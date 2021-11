4 people hospitalized after a motorcycle accident in Mesa (Mesa, AZ) Nationwide Report

Four people were hospitalized after a traffic accident Saturday night in Mesa.

As per the initial information, just after 10 p.m., two motorcycles were heading southbound on Country Club Drive approaching Broadway Road.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

4 people hospitalized after a motorcycle accident in Mesa

November 22, 2021