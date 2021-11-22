Brett’s Pick Of The Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Brett Thackara
Cover picture for the articleMuch of Thanksgiving week will be dry and cool, which is good news for holiday travel. Wednesday looks like the nicest day of the week with lots of sunshine and temperatures just shy of 50°....

Chilly start to the week, some snow showers tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 30. TUESDAY: Snow Showers, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. This week will feature a series of clipper systems rolling through nearly every day. That doesn’t mean there will be a lot of moisture or any concerning weather, but it does mean the pattern is active! This morning we are kicking things off with a few mountain snow showers and a bit of a breeze. Get ready for a chilly and blustery Monday ahead. Most of the region will just see passing clouds today, but the breeze will keep the chill in the air for sure. Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of another clipper that will drop in for Tuesday. Tomorrow looks chilly and breezy again with off-and-on snow showers. No accumulation is expected. Wednesday will start to turn the corner with temperatures, getting into the mid-40s with partly sunny skies.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Plenty Of Sun Monday, Chilly Start To Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool and cloudy start to Monday with temperatures in the mid-60s and a few spotty showers. A front will move through and skies will gradually clear. The afternoon will be beautiful with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. Monday night under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. (CBS4) Tuesday afternoon will be fabulous with pleasant highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday morning will not be as cold but still cool with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. Spotty showers will be possible Friday but it will be drier for the upcoming weekend.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
KRIS 6 News

Cool today, but warmer later this week

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather forecast and result in a fairly quiet weather pattern through the next several days. Surface high pressure will move east of us and will result in higher humidity and warmer temperatures.
