible Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Clouds are increasing into the early afternoon as a clipper system bring snow showers into Michigan throughout the day. We could see a few of these snow showers work into northern portions of Michiana between 3-8pm tonight. No significant accumulation is expected, a dusting will be likely the farther North you go. High of 38.
localdvm.com

A chilly and breezy day, some snow showers possible tonight

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with more sun to the south and east. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 45 (41-49) Monday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers, especially to the north and west. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, Low: 31 (28-34) Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mountain snow showers early, then...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Scattered showers expected to increase later in the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance just northeast of the Big Island continues to track towards the eastern half of the state. Instability associated with this low will produce wet unsettled weather across the state. The highest rainfall amounts are forecast over windward and mountain areas favoring Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. The high pressure ridge far north of the islands will continue to produce moderate to breezy winds through Monday. Trade wind speeds decrease through the week, becoming light and variable on Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of unsettled wet weather will develop from Friday into the weekend as another upper low combines forces with a cold front bringing widespread rainfall to all islands.
