Identification of downstream effectors of retinoic acid specifying the zebrafish pancreas by integrative genomics

By Ana R. LÃ³pez-PÃ©rez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetinoic acid (RA) is a key signal for the specification of the pancreas. Still, the gene regulatory cascade triggered by RA in the endoderm remains poorly characterized. In this study, we investigated this regulatory network in zebrafish by combining RNA-seq, RAR ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq assays. By analysing the effect of RA...

Reverse-translational identification of a cerebellar satiation network

The brain is the seat of body weight homeostasis. However, our inability to control the increasing prevalence of obesity highlights a need to look beyond canonical feeding pathways to broaden our understanding of body weight control1,2,3. Here we used a reverse-translational approach to identify and anatomically, molecularly and functionally characterize a neural ensemble that promotes satiation. Unbiased, task-based functional magnetic resonance imaging revealed marked differences in cerebellar responses to food in people with a genetic disorder characterized by insatiable appetite. Transcriptomic analyses in mice revealed molecularly and topographicallyÂ -distinct neurons in the anterior deep cerebellar nuclei (aDCN) that are activated by feeding or nutrient infusion in the gut. Selective activation of aDCN neurons substantially decreased food intake by reducing meal size without compensatory changes to metabolic rate. We found that aDCN activity terminates food intake by increasing striatal dopamine levels and attenuating the phasic dopamine response to subsequent food consumption. Our study defines a conserved satiation centre that may represent a novel therapeutic target for the management of excessive eating, and underscores the utility of a 'bedside-to-bench' approach for the identification of neural circuits that influence behaviour.
Light-stimulus intensity modulates startle reflex habituation in larval zebrafish

The startle reflex in larval zebrafish describes a C-bend of the body occurring in response to sudden, unexpected, stimuli of different sensory modalities. Alterations in the startle reflex habituation (SRH) have been reported in various human and animal models of neurological and psychiatric conditions and are hence considered an important behavioural marker of neurophysiological function. The amplitude, offset and decay constant of the auditory SRH in larval zebrafish have recently been characterised, revealing that the measures are affected by variation in vibratory frequency, intensity, and interstimulus-interval. Currently, no study provides a model-based analysis of the effect of physical properties of light stimuli on the visual SRH. This study assessed the effect of incremental light-stimulus intensity on the SRH of larval zebrafish through a repeated-measures design. Their total locomotor responses were normalised for the time factor, based on the behaviour of a (non-stimulated) control group. A linear regression indicated that light intensity positively predicts locomotor responses due to larger SRH decay constants and offsets. The conclusions of this study provide important insights as to the effect of light properties on the SRH in larval zebrafish. Our methodology and findings constitute a relevant reference framework for further investigation in translational neurophysiological research.
Genome-wide identification and expression analysis of sucrose nonfermenting-1-related protein kinase (SnRK) genes in Triticum aestivum in response to abiotic stress

The SnRK gene family is a key regulator that plays an important role in plant stress response by phosphorylating the target protein to regulate subsequent signaling pathways. This study was aimed to perform a genome-wide analysis of the SnRK gene family in wheat and the expression profiling of SnRKs in response to abiotic stresses. An in silico analysis identified 174 SnRK genes, which were then categorized into three subgroups (SnRK1/2/3) on the basis of phylogenetic analyses and domain types. The gene intron"“exon structure and protein-motif composition of SnRKs were similar within each subgroup but different amongst the groups. Gene duplication and synteny between the wheat and Arabidopsis genomes was also investigated in order to get insight into the evolutionary aspects of the TaSnRK family genes. The result of cis-acting element analysis showed that there were abundant stress- and hormone-related cis-elements in the promoter regions of 129 SnRK genes. Furthermore, quantitative real-time PCR data revealed that heat, salt and drought treatments enhanced TaSnRK2.11 expression, suggesting that it might be a candidate gene for abiotic stress tolerance. We also identified eight microRNAs targeting 16 TaSnRK genes which are playing important role across abiotic stresses and regulation in different pathways. These findings will aid in the functional characterization of TaSnRK genes for further research.
The building blocks of food genomic analysis

In an insightful article from Eurofins Genomics’ Nina Constantine, New Food finds out what happens to food samples in its genomics lab. Ever wondered what happens to food samples when they get sent for genomic analysis? As we traverse this brief overview, you can see all the departments involved in the illustrative image (see Figure 1) that make up our lab.
Thymidylate synthase O-GlcNAcylation: a molecular mechanism of 5-FU sensitization in colorectal cancer

Alteration of O-GlcNAcylation, a dynamic posttranslational modification, is associated with tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Its role in chemotherapy response is poorly investigated. Standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), mainly targets Thymidylate Synthase (TS). TS O-GlcNAcylation was reported but not investigated yet. We hypothesize that O-GlcNAcylation interferes with 5-FU CRC sensitivity by regulating TS. In vivo, we observed that combined 5-FU with Thiamet-G (O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor) treatment had a synergistic inhibitory effect on grade and tumor progression. 5-FU decreased O-GlcNAcylation and, reciprocally, elevation of O-GlcNAcylation was associated with TS increase. In vitro in non-cancerous and cancerous colon cells, we showed that 5-FU impacts O-GlcNAcylation by decreasing O-GlcNAc Transferase (OGT) expression both at mRNA and protein levels. Reciprocally, OGT knockdown decreased 5-FU-induced cancer cell apoptosis by reducing TS protein level and activity. Mass spectrometry, mutagenesis and structural studies mapped O-GlcNAcylated sites on T251 and T306 residues and deciphered their role in TS proteasomal degradation. We reveal a crosstalk between O-GlcNAcylation and 5-FU metabolism in vitro and in vivo that converges to 5-FU CRC sensitization by stabilizing TS. Overall, our data propose that combining 5-FU-based chemotherapy with Thiamet-G could be a new way to enhance CRC response to 5-FU.
Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
Ras inhibitor farnesylthiosalicylic acid conjugated with IR783 dye exhibits improved tumor-targeting and altered anti-breast cancer mechanisms in mice

Ras has long been viewed as a promising target for cancer therapy. Farnesylthiosalicylic acid (FTS), as the only Ras inhibitor has ever entered phase II clinical trials, has yielded disappointing results due to its strong hydrophobicity, poor tumor-targeting capacity, and low therapeutic efficiency. Thus, enhancing hydrophilicity and tumor-targeting capacity of FTS for improving its therapeutic efficacy is of great significance. In this study we conjugated FTS with a cancer-targeting small molecule dye IR783 and characterized the anticancer properties of theÂ conjugate FTS-IR783. We showed that IR783 conjugation greatly improved the hydrophilicity, tumor-targeting and therapeutic potential of FTS. After a single oral administration in Balb/c mice, the relative bioavailability of FTS-IR783 was increased by 90.7% compared with FTS. We demonstrated that organic anion transporting polypeptide (OATP) and endocytosis synergistically drove the uptake of the FTS-IR783 conjugate in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells, resulting in superior tumor-targeting ability of the conjugate both in vitro and in vivo. We further revealed that FTS-IR783 conjugate could bind with and directly activate AMPK rather than affecting Ras, and subsequently regulate the TSC2/mTOR signaling pathway, thus achieving 2"“10-fold increased anti-cancer therapeutic efficacy against 6 human breast cancer cell lines compared to FTS both in vivo and in vitro. Overall, our data highlights a promising approach for the modification of the anti-tumor drug FTS using IR783 and makes itÂ possible to return FTS back to the clinic with a better efficacy.
Quantum-coherent nanoscience

For the past three decades nanoscience has widely affected many areas in physics, chemistry and engineering, and has led to numerous fundamental discoveries, as well as applications and products. Concurrently, quantum science and technology has developed into a cross-disciplinary research endeavour connecting these same areas and holds burgeoning commercial promise. Although quantum physics dictates the behaviour of nanoscale objects, quantum coherence, which is central to quantum information, communication and sensing, has not played an explicit role in much of nanoscience. This Review describes fundamental principles and practical applications of quantum coherence in nanoscale systems, a research area we call quantum-coherent nanoscience. We structure this Review according to specific degrees of freedom that can be quantum-coherently controlled in a given nanoscale system, such as charge, spin, mechanical motion and photons. We review the current state of the art and focus on outstanding challenges and opportunities unlocked by the merging of nanoscience and coherent quantum operations.
Photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogel improves wound healing and skin flap survival by the sustained release of basic fibroblast growth factor

Biomaterials traditionally used for wound healing can act as a temporary barrier to halt bleeding, prevent infection, and enhance regeneration. Hydrogels are among the best candidates for wound healing owing to their moisture retention and drug-releasing properties. Photo-polymerization using visible light irradiation is a promising method for hydrogel preparation since it can easily control spatiotemporal reaction kinetics and rapidly induce a single-step reaction under mild conditions. In this study, photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogels were imparted with properties namely fast wound adherence, strong wet tissue surface adhesion, greater biocompatibility, long-term bFGF release, and importantly, ease of use through the modification and combination of natural bio-macromolecules. The production of a gelatin hydrogel made of natural gelatin (which is superior to chemically modified gelatin), crosslinked by visible light, which is more desirable than UV light irradiation, will enable its prolonged application to uneven wound surfaces. This is due to its flexible shape, along with the administration of cell growth factors, such as bFGF, for tissue regeneration. Further, the sustained release of bFGF enhances wound healing and skin flap survival. The photocrosslinking gelatin hydrogel designed in this study is a potential candidate to enhance wound healing and better skin flap survival.
Multi-species host range of staphylococcal phages isolated from wastewater

The host range of bacteriophages defines their impact on bacterial communities and genome diversity. Here, we characterize 94 novel staphylococcal phages from wastewater and establish their host range on a diversified panel of 117 staphylococci from 29 species. Using this high-resolution phage-bacteria interaction matrix, we unveil a multi-species host range as a dominant trait of the isolated staphylococcal phages. Phage genome sequencing shows this pattern to prevail irrespective of taxonomy. Network analysis between phage-infected bacteria reveals that hosts from multiple species, ecosystems, and drug-resistance phenotypes share numerous phages. Lastly, we show that phages throughout this network can package foreign genetic material enclosing an antibiotic resistance marker at various frequencies. Our findings indicate a weak host specialism of the tested phages, and therefore their potential to promote horizontal gene transfer in this environment.
Electrochemical oxidation of ferricyanide

We report the electrochemical oxidation of ferricyanide, [FeIII(CN)6]3âˆ’ and characterised the oxidation product by in-situ FTIR and XAS spectroelectrochemistry methods. Oxidation of [FeIII(CN)6]3âˆ’ is proposed to proceed via a tentative Fe(IV) intermediate that undergoes reduction elimination to give cis-[FeIII(CN)4(CH3CN)2]1âˆ’ as stable product in acetonitrile. Speciation of the oxidation product by DFT calculations is underpinned by good agreement to experimental data.
Multicast tree construction algorithm for dynamic traffic on software defined networks

Dynamic traffic of multicast communication in the Software Defined Network environment focused less though it is more natural and practical. In multicast communication, the traffic is dynamic due to the dynamic group memberships (i.e., participants join and leave the group anytime), which are not explored much in the previous research works. The multicast in dynamic traffic requires a method to handle dynamic group membership and minimum tree alteration for every join and leave of participants from the multicast group. This paper proposes a multicast tree construction algorithm, which considers receiving devices and network capability as base parameters to construct the multicast path. The proposed routing method uses Dijkstra's Shortest Path algorithm for initial tree formation, identifies a multicast path, and processes the Shortest Path Tree to reduce the overall hop count and path cost. The multicast tree generated by the proposed enables the dynamic join and leaves of participating devices with reduced tree alteration using more common paths to reach the devices. The implementation and results show that the proposed method works efficiently in resource utilization with a reduced hop count and quality for multicast communication in static and dynamic scenarios. Also, the results demonstrate that the proposed method generates a stable common path for multicast communication.
Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
The impact of bacterial diversity on resistance to biocides in oilfields

Extreme conditions and the availability of determinate substrates in oil fields promote the growth of a specific microbiome. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB) and acid-producing bacteria (APB) are usually found in these places and can harm important processes due to increases in corrosion rates, biofouling and reservoir biosouring. Biocides such as glutaraldehyde, dibromo-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA), tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS) and alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride (ADBAC) are commonly used in oil fields to mitigate uncontrolled microbial growth. The aim of this work was to evaluate the differences among microbiome compositions and their resistance to standard biocides in four different Brazilian produced water samples, two from a Southeast Brazil offshore oil field and two from different Northeast Brazil onshore oil fields. Microbiome evaluations were carried out through 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing. To evaluate the biocidal resistance, the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) of the standard biocides were analyzed using enriched consortia of SRB and APB from the produced water samples. The data showed important differences in terms of taxonomy but similar functional characterization, indicating the high diversity of the microbiomes. The APB and SRB consortia demonstrated varying resistance levels against the biocides. These results will help to customize biocidal treatments in oil fields.
The effects of altered BMP4 signaling in first branchial-arch-derived murine embryonic orofacial tissues

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 13, ArticleÂ number:Â 40 (2021) Cite this article. The first branchial arch (BA1), which is derived from cranial neural crest (CNC) cells, gives rise to various orofacial tissues. Cre mice are widely used for the determination of CNC and exploration of gene functions in orofacial development. However, there is a lack of Cre mice specifically marked BA1's cells. Pax2-Cre allele was previously generated and has been widely used in the field of inner ear development. Here, by compounding Pax2-Cre and R26R-mTmG mice, we found a specific expression pattern of Pax2+ cells that marked BA1's mesenchymal cells and the BA1-derivatives. Compared to Pax2-Cre; R26R-mTmG allele, GFP+ cells were abundantly found both in BA1 and second branchial arch in Wnt1-Cre;R26R-mTmG mice. As BMP4 signaling is required for orofacial development, we over-activated Bmp4 by using Pax2-Cre; pMes-BMP4 strain. Interestingly, our results showed bilateral hyperplasia between the upper and lower teeth. We also compare the phenotypes of Wnt1-Cre; pMes-BMP4 and Pax2-Cre; pMes-BMP4 strains and found severe deformation of molar buds, palate, and maxilla-mandibular bony structures in Wnt1-Cre; pMes-BMP4 mice; however, the morphology of these orofacial organs were comparable between controls and Pax2-Cre; pMes-BMP4 mice except for bilateral hyperplastic tissues. We further explore the properties of the hyperplastic tissue and found it is not derived from Runx2+ cells but expresses Msx1, and probably caused by abnormal cell proliferation and altered expression pattern of p-Smad1/5/8. In sum, our findings suggest altering BMP4 signaling in BA1-specific cell lineage may lead to unique phenotypes in orofacial regions, further hinting that Pax2-Cre mice could be a new model for genetic manipulation of BA1-derived organogenesis in the orofacial region.
Automatic detection of mesiodens on panoramic radiographs using artificial intelligence

This study aimed to develop an artificial intelligence model that can detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of various dentition groups. Panoramic radiographs of 612 patients were used for training. A convolutional neural network (CNN) model based on YOLOv3 for detecting mesiodens was developed. The model performance according to three dentition groups (primary, mixed, and permanent dentition) was evaluated, both internally (130 images) and externally (118 images), using a multi-center dataset. To investigate the effect of image preprocessing, contrast-limited histogram equalization (CLAHE) was applied to the original images. The accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.2% and that of the external test dataset was 89.8% in the original images. For the primary, mixed, and permanent dentition, the accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.7%, 97.5%, and 93.3%, respectively, and the accuracy of the external test dataset was 86.7%, 95.3%, and 86.7%, respectively. The CLAHE images yielded less accurate results than the original images in both test datasets. The proposed model showed good performance in the internal and external test datasets and had the potential for clinical use to detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of all dentition types. The CLAHE preprocessing had a negligible effect on model performance.
Subduction zone fluids and arc magmas conducted by lithospheric deformed regions beneath the central Andes

Dehydration of the oceanic subducting slab promotes the formation of magmatic arcs, intra-slab intermediate-depth seismicity, and hydration of the overlying mantle wedge. However, the complex permeability structure of the overriding plate controls the magma and fluid migration and their accumulation at shallower depths. In this regard, mapping the inner structure of the overriding crust and mantle is crucial to understand the magmatic and hydrological processes in subduction zones. We integrate 3-D P-wave, \(V_p/V_s\), and electrical resistivity tomographic models of the northern Chilean subduction zone to map the magmatic and fluids derived from the subducting oceanic Nazca plate. Results show a continental crust relatively thick (50"“65 km) characterized by a lower zone of high \(V_p\) values (7.2"“7.6 km/s), which is interpreted as the presence of plutonic rocks. The mantle lithospheric wedge is weakly hydrated (\(V_p/V_s\) = 1.75"“1.8) while the forearc continental crust is traversed by regions of reduced electrical resistivity values (\(< 10^2\) \(\Omega m\)) interpreted as zones of relatively high permeability/fracturing and fluid content. These regions spatially correlate with upper plate trans-lithospheric deformation zones. Ascending melts accumulate preferentially in the back-arc, whereas hydrothermal systems form trenchward of the volcanic arc. The results highlight the complex permeability structure of the upper South American plate.
Computer aided designing of novel pyrrolopyridine derivatives as JAK1 inhibitors

Janus kinases (JAKs) are a family of non-receptor kinases that play a key role in cytokine signaling and their aberrant activities are associated with the pathogenesis of various immune diseases. The JAK1 isoform plays an essential role in the types 1 and II interferon signaling and elicits signals from the interleukin-2, interleukin-4, gp130, and class 2 receptor families. It is ubiquitously expressed in humans and its overexpression has been linked with autoimmune diseases such as myeloproliferative neoplasm. Although JAK1 inhibitors such as Tofacitinib have been approved for medical use, the low potency and off-target effects of these inhibitors have limited their use and calls for the development of novel JAK1 inhibitors. In this study, we used computational methods on a series of pyrrolopyridine derivatives to design new JAK1 inhibitors. Molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulation methods were used to study the protein-inhibitor interactions. 3D-quantitative structure"“activity relationship models were developed and were used to predict the activity of newly designed compounds. Free energy calculation methods were used to study the binding affinity of the inhibitors with JAK1. Of the designed compounds, seventeen of the compounds showed a higher binding energy value than the most active compound in the dataset and at least six of the compounds showed higher binding energy value than the pan JAK inhibitor Tofacitinib. The findings made in this study could be utilized for the further development of JAK1 inhibitors.
Distinctive prosodic features of people with autism spectrum disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis study

In this systematic review, we analyzed and evaluated the findings of studies on prosodic features of vocal productions of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in order to recognize the statistically significant, most confirmed and reliable prosodic differences distinguishing people with ASD from typically developing individuals. Using suitable keywords, three major databases including Web of Science, PubMed and Scopus, were searched. The results for prosodic features such as mean pitch, pitch range and variability, speech rate, intensity and voice duration were extracted from eligible studies. The pooled standard mean difference between ASD and control groups was extracted or calculated. Using I2 statistic and Cochrane Q-test, between-study heterogeneity was evaluated. Furthermore, publication bias was assessed using funnel plot and its significance was evaluated using Egger's and Begg's tests. Thirty-nine eligible studies were retrieved (including 910 and 850 participants for ASD and control groups, respectively). This systematic review and meta-analysis showed that ASD group members had a significantly larger mean pitch (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.4, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.70,"‰âˆ’"‰0.10]), larger pitch range (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.78, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰1.34,"‰âˆ’"‰0.21]), longer voice duration (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.43, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.72,"‰âˆ’"‰0.15]), and larger pitch variability (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.46, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.84,"‰âˆ’"‰0.08]), compared with typically developing control group. However, no significant differences in pitch standard deviation, voice intensity and speech rate were found between groups. Chronological age of participants and voice elicitation tasks were two sources of between-study heterogeneity. Furthermore, no publication bias was observed during analyses (p"‰>"‰0.05). Mean pitch, pitch range, pitch variability and voice duration were recognized as the prosodic features reliably distinguishing people with ASD from TD individuals.
