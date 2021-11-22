Inheritance of gene expression throughout fruit development in chili pepper

The SnRK gene family is a key regulator that plays an important role in plant stress response by phosphorylating the target protein to regulate subsequent signaling pathways. This study was aimed to perform a genome-wide analysis of the SnRK gene family in wheat and the expression profiling of SnRKs in response to abiotic stresses. An in silico analysis identified 174 SnRK genes, which were then categorized into three subgroups (SnRK1/2/3) on the basis of phylogenetic analyses and domain types. The gene intron"“exon structure and protein-motif composition of SnRKs were similar within each subgroup but different amongst the groups. Gene duplication and synteny between the wheat and Arabidopsis genomes was also investigated in order to get insight into the evolutionary aspects of the TaSnRK family genes. The result of cis-acting element analysis showed that there were abundant stress- and hormone-related cis-elements in the promoter regions of 129 SnRK genes. Furthermore, quantitative real-time PCR data revealed that heat, salt and drought treatments enhanced TaSnRK2.11 expression, suggesting that it might be a candidate gene for abiotic stress tolerance. We also identified eight microRNAs targeting 16 TaSnRK genes which are playing important role across abiotic stresses and regulation in different pathways. These findings will aid in the functional characterization of TaSnRK genes for further research.

WILDLIFE ・ 11 DAYS AGO