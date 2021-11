In May 2020, easyJet revealed that there had been a data breach in which the personal data of 9 million customers was exposed. Customers were notified that anyone who had booked easyJet flights or holidays between 17th October 2019 and 4th March 2020 might have been affected. Even though easyJet partly acted correctly by reporting the breach to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in January 2020, the airline chose to wait a lengthy four months to tell its customers. If you think your data has been part of the breach you can start an easyJet data breach claim for the compensation you deserve.

