Brett’s Pick Of The Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool and cloudy start to Monday with temperatures in the mid-60s and a few spotty showers. A front will move through and skies will gradually clear. The afternoon will be beautiful with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. Monday night under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. (CBS4) Tuesday afternoon will be fabulous with pleasant highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday morning will not be as cold but still cool with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. Spotty showers will be possible Friday but it will be drier for the upcoming weekend.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO