Wildlife

The main oxidative inactivation pathway of the plant hormone auxin

By Ken-ichiro Hayashi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInactivation of the phytohormone auxin plays important roles in plant development, and several enzymes have been implicated in auxin inactivation. In this study, we show that the predominant natural auxin, indole-3-acetic acid (IAA), is mainly inactivated via the GH3-ILR1-DAO pathway. IAA is first converted to IAA-amino acid conjugates by GH3 IAA-amidosynthetases....

