Wildlife

Inheritance of gene expression throughout fruit development in chili pepper

By Christian Escoto-Sandoval
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene expression is the primary molecular phenotype and can be estimated in specific organs or tissues at particular times. Here we analyzed genome-wide inheritance of gene expression in fruits of chili pepper (Capsicum annuum L.) in reciprocal crosses between a domesticated and a wild accession, estimating this parameter during fruit development....

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A human fetal liver-derived infant MLL-AF4 acute lymphoblastic leukemia model reveals a distinct fetal gene expression program

Although 90% of children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are now cured, the prognosis for infant-ALL remains dismal. Infant-ALL is usually caused by a single genetic hit that arises in utero: an MLL/KMT2A gene rearrangement (MLL-r). This is sufficient to induce a uniquely aggressive and treatment-refractory leukemia compared to older children. The reasons for disparate outcomes in patients of different ages with identical driver mutations are unknown. Using the most common MLL-r in infant-ALL, MLL-AF4, as a disease model, we show that fetal-specific gene expression programs are maintained in MLL-AF4 infant-ALL but not in MLL-AF4 childhood-ALL. We use CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing of primary human fetal liver hematopoietic cells to produce a t(4;11)/MLL-AF4 translocation, which replicates the clinical features of infant-ALL and drives infant-ALL-specific and fetal-specific gene expression programs. These data support the hypothesis that fetal-specific gene expression programs cooperate with MLL-AF4 to initiate and maintain the distinct biology of infant-ALL.
CANCER
Phys.org

New technique for examining gene expression revolutionizes venom research

An international team of scientists has found an innovative, animal-friendly manner for studying venom genes. The technique makes it possible to determine the unique venom production of a wide range of venomous animals that have scarcely, if at all, been studied. A group of scientists from VU Amsterdam and the...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and SALL4 and BMI-1 gene expression

Sal-like protein 4 transcription factor (SALL4) and B cell-specific Moloney murine leukemia virus integration site 1 (BMI-1) gene were reported to cause treatment failure and relapse in several malignancies. We aimed to evaluate the prognostic value of SALL4 and BMI-1 in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Methods. This prospective...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Disturbance of phylogenetic layer-specific adaptation of human brain gene expression in Alzheimer's disease

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99760-5, published online 12 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained a formatting error in Table 2 where the Genes ADAMTS4, ADRA1D, APLNR, AQP1, CD44, DUOX1, KLK6, LRP2, NEFH, NEUROD1, PVALB, SNCG, SYT2, TDO2, and TNC were not underlined. In addition, in Table 4,...
SCIENCE
#Gene Family#Chili Pepper#Fruit#Null#Arabidopsis#Ril
Nature.com

Expression level is a major modifier of the fitness landscape of a protein coding gene

The phenotypic consequence of a genetic mutation depends on many factors including the expression level of a gene. However, a comprehensive quantification of this expression effect is still lacking, as is a further general mechanistic understanding of the effect. Here, we measured the fitness effect of almost all (>97.5%) single-nucleotide mutations in GFP, an exogenous gene with no physiological function, and URA3, a conditionally essential gene. Both genes were driven by two promoters whose expression levels differed by around tenfold. The resulting fitness landscapes revealed that the fitness effects of at least 42% of all single-nucleotide mutations within the genes were expression dependent. Although only a small fraction of variation in fitness effects among different mutations can be explained by biophysical properties of the protein and messenger RNA of the gene, our analyses revealed that the avoidance of stochastic molecular errors generally underlies the expression dependency of mutational effects and suggested protein misfolding as the most important type of molecular error among those examined. Our results therefore directly explained the slower evolution of highly expressed genes and highlighted cytotoxicity due to stochastic molecular errors as a non-negligible component for understanding the phenotypic consequence of mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome-wide identification and expression analysis of sucrose nonfermenting-1-related protein kinase (SnRK) genes in Triticum aestivum in response to abiotic stress

The SnRK gene family is a key regulator that plays an important role in plant stress response by phosphorylating the target protein to regulate subsequent signaling pathways. This study was aimed to perform a genome-wide analysis of the SnRK gene family in wheat and the expression profiling of SnRKs in response to abiotic stresses. An in silico analysis identified 174 SnRK genes, which were then categorized into three subgroups (SnRK1/2/3) on the basis of phylogenetic analyses and domain types. The gene intron"“exon structure and protein-motif composition of SnRKs were similar within each subgroup but different amongst the groups. Gene duplication and synteny between the wheat and Arabidopsis genomes was also investigated in order to get insight into the evolutionary aspects of the TaSnRK family genes. The result of cis-acting element analysis showed that there were abundant stress- and hormone-related cis-elements in the promoter regions of 129 SnRK genes. Furthermore, quantitative real-time PCR data revealed that heat, salt and drought treatments enhanced TaSnRK2.11 expression, suggesting that it might be a candidate gene for abiotic stress tolerance. We also identified eight microRNAs targeting 16 TaSnRK genes which are playing important role across abiotic stresses and regulation in different pathways. These findings will aid in the functional characterization of TaSnRK genes for further research.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Theoretical explanation of rotational flow in the liquid-film motor

A liquid film that is under the action of two electric forces, an external electric field parallel to the film and a lateral voltage difference applied to both edges of the film, exhibits a universal rotational flow. In this article, we revisit this phenomena by considering an idealized so-called liquid-film motor and provide a theoretical description of the underlying physical mechanism that is responsible for the rotation. Based on this theory, the external electric field induces a non-uniform distribution of freely moving charges on the film. Then the internal field that is mainly resulted from the lateral voltage difference, will exert forces on induced charges and subsequently will result the rotational flow. We show, how the fields contribute in developing a universal flow pattern.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physiological significance of WDR45, a responsible gene for Î²-propeller protein associated neurodegeneration (BPAN), in brain development

WDR45 plays an essential role in the early stage of autophagy. De novo heterozygous mutations in WDR45 have been known to cause Î²-propeller protein-associated neurodegeneration (BPAN), a subtype of neurodegeneration with brain iron accumulation (NBIA). Although BPAN patients display global developmental delay with intellectual disability, the neurodevelopmental pathophysiology of BPAN remains largely unknown. In the present study, we analyzed the physiological role of Wdr45 and pathophysiological significance of the gene abnormality during mouse brain development. Morphological and biochemical analyses revealed that Wdr45 is expressed in a developmental stage-dependent manner in mouse brain. Wdr45 was also found to be located in excitatory synapses by biochemical fractionation. Since WDR45 mutations are thought to cause protein degradation, we conducted acute knockdown experiments by in utero electroporation in mice to recapitulate the pathophysiological conditions of BPAN. Knockdown of Wdr45 caused abnormal dendritic development and synaptogenesis during corticogenesis, both of which were significantly rescued by co-expression with RNAi-resistant version of Wdr45. In addition, terminal arbors of callosal axons were less developed in Wdr45-deficient cortical neurons of adult mouse when compared to control cells. These results strongly suggest a pathophysiological significance of WDR45 gene abnormalities in neurodevelopmental aspects of BPAN.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic changes in immune gene co-expression networks predict development of type 1 diabetes

Significant progress has been made in elucidating genetic risk factors influencing Type 1 diabetes (T1D); however, features other than genetic variants that initiate and/or accelerate islet autoimmunity that lead to the development of clinical T1D remain largely unknown. We hypothesized that genetic and environmental risk factors can both contribute to T1D through dynamic alterations of molecular interactions in physiologic networks. To test this hypothesis, we utilized longitudinal blood transcriptomic profiles in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) study to generate gene co-expression networks. In network modules that contain immune response genes associated with T1D, we observed highly dynamic differences in module connectivity in the 600Â days (~"‰2Â years) preceding clinical diagnosis of T1D. Our results suggest that gene co-expression is highly plastic and that connectivity differences in T1D-associated immune system genes influence the timing and development of clinical disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Male-biased protein expression discovered in fruit flies

Fruit flies (Drosophila) are important model organisms for biological research. Molecular tools exist that can turn on (or induce) gene expression in fruit flies, allowing researchers to learn more about the functions of the genes that they manipulate. Researchers at the University of Tsukuba were studying one such system when they unexpectedly noticed that protein expression was higher in primordial germ cells from males.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis identifies dynamic gene expression networks that govern B cell development and transformation

Integration of external signals and B-lymphoid transcription factor activities organise B cell lineage commitment through alternating cycles of proliferation and differentiation, producing a diverse repertoire of mature B cells. We use single-cell transcriptomics/proteomics to identify differentially expressed gene networks across B cell development and correlate these networks with subtypes of B cell leukemia. Here we show unique transcriptional signatures that refine the pre-B cell expansion stages into pre-BCR-dependent and pre-BCR-independent proliferative phases. These changes correlate with reciprocal changes in expression of the transcription factor EBF1 and the RNA binding protein YBX3, that are defining features of the pre-BCR-dependent stage. Using pseudotime analysis, we further characterize the expression kinetics of different biological modalities across B cell development, including transcription factors, cytokines, chemokines, and their associated receptors. Our findings demonstrate the underlying heterogeneity of developing B cells and characterise developmental nodes linked to B cell transformation.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Unsung gene is key to how antibodies develop: U of T study

Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered that an overlooked gene plays a major role in the development of antibodies, which help the immune system recognize and fight viruses including SARS-CoV-2, bacteria and other causes of infectious disease. The gene — FAM72A — facilitates production of high-quality antibodies by...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heterogeneous recruitment abilities to RNA polymerases generate nonlinear scaling of gene expression with cell volume

While most genes' expression levels are proportional to cell volumes, some genes exhibit nonlinear scaling between their expression levels and cell volume. Therefore, their mRNA and protein concentrations change as the cell volume increases, which often have crucial biological functions such as cell-cycle regulation. However, the biophysical mechanism underlying the nonlinear scaling between gene expression and cell volume is still unclear. In this work, we show that the nonlinear scaling is a direct consequence of the heterogeneous recruitment abilities of promoters to RNA polymerases based on a gene expression model at the whole-cell level. Those genes with weaker (stronger) recruitment abilities than the average ability spontaneously exhibit superlinear (sublinear) scaling with cell volume. Analysis of the promoter sequences and the nonlinear scaling of Saccharomyces cerevisiae's mRNA levels shows that motifs associated with transcription regulation are indeed enriched in genes exhibiting nonlinear scaling, in concert with our model.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study highlights role of disordered protein interactions in gene expression

A team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and the Czech Academy of Sciences has uncovered a new piece of the puzzle of how gene expression is orchestrated. Published in the journal Science, the findings reveal a novel mechanism that coordinates the assembly of components inside cells that control gene expression. The mechanism not only is essential for normal cell function, but also has been implicated in cancer, neurodegeneration and HIV infection, and could suggest new ways to treat these conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increased microbial expression of organic nitrogen cycling genes in long-term warmed grassland soils

Global warming increases soil temperatures and promotes faster growth and turnover of soil microbial communities. As microbial cell walls contain a high proportion of organic nitrogen, a higher turnover rate of microbes should also be reflected in an accelerated organic nitrogen cycling in soil. We used a metatranscriptomics and metagenomics approach to demonstrate that the relative transcription level of genes encoding enzymes involved in the extracellular depolymerization of high-molecular-weight organic nitrogen was higher in medium-term (8 years) and long-term (>50 years) warmed soils than in ambient soils. This was mainly driven by increased levels of transcripts coding for enzymes involved in the degradation of microbial cell walls and proteins. Additionally, higher transcription levels for chitin, nucleic acid, and peptidoglycan degrading enzymes were found in long-term warmed soils. We conclude that an acceleration in microbial turnover under warming is coupled to higher investments in N acquisition enzymes, particularly those involved in the breakdown and recycling of microbial residues, in comparison with ambient conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Nigirpexin E, a new azaphilone derivative with anti-tobacco mosaic virus activity from soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2

A new compound classified as one new azaphilone derivative, nigirpexin E (1), was obtained from the soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2, together with seven known compounds (2"“8). The structures of 1"“8 were determined by their HRESIMS, optical rotation, and NMR spectroscopic data. The absolute configuration of nigirpexin E (1) was determined on the basis of comparisons of experimental and theoretically calculated ECD spectra. Compound 3 was firstly isolated from Trichoderma. Bioactivities of the isolated compounds were assayed their anti-tobacco mosaic virus (anti-TMV) activities. The results showed that compound 1 exhibited significant inactivation effect against TMV with an inhibition rate of 67.25% (0.5"‰mg"‰mlâˆ’1), which was higher than that of positive control ribavirin (56.74%). This is the first report of the anti-TMV activity of azaphilone derivatives.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Quantum-coherent nanoscience

For the past three decades nanoscience has widely affected many areas in physics, chemistry and engineering, and has led to numerous fundamental discoveries, as well as applications and products. Concurrently, quantum science and technology has developed into a cross-disciplinary research endeavour connecting these same areas and holds burgeoning commercial promise. Although quantum physics dictates the behaviour of nanoscale objects, quantum coherence, which is central to quantum information, communication and sensing, has not played an explicit role in much of nanoscience. This Review describes fundamental principles and practical applications of quantum coherence in nanoscale systems, a research area we call quantum-coherent nanoscience. We structure this Review according to specific degrees of freedom that can be quantum-coherently controlled in a given nanoscale system, such as charge, spin, mechanical motion and photons. We review the current state of the art and focus on outstanding challenges and opportunities unlocked by the merging of nanoscience and coherent quantum operations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-physics coupling simulation of electrode induction melting gas atomization for advanced titanium alloys powder preparation

A numerical modeling method is proposed for the melting process of Titanium metals of Titanium alloys powder preparation used for 3D printing. The melting process simulation, which involves the tight coupling between electromagnetic field, thermal field and fluid flow as well as deformation associated during the melting process, is conducted by adopting the finite element method. A two-way coupling strategy is used to include the interactions between these fields by incorporating the material properties dependent on temperature and the coupling terms. In addition, heat radiation and phase change are also considered in this paper. The arbitrary Lagrangian"“Eulerian formulation is exploited to model the deformation of Titanium metal during the melting process. The distribution of electromagnetic flux density, eddy current density, temperature, and fluid flow velocity at different time can be determined by utilizing this numerical method. In a word, the method proposed in this paper provides a general way to predict the melting process of electrode induction melting gas atomization (EIGA) dynamically, and it also could be used as a reference for the design and optimization of EIGA.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogel improves wound healing and skin flap survival by the sustained release of basic fibroblast growth factor

Biomaterials traditionally used for wound healing can act as a temporary barrier to halt bleeding, prevent infection, and enhance regeneration. Hydrogels are among the best candidates for wound healing owing to their moisture retention and drug-releasing properties. Photo-polymerization using visible light irradiation is a promising method for hydrogel preparation since it can easily control spatiotemporal reaction kinetics and rapidly induce a single-step reaction under mild conditions. In this study, photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogels were imparted with properties namely fast wound adherence, strong wet tissue surface adhesion, greater biocompatibility, long-term bFGF release, and importantly, ease of use through the modification and combination of natural bio-macromolecules. The production of a gelatin hydrogel made of natural gelatin (which is superior to chemically modified gelatin), crosslinked by visible light, which is more desirable than UV light irradiation, will enable its prolonged application to uneven wound surfaces. This is due to its flexible shape, along with the administration of cell growth factors, such as bFGF, for tissue regeneration. Further, the sustained release of bFGF enhances wound healing and skin flap survival. The photocrosslinking gelatin hydrogel designed in this study is a potential candidate to enhance wound healing and better skin flap survival.
HEALTH

