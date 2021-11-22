ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Insights into the nutritional properties and microbiome diversity in sweet and sour yogurt manufactured in Bangladesh

By S. M. Rafiqul Islam
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYogurt is one of the most frequently consumed dairy products for nutritional benefits. Although yogurt is enriched with probiotics, it is susceptible to spoilage because of the presence of pathogenic microbes. Spoiled yogurt if consumed can cause food-borne diseases. This study aimed to assess the nutritional composition and microbiome diversity in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Quantum-coherent nanoscience

For the past three decades nanoscience has widely affected many areas in physics, chemistry and engineering, and has led to numerous fundamental discoveries, as well as applications and products. Concurrently, quantum science and technology has developed into a cross-disciplinary research endeavour connecting these same areas and holds burgeoning commercial promise. Although quantum physics dictates the behaviour of nanoscale objects, quantum coherence, which is central to quantum information, communication and sensing, has not played an explicit role in much of nanoscience. This Review describes fundamental principles and practical applications of quantum coherence in nanoscale systems, a research area we call quantum-coherent nanoscience. We structure this Review according to specific degrees of freedom that can be quantum-coherently controlled in a given nanoscale system, such as charge, spin, mechanical motion and photons. We review the current state of the art and focus on outstanding challenges and opportunities unlocked by the merging of nanoscience and coherent quantum operations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogel improves wound healing and skin flap survival by the sustained release of basic fibroblast growth factor

Biomaterials traditionally used for wound healing can act as a temporary barrier to halt bleeding, prevent infection, and enhance regeneration. Hydrogels are among the best candidates for wound healing owing to their moisture retention and drug-releasing properties. Photo-polymerization using visible light irradiation is a promising method for hydrogel preparation since it can easily control spatiotemporal reaction kinetics and rapidly induce a single-step reaction under mild conditions. In this study, photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogels were imparted with properties namely fast wound adherence, strong wet tissue surface adhesion, greater biocompatibility, long-term bFGF release, and importantly, ease of use through the modification and combination of natural bio-macromolecules. The production of a gelatin hydrogel made of natural gelatin (which is superior to chemically modified gelatin), crosslinked by visible light, which is more desirable than UV light irradiation, will enable its prolonged application to uneven wound surfaces. This is due to its flexible shape, along with the administration of cell growth factors, such as bFGF, for tissue regeneration. Further, the sustained release of bFGF enhances wound healing and skin flap survival. The photocrosslinking gelatin hydrogel designed in this study is a potential candidate to enhance wound healing and better skin flap survival.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Functional Diversity#Genetic Diversity#Phylogenetic Diversity#Sweet And Sour#Abstract Yogurt#Bangladeshi#Microorganisms3
Nature.com

In vivo toxicity of bioreactor-grown biomass and exopolysaccharides from Malaysian tiger milk mushroom mycelium for potential future health applications

Natural mycelial biomass (MB) and exopolysaccharides (EPS) of Malaysian tiger milk mushroom Lignosus rhinocerus are considered high-end components due to their high commercial potential value in drug discovery. This study aims to evaluate the toxicity of the mushroom extracts' generated in a bioreactor using the zebrafish embryo toxicity (ZFET) model assay as a new therapy for treating asthma. Both MB and EPS extracts, at concentrations 0.16"“10Â mg/mL, were tested for ZFET and early development effects on Zebrafish Embryos (ZE) during 24"“120Â h post-fertilisation (HPF). Findings revealed that MB was deemed safe with an LC50 of 0.77Â mg/mL; the EPS were non-toxic (LC50 of 0.41Â mg/mL). Neither MB nor EPS delayed hatching nor teratogenic defects in the treated ZE at a 2.5Â mg/mL dose. There were no significant changes in the ZE heart rate after treatments with MB (130 beats/min) and EPS (140 beats/min), compared to that of normal ZE (120"“180 beats/min). Mixing both natural compounds MB and EPS did not affect toxicity using ZFET testing; thus, intimating their safe future use as therapeutic interventions. This represents the first study to have used the ZFET assay on MB and EPS extracts of L. rhinocerus for future health applications.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Acyl-chain saturation regulates the order of phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate nanodomains

Phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate (PI(4,5)P2) plays a critical role in the regulation of various plasma membrane processes and signaling pathways in eukaryotes. A significant amount of cellular resources are spent on maintaining the dominant 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition, while less abundant and more saturated species become more prevalent in response to specific stimuli, stress or aging. Here, we report the impact of acyl-chain structure on the biophysical properties of cation-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains. PI(4,5)P2 species with increasing levels of acyl-chain saturation cluster in progressively more ordered nanodomains, culminating in the formation of gel-like nanodomains for fully saturated species. The formation of these gel-like domains was largely abrogated in the presence of 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2. This is, to the best of our knowledge, the first report of the impact of PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition on cation-dependent nanodomain ordering, and provides important clues to the motives behind the enrichment of PI(4,5)P2 with polyunsaturated acyl-chains. We also show how Ca2+-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains are able to generate local negative curvature, a phenomenon likely to play a role in membrane remodeling events.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An insight into thermal properties of BC-graphene hetero-nanosheets: a molecular dynamics study

Simulation of thermal properties of graphene hetero-nanosheets is a key step in understanding their performance in nano-electronics where thermal loads and shocks are highly likely. Herein we combine graphene and boron-carbide nanosheets (BC3N) heterogeneous structures to obtain BC3N-graphene hetero-nanosheet (BC3GrHs) as a model semiconductor with tunable properties. Poor thermal properties of such heterostructures would curb their long-term practice. BC3GrHs may be imperfect with grain boundaries comprising non-hexagonal rings, heptagons, and pentagons as topological defects. Therefore, a realistic picture of the thermal properties of BC3GrHs necessitates consideration of grain boundaries of heptagon-pentagon defect pairs. Herein thermal properties of BC3GrHs with various defects were evaluated applying molecular dynamic (MD) simulation. First, temperature profiles along BC3GrHs interface with symmetric and asymmetric pentagon-heptagon pairs at 300Â K, Î”T"‰="‰40Â K, and zero strain were compared. Next, the effect of temperature, strain, and temperature gradient (Î”T) on Kaptiza resistance (interfacial thermal resistance at the grain boundary) was visualized. It was found that Kapitza resistance increases upon an increase of defect density in the grain boundary. Besides, among symmetric grain boundaries, 5"“7"“6"“6 and 5"“7"“5"“7 defect pairs showed the lowest (2"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) and highest (4.9"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) values of Kapitza resistance, respectively. Regarding parameters affecting Kapitza resistance, increased temperature and strain caused the rise and drop in Kaptiza thermal resistance, respectively. However, lengthier nanosheets had lower Kapitza thermal resistance. Moreover, changes in temperature gradient had a negligible effect on the Kapitza resistance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamical efficiency for multimodal time-varying transportation networks

Spatial systems that experience congestion can be modeled as weighted networks whose weights dynamically change over time with the redistribution of flows. This is particularly true for urban transportation networks. The aim of this work is to find appropriate network measures that are able to detect critical zones for traffic congestion and bottlenecks in a transportation system. We propose for both single and multi-layered networks a path-based measure, called dynamical efficiency, which computes the travel time differences under congested and free-flow conditions. The dynamical efficiency quantifies the reachability of a location embedded in the whole urban traffic condition, in lieu of a myopic description based on the average speed of single road segments. In this way, we are able to detect the formation of congestion seeds and visualize their evolution in time as well-defined clusters. Moreover, the extension to multilayer networks allows us to introduce a novel measure of centrality, which estimates the expected usage of inter-modal junctions between two different transportation means. Finally, we define the so-called dilemma factor in terms of number of alternatives that an interconnected transportation system offers to the travelers in exchange for a small increase in travel time. We find macroscopic relations between the percentage of extra-time, number of alternatives and level of congestion, useful to quantify the richness of trip choices that a city offers. As an illustrative example, we show how our methods work to study the real network of a megacity with probe traffic data.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Winter diet of Japanese macaques from Chubu Sangaku National Park, Japan incorporates freshwater biota

The Japanese macaque (Macaca fuscata) is native to the main islands of Japan, except Hokkaido, and is the most northerly living non-human primate. In the Chubu Sangaku National Park of the Japanese Alps, macaques live in one of the coldest areas of the world, with snow cover limiting the availability of preferred food sources. Winter is typically a bottleneck for food availability potentially resulting in marked energy deficits, and mortality may result from famine. However, streams with groundwater upwelling flow during the winter with a constant water temperature of about 5 Â°C are easily accessible for Japanese macaques to search for riverine biota. We used metabarcoding (Cytochrome c oxidase I) of fecal samples from Japanese macaques to determine their wintertime diet. Here we provide the first robust evidence that Japanese macaques feed on freshwater biota, including brown trout, riverine insects and molluscs, in Chubu Sangaku National Park. These additional food sources likely aid their winter survival.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Prevalence and risk factors of hypertension among college freshmen in China

Hypertension is the leading single contributor to all-cause death and disability worldwide. However, there is scarce evidence on the prevalence and risk factors of hypertension for Chinese youth. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of hypertension among Chinese college freshmen and to identify the influencing factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study of all freshmen from 2015 to 2017 at a university in Wuhan, China by physical examination and standard-structured questionnaire. The Pearson chi-square test was used to compare categorical variables. Forward stepwise logistic regression method was used in the multivariate analysis to identify independent predictors of hypertension in youth. A total of 12,849 participants were included, and the prevalence of hypertension of Chinese college freshmen was 4.3% (7.9% in men and 1.6% in women). Men had a higher risk of hypertension than women (odds ratio [OR]: 5.358, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.345"“6.607, P"‰<"‰0.001). Obese people were more likely to develop hypertension than those with normal body mass index (OR: 10.465, 95% CI: 8.448"“12.964, P"‰<"‰0.001). People with elevated resting heart rate (RHR) had a higher prevalence of hypertension (OR: 4.987, 95% CI: 3.641"“6.832, P"‰<"‰0.001). Staying up late (OR: 2.957, 95% CI: 2.482"“3.523, P"‰<"‰0.001), physical inactivity (OR: 4.973, 95% CI: 4.141"“5.972, P"‰<"‰0.001), living in urban district (OR: 1.864, 95% CI: 1.493"“2.329, P"‰<"‰0.001) and family history of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) (OR: 2.685, 95% CI: 2.108"“3.421, P"‰<"‰0.001) were related to higher prevalence of hypertension in youth. Male, obesity, elevated RHR, physical inactivity and family history of CVDs were identified as important risk factors of hypertension in youth. These risk factors should be given more attention when designing and implementing the interventional programs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Bone marrow sinusoidal endothelium controls terminal erythroid differentiation and reticulocyte maturation

Within the bone marrow microenvironment, endothelial cells (EC) exert important functions. Arterial EC support hematopoiesis while H-type capillaries induce bone formation. Here, we show that BM sinusoidal EC (BM-SEC) actively control erythropoiesis. Mice with stabilized Î²-catenin in BM-SEC (Ctnnb1OE-SEC) generated by using a BM-SEC-restricted Cre mouse line (Stab2-iCreF3) develop fatal anemia. While activation of Wnt-signaling in BM-SEC causes an increase in erythroblast subsets (PII"“PIV), mature erythroid cells (PV) are reduced indicating impairment of terminal erythroid differentiation/reticulocyte maturation. Transplantation of Ctnnb1OE-SEC hematopoietic stem cells into wildtype recipients confirms lethal anemia to be caused by cell-extrinsic, endothelial-mediated effects. Ctnnb1OE-SEC BM-SEC reveal aberrant sinusoidal differentiation with altered EC gene expression and perisinusoidal ECM deposition and angiocrine dysregulation with de novo endothelial expression of FGF23 and DKK2, elevated in anemia and involved in vascular stabilization, respectively. Our study demonstrates that BM-SEC play an important role in the bone marrow microenvironment in health and disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

ASB2 is a novel E3 ligase of SMAD9 required for cardiogenesis

Cardiogenesis requires the orchestrated spatiotemporal tuning of BMP signalling upon the balance between induction and counter-acting suppression of the differentiation of the cardiac tissue. SMADs are key intracellular transducers and the selective degradation of SMADs by the ubiquitin"“proteasome system is pivotal in the spatiotemporal tuning of BMP signalling. However, among three SMADs for BMP signalling, SMAD1/5/9, only the specific E3 ligase of SMAD9 remains poorly investigated. Here, we report for the first time that SMAD9, but not the other SMADs, is ubiquitylated by the E3 ligase ASB2 and targeted for proteasomal degradation. ASB2, as well as Smad9, is conserved among vertebrates. ASB2 expression was specific to the cardiac region from the very early stage of cardiac differentiation in embryogenesis of mouse. Knockdown of Asb2 in zebrafish resulted in a thinned ventricular wall and dilated ventricle, which were rescued by simultaneous knockdown of Smad9. Abundant Smad9 protein leads to dysregulated cardiac differentiation through a mechanism involving Tbx2, and the BMP signal conducted by Smad9 was downregulated under quantitative suppression of Smad9 by Asb2. Our findings demonstrate that ASB2 is the E3 ligase of SMAD9 and plays a pivotal role in cardiogenesis through regulating BMP signalling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automatic detection of mesiodens on panoramic radiographs using artificial intelligence

This study aimed to develop an artificial intelligence model that can detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of various dentition groups. Panoramic radiographs of 612 patients were used for training. A convolutional neural network (CNN) model based on YOLOv3 for detecting mesiodens was developed. The model performance according to three dentition groups (primary, mixed, and permanent dentition) was evaluated, both internally (130 images) and externally (118 images), using a multi-center dataset. To investigate the effect of image preprocessing, contrast-limited histogram equalization (CLAHE) was applied to the original images. The accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.2% and that of the external test dataset was 89.8% in the original images. For the primary, mixed, and permanent dentition, the accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.7%, 97.5%, and 93.3%, respectively, and the accuracy of the external test dataset was 86.7%, 95.3%, and 86.7%, respectively. The CLAHE images yielded less accurate results than the original images in both test datasets. The proposed model showed good performance in the internal and external test datasets and had the potential for clinical use to detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of all dentition types. The CLAHE preprocessing had a negligible effect on model performance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Safety of PRRSV-2 MLV vaccines administrated via the intramuscular or intradermal route and evaluation of PRRSV transmission upon needle-free and needle delivery

Two distinct experiments (Exp) were conducted to evaluate the shedding and efficacy of 2 modified live porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) type 2 vaccines (MLV) when administered intramuscularly (IM) or intradermally (ID) (Exp A), and the potential of PRRSV transmission using a needle-free device (Exp B). One-hundred fifty-four, 3-week-old castrated-male, pigs were procured from a PRRSV-free herd. In Exp A, 112 pigs were randomly allocated into 4 groups of 21 pigs including IM/Ingelvac MLV (G1), IM/Prime Pac (G2), ID/Prime Pac (G3), and non-vaccination (G4). Twenty-eight remaining pigs were served as non-vaccination, age-matched sentinel pigs. G1 was IM vaccinated once with Ingelvac PRRS MLV (Ing) (Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany). G2 and G3 were IM and ID vaccinated once with a different MLV, Prime Pac PRRS (PP) (MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Following vaccination, an antibody response, IFN-Î³-SC, and IL-10 secretion in supernatants of stimulated PBMC were monitored. Sera, tonsils, nasal swabs, bronchoalveolar lavage, urines, and feces were collected from 3 vaccinated pigs each week to 42Â days post-vaccination (DPV) and assayed for the presence of PRRSV using virus isolation and qPCR. Age-matched sentinel pigs were used to evaluate the transmission of vaccine viruses and were introduced into vaccinated groups from 0 to 42 DPV. Seroconversion was monitored. In Exp B, 42 pigs were randomly allocated into 5 groups of 3 pigs each including IM/High (T1), ID/High (T2), IM/Low (T3), ID/Low (T4), and NoChal. Twenty-seven remaining pigs were left as non-challenge, age-matched sentinel pigs. The T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were intranasally challenged at approximately 26Â days of age with HP-PRRSV-2 at high (106) and low (103 TCID50/ml) doses, respectively. At 7Â days post-challenge, at the time of the highest viremia levels of HP-PRRSV-2, T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were IM and ID injected with Diluvac Forte using needles and a need-less device (IDAL 3G, MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Same needles or needle-less devices were used to inject the same volume of Diluvac Forte into sentinel pigs. Seroconversion of sentinels was evaluated. The results demonstrated that PP vaccinated groups (G2 and G3), regardless of the route of vaccination, had ELISA response significantly lower than G1 at 7 and 14 DPV. PP-vaccinated groups (G2 and G3) had significantly higher IFN-Î³-SC and lower IL-10 secretion compared to the Ing-vaccinated group (G1). The two different MLV when administered intramuscularly demonstrated the difference in virus distribution and shedding patterns. PP-vaccinated pigs had significantly shortened viremia than the Ing-vaccinated pigs. However, ID-vaccinated pigs had lower virus distribution in organs and body fluids without virus shedding to sentinel pigs. In Exp B, regardless of the challenge dose, sentinel pigs intradermally injected with the same needle-less device used to inject challenged pigs displayed no seroconversion. In contrast, sentinel pigs intramuscularly injected with the same needle used to inject challenged pigs displayed seroconversion. The results demonstrated the transmission of PRRSV by using a needle, but not by using a needle-less device. In conclusion, our results demonstrated that ID vaccination might represent an alternative to improve vaccine efficacy and safety, and may be able to reduce the shedding of vaccine viruses and reduce the iatrogenic transfer of pathogens between animals with shared needles.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Transferring cognitive talent across domains to reduce the disposition effect in investment

We consider Theory of Mind (ToM), the ability to correctly predict the intentions of others. To an important degree, good ToM function requires abstraction from one's own particular circumstances. Here, we posit that such abstraction can be transferred successfully to other, non-social contexts. We consider the disposition effect, which is a pervasive cognitive bias whereby investors, including professionals, improperly take their personal trading history into account when deciding on investments. We design an intervention policy whereby we attempt to transfer good ToM function, subconsciously, to personal investment decisions. In a within-subject repeated-intervention laboratory experiment, we record how the disposition effect is reduced by a very significant 85%, but only for those with high scores on the social-cognitive dimension of ToM function. No such transfer is observed in subjects who score well only on the social-perceptual dimension of ToM function. Our findings open up a promising way to exploit cognitive talent in one domain in order to alleviate cognitive deficiencies elsewhere.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Equilibrium in soil respiration across a climosequence indicates its resilience to climate change in a glaciated valley, western Himalaya

Soil respiration (SR), a natural phenomenon, emits ten times more CO2 from land than anthropogenic sources. It is predicted that climate warming would increase SR in most ecosystems and give rise to positive feedback. However, there are uncertainties associated with this prediction primarily due to variability in the relationship of SR with its two significant drivers, soil temperature and moisture. Accounting for the variabilities, we use a climosequence in Himalaya with a temperature gradient of"‰~"‰2.1Â Â°C to understand the variations in the response of SR and its temperature sensitivity to climate change. Results indicate an equilibrium in SR ranging from 1.92 to 2.42Â ÂµmolÂ mâˆ’2Â sâˆ’1 across an elevation gradient (3300"“3900Â m) despite its increased sensitivity to temperature (Q10) from 0.47 to 4.97. Additionally, moisture reduction towards lower elevation weakens the temperature-SR relationship. Finally, soil organic carbon shows similarities at all the elevations, indicating a net-zero CO2 flux across the climosequence. The findings suggest that as the climate warms in this region, the temperature sensitivity of SR reduces drastically due to moisture reduction, limiting any change in SR and soil organic carbon to rising temperature. We introduce an equilibrium mechanism in this study which indicates the resilient nature of SR to climate change and will aid in enhancing the accuracy of climate change impact projections.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Noise-induced barren plateaus in variational quantum algorithms

Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) may be a path to quantum advantage on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers. A natural question is whether noise on NISQ devices places fundamental limitations on VQA performance. We rigorously prove a serious limitation for noisy VQAs, in that the noise causes the training landscape to have a barren plateau (i.e., vanishing gradient). Specifically, for the local Pauli noise considered, we prove that the gradient vanishes exponentially in the number of qubits n if the depth of the ansatz grows linearly with n. These noise-induced barren plateaus (NIBPs) are conceptually different from noise-free barren plateaus, which are linked to random parameter initialization. Our result is formulated for a generic ansatz that includes as special cases the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz and the Unitary Coupled Cluster Ansatz, among others. For the former, our numerical heuristics demonstrate the NIBP phenomenon for a realistic hardware noise model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Neural nano-optics for high-quality thin lens imaging

Nano-optic imagers that modulate light at sub-wavelength scales could enable new applications in diverse domains ranging from robotics to medicine. Although metasurface optics offer a path to such ultra-small imagers, existing methods have achieved image quality far worse than bulky refractive alternatives, fundamentally limited by aberrations at large apertures and low f-numbers. In this work, we close this performance gap by introducing a neural nano-optics imager. We devise a fully differentiable learning framework that learns a metasurface physical structure in conjunction with a neural feature-based image reconstruction algorithm. Experimentally validating the proposed method, we achieve an order of magnitude lower reconstruction error than existing approaches. As such, we present a high-quality, nano-optic imager that combines the widest field-of-view for full-color metasurface operation while simultaneously achieving the largest demonstrated aperture of 0.5 mm at an f-number of 2.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Amazon methane budget derived from multi-year airborne observations highlights regional variations in emissions

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 246 (2021) Cite this article. Atmospheric methane concentrations were nearly constant between 1999 and 2006, but have been rising since by an average of ~8 ppb per year. Increases in wetland emissions, the largest natural global methane source, may be partly responsible for this rise. The scarcity of in situ atmospheric methane observations in tropical regions may be one source of large disparities between top-down and bottom-up estimates. Here we present 590 lower-troposphere vertical profiles of methane concentration from four sites across Amazonia between 2010 and 2018. We find that Amazonia emits 46.2"‰Â±"‰10.3 Tg of methane per year (~8% of global emissions) with no temporal trend. Based on carbon monoxide, 17% of the sources are from biomass burning with the remainder (83%) attributable mainly to wetlands. Northwest-central Amazon emissions are nearly aseasonal, consistent with weak precipitation seasonality, while southern emissions are strongly seasonal linked to soil water seasonality. We also find a distinct east-west contrast with large fluxes in the northeast, the cause of which is currently unclear.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Multicast tree construction algorithm for dynamic traffic on software defined networks

Dynamic traffic of multicast communication in the Software Defined Network environment focused less though it is more natural and practical. In multicast communication, the traffic is dynamic due to the dynamic group memberships (i.e., participants join and leave the group anytime), which are not explored much in the previous research works. The multicast in dynamic traffic requires a method to handle dynamic group membership and minimum tree alteration for every join and leave of participants from the multicast group. This paper proposes a multicast tree construction algorithm, which considers receiving devices and network capability as base parameters to construct the multicast path. The proposed routing method uses Dijkstra's Shortest Path algorithm for initial tree formation, identifies a multicast path, and processes the Shortest Path Tree to reduce the overall hop count and path cost. The multicast tree generated by the proposed enables the dynamic join and leaves of participating devices with reduced tree alteration using more common paths to reach the devices. The implementation and results show that the proposed method works efficiently in resource utilization with a reduced hop count and quality for multicast communication in static and dynamic scenarios. Also, the results demonstrate that the proposed method generates a stable common path for multicast communication.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy