Wildlife

Diversity and compositional changes in the gut microbiota of wild and captive vertebrates: a meta-analysis

By Antton Alberdi
Nature.com
 7 days ago

The gut microbiota is recognised as an essential asset for the normal functioning of animal biology. When wild animals are moved into captivity, the modified environmental pressures are expected to rewire the gut microbiota, yet whether this transition follows similar patterns across vertebrates is still unresolved due to the absence of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Gabapentin and pregabalin in bipolar disorder, anxiety states, and insomnia: Systematic review, meta-analysis, and rationale

The gabapentinoids, gabapentin, and pregabalin, target the Î±2Î´ subunits of voltage-gated calcium channels. Initially licensed for pain and seizures, they have become widely prescribed drugs. Many of these uses are off-label for psychiatric indications, and there is increasing concern about their safety, so it is particularly important to have good evidence to justify this usage. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of the evidence for three of their common psychiatric uses: bipolar disorder, anxiety, and insomnia. Fifty-five double-blind randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and 15 open-label studies were identified. For bipolar disorder, four double-blind RCTs investigating gabapentin, and no double-blind RCTs investigating pregabalin, were identified. A quantitative synthesis could not be performed due to heterogeneity in the study population, design and outcome measures. Across the anxiety spectrum, a consistent but not universal effect in favour of gabapentinoids compared to placebo was seen (standardised mean difference [SMD] ranging between -2.25 and -0.25). Notably, pregabalin (SMD -0.55, 95% CI -0.92 to -0.18) and gabapentin (SMD -0.92, 95% CI -1.32 to -0.52) were more effective than placebo in reducing preoperative anxiety. In insomnia, results were inconclusive. We conclude that there is moderate evidence of the efficacy of gabapentinoids in anxiety states, but minimal evidence in bipolar disorder and insomnia and they should be used for these disorders only with strong justification. This recommendation applies despite the attractive pharmacological and genetic rationale for targeting voltage-gated calcium channels.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Association between Parkinson's disease and the faecal eukaryotic microbiota

Parkinson's disease (PD) is one of the most common neurodegenerative disease, and is so far not considered curable. PD patients suffer from several motor and non-motor symptoms, including gastrointestinal dysfunctions and alterations of the enteric nervous system. Constipation and additional intestinal affections can precede the classical motor symptoms by several years. Recently, we reported effects of PD and related medications on the faecal bacterial community of 34 German PD patients and 25 age-matched controls. Here, we used the same collective and analysed the V6 and V7 hypervariable region of PCR-amplified, eukaryotic 18S rRNA genes using an Illumina MiSeq platform. In all, 53% (18) of the PD samples and 72% (18) of the control samples yielded sufficient amplicons for downstream community analyses. The PD samples showed a significantly lower alpha and a different beta eukaryotic diversity than the controls. Most strikingly, we observed a significantly higher relative abundance of sequence affiliated with the Geotrichum genus in the PD samples (39.7%), when compared to the control samples (0.05%). In addition, we observed lower relative abundances of sequences affiliated with Aspergillus/Penicillium, Charophyta/Linum, unidentified Opisthokonta and three genera of minor abundant zooflagellates in the PD samples. Our data add knowledge to the small body of data about the eukaryotic microbiota of PD patients and suggest a potential association of certain gut eukaryotes and PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cholinesterase inhibitors for gait, balance, and fall in Parkinson disease: a meta-analysis

Gait disturbance and imbalance are the major symptoms of Parkinson disease (PD), with fall being the most undesirable consequence. However, few effective evidence-based treatments are available for alleviating these symptoms and preventing falls. Cholinesterase inhibitors (ChEIs) are a well-established treatment for PD dementia with possible impacts on gait, balance, and fall reduction. The present study involved a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to investigate the effects of ChEIs on gait, balance, and fall in patients with PD. We searched for studies using the PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science databases. The major outcomes were effects on gait parameters, balance, and fall. This study was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42021254733). Five RCTs were included in the present meta-analysis. ChEIs did not significantly increase gait speed in PD patients (mean difference [MD]: 0.03"‰m/s, 95% confidence interval [CI]: âˆ’0.02 to 0.07, p"‰="‰0.29). However, ChEI treatment significantly decreased step or stride variability during the single task (standard MD: âˆ’0.43, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.79 to âˆ’0.06, p"‰="‰0.02). Regarding fall and balance, trending but nonsignificant beneficial effects were observed with ChEI treatment. In conclusion, although ChEI treatment did not significantly improve gait speed and reduce fall, it can significantly reduce step or stride variability. Considering that gait disorder is a challenging issue in patients with PD and that ChEIs are generally tolerable, the present meta-analysis may provide more evidence for the benefit of ChEIs on PD gait disturbance as an alternative treatment consideration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effects of prenatal oral -arginine on birth outcomes: a meta-analysis

Adverse birth outcomes are associated with elevated mortality and morbidity rates throughout life. This meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials examined whether prenatal oral l-arginine has effects on birth outcomes. A total of 45 overall good quality studies were extracted from 10 finally eligible articles. In comparison to controls, providing oral l-arginine to women with a history of poor pregnancy outcomes significantly reduced risks of intrauterine growth retardation neonates, pre-term birth and respiratory distress syndrome (n"‰="‰7, 3 and 3, respectively) and significantly increased birthweight and gestational age (n"‰="‰8 and 5, respectively) l-Arginine significantly increased Apgar score in women at high risk of pre-eclampsia or with pre-eclampsia or gestational or mild chronic hypertension in comparison to controls (n"‰="‰4). l-Arginine showed no significant effect on any other outcome examined (n"‰="‰2). The quality of evidence was at least medium or high. Consequently, oral l-arginine may be at least moderately recommended for women with a history of poor pregnancy outcomes and at high risk of pre-eclampsia or with pre-eclampsia or gestational or mild chronic hypertension. However, further studies are required to provide stronger conclusions, partly due to small study effects.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Functional Diversity#Phylogenetic Diversity#Null#Captive#Div
Nature.com

A systematic review and meta-analysis of the association between fluoride exposure and neurological disorders

Different studies have suggested that fluoride is related to neurological disorders in children and adolescents, but clinical evidences of which neurological parameters associated to fluoride exposure are, in fact, still controversial. In this way, this systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to show if there is an association between fluoride exposure from different sources, doses and neurological disorders. Terms related to "Humans"; "Central nervous system"; "Fluorides"; and "Neurologic manifestations" were searched in a systematic way on PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, Lilacs, Cochrane and Google Scholar. All studies performed on humans exposed to fluoride were included on the final assessment. A meta-analysis was then performed and the quality level of evidence was performed using the GRADE approach. Our search retrieved 4,024 studies, among which 27 fulfilled the eligibility criteria. The main source of fluoride was naturally fluoridated water. Twenty-six studies showed alterations related to Intelligence Quotient (IQ) while only one has evaluated headache, insomnia, lethargy, polydipsia and polyuria. Ten studies were included on the meta-analysis, which showed IQ impairment only for individuals under high fluoride exposure considering the World Health Organization criteria, without evidences of association between low levels and any neurological disorder. However, the high heterogeneity observed compromise the final conclusions obtained by the quantitative analyses regarding such high levels. Furthermore, this association was classified as very low-level evidence. At this time, the current evidence does not allow us to state that fluoride is associated with neurological damage, indicating the need for new epidemiological studies that could provide further evidences regarding this possible association.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Seasonal diets supersede host species in shaping the distal gut microbiota of Yaks and Tibetan sheep

Yaks and Tibetan sheep are important and renowned livestock of the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau (QTP). Both host genetics and environmental factors can shape the composition of gut microbiota, however, there is still no consensus on which is the more dominant factor. To investigate the influence of hosts and seasons on the gut microbiome diversity component, we collected fecal samples from yaks and Tibetan sheep across different seasons (summer and winter), during which they consumed different diets. Using 16S rRNA sequencing, principal component analysis (PCoA) data showed that PCo1 explained 57.4% of the observed variance (P"‰="‰0.001) and clearly divided winter samples from summer ones, while PCo2 explained 7.1% of observed variance (P"‰="‰0.001) and mainly highlighted differences in host species. Cluster analysis data revealed that the gut microbiota composition displayed a convergence caused by season and not by genetics. Further, we profiled the gut microbial community and found that the more dominant genera in yak and Tibetan sheep microbiota were influenced by seasonal diets factors rather than genetics. This study therefore indicated that seasonal diet can trump host genetics even at higher taxonomic levels, thus providing a cautionary note for the breeding and management of these two species.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Comparing gut resistome composition among patients with acute Campylobacter infections and healthy family members

Campylobacter commonly causes foodborne infections and antibiotic resistance is an imminent concern. It is not clear, however, ifÂ the human gut 'resistome' is affected by Campylobacter during infection. Application of shotgun metagenomics on stools from 26 cases with Campylobacter infections and 44 healthy family members (controls) identified 406 unique antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) representing 153 genes/operons, 40 mechanisms, and 18 classes. Cases had greater ARG richness (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and Shannon diversity (p"‰<"‰0.0001) than controls with distinct compositions (p"‰="‰0.000999; PERMANOVA). Cases were defined by multidrug resistance genes and wereÂ dominated by Proteobacteria (40.8%), specifically those representing Escherichia (20.9%). Tetracycline resistance genes were most abundant in controls, which were dominated by Bacteroidetes (45.3%) and Firmicutes (44.4%). Hierarchical clustering of cases identified three clusters with distinct resistomes. Case clusters 1 and 3 differed from controls containing more urban and hospitalized patients. Relative to family members of the same household, ARG composition among matched cases was mostly distinct, though some familial controls had similar profiles that could be explained by a shorter time since exposure to the case. Together, these data indicate that Campylobacter infection is associated with an altered resistome composition and increased ARG diversity, raising concerns about the role of infection in the spread of resistance determinants.
MLS
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis of diverse immune phenotypes in malignant pleural effusion

The complex interactions among different immune cells have important functions in the development of malignant pleural effusion (MPE). Here we perform single-cell RNA sequencing on 62,382 cells from MPE patients induced by non-small cell lung cancer to describe the composition, lineage, and functional states of infiltrating immune cells in MPE. Immune cells in MPE display a number of transcriptional signatures enriched for regulatory T cells, B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells compared to corresponding counterparts in blood. Helper T, cytotoxic T, regulatory T, and T follicular helper cells express multiple immune checkpoints or costimulatory molecules. Cell-cell interaction analysis identifies regulatory B cells with more interactions with CD4+ T cells compared to CD8+ T cells. Macrophages are transcriptionally heterogeneous and conform to M2 polarization characteristics. In addition, immune cells in MPE show the general up-regulation of glycolytic pathways associated with the hypoxic microenvironment. These findings show a detailed atlas of immune cells in human MPE and enhance the understanding of potential diagnostic and therapeutic targets in advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Theoretical explanation of rotational flow in the liquid-film motor

A liquid film that is under the action of two electric forces, an external electric field parallel to the film and a lateral voltage difference applied to both edges of the film, exhibits a universal rotational flow. In this article, we revisit this phenomena by considering an idealized so-called liquid-film motor and provide a theoretical description of the underlying physical mechanism that is responsible for the rotation. Based on this theory, the external electric field induces a non-uniform distribution of freely moving charges on the film. Then the internal field that is mainly resulted from the lateral voltage difference, will exert forces on induced charges and subsequently will result the rotational flow. We show, how the fields contribute in developing a universal flow pattern.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanical analysis and failure modes prediction of composite rock under uniaxial compression

Composite rocks are easily encountered in a wide range of geotechnical construction projects. Understanding their mechanical properties and failure modes is very important to ensure project quality and safety. This study conducted a mechanical analysis to assess the stress distribution in composite rock with a horizontal interlayer and predicted the possible failure modes. Uniaxial compression tests were carried out on the composite rock samples to reveal their mechanical properties. It was concluded that a composite rock with a thick interlayer failed more easily than a composite rock with a thin interlayer. Four potential failure modes were related to the internal stress distribution under compression and the differences in deformation capacity and strength among the constituent components. The stress distribution derived from the mechanical analysis could explain the failure mechanism very well. These results verified the validity of the mechanical analysis results and improved understanding of the mechanical properties of composite rock with a horizontal interlayer.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Male-biased protein expression discovered in fruit flies

Fruit flies (Drosophila) are important model organisms for biological research. Molecular tools exist that can turn on (or induce) gene expression in fruit flies, allowing researchers to learn more about the functions of the genes that they manipulate. Researchers at the University of Tsukuba were studying one such system when they unexpectedly noticed that protein expression was higher in primordial germ cells from males.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structural, energetic and lipophilic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 non-structural protein 9 (NSP9)

In SARS-CoV-2 replication complex, the Non-structural protein 9 (Nsp9) is an important RNA binding subunit in the RNA-synthesizing machinery. The dimeric forms of coronavirus Nsp9 increase their nucleic acid binding affinity and the N-finger motif appears to play a critical role in dimerization. Here, we present a structural, lipophilic and energetic study about the Nsp9 dimer of SARS-CoV-2 through computational methods that complement hydrophobicity scales of amino acids with molecular dynamics simulations. Additionally, we presented a virtual N-finger mutation to investigate whether this motif contributes to dimer stability. The results reveal for the native dimer that the N-finger contributes favorably through hydrogen bond interactions and two amino acids bellowing to the hydrophobic region, Leu45 and Leu106, are crucial in the formation of the cavity for potential drug binding. On the other hand, Gly100 and Gly104, are responsible for stabilizing the Î±-helices and making the dimer interface remain stable in both, native and mutant (without N-finger motif) systems. Besides, clustering results for the native dimer showed accessible cavities to drugs. In addition, the energetic and lipophilic analysis reveal that the higher binding energy in the native dimer can be deduced since it is more lipophilic than the mutant one, increasing non-polar interactions, which is in line with the result of MM-GBSA and SIE approaches where the van der Waals energy term has the greatest weight in the stability of the native dimer. Overall, we provide a detailed study on the Nsp9 dimer of SARS-CoV-2 that may aid in the development of new strategies for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mapping the electrostatic potential of the nucleosome acidic patch

The nucleosome surface contains an area with negative electrostatic potential known as the acidic patch, which functions as a binding platform for various proteins to regulate chromatin biology. The dense clustering of acidic residues may impact their effective pKa and thus the electronegativity of the acidic patch, which in turn could influence nucleosome-protein interactions. We here set out to determine the pKa values of residues in and around the acidic patch in the free H2A-H2B dimer using NMR spectroscopy. We present a refined solution structure of the H2A-H2B dimer based on intermolecular distance restraints, displaying a well-defined histone-fold core. We show that the conserved histidines H2B H46 and H106 that line the acidic patch have pKa of 5.9 and 6.5, respectively, and that most acidic patch carboxyl groups have pKa values well below 5.0. For H2A D89 we find strong evidence for an elevated pKa of 5.3. Our data establish that the acidic patch is highly negatively charged at physiological pH, while protonation of H2B H106 and H2B H46 at slightly acidic pH will reduce electronegativity. These results will be valuable to understand the impact of pH changes on nucleosome-protein interactions in vitro, in silico or in vivo.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis promotes pyroptosis and M1 polarization of macrophages and contributes to liver fibrosis

Pro-inflammatory M1 macrophages, via activating hepatic stellate cells, contribute to liver fibrosis. In this study, we examined the mechanism and the significance of a signaling axis, METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, in regulating pyroptosis and M1 polarization of hepatic macrophages. Liver fibrosis model was established in vivo by CCl4 treatment; M1 polarization was induced in vitro by treating macrophages with lipopolysaccharide or interferon Î³. Expressions of METTL3, MALAT1, PTBP1, USP8, and TAK1 were measured by RT-PCR and/or Western blot in Kupffer cells (KCs) isolated from in vivo model or in vitro activated macrophages. Macrophage phenotypes including inflammation (RT-qPCR analysis of a panel of proinflammatory cytokines and ELISA on productions of interleukin (IL)âˆ’1Î² and IL-18) and pyroptosis (Western blot of NLRP3, Caspase-1, and GSDMD) were investigated. The impact of METTL3 on m6A methylation of MALAT1 was examined by methylated RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP), the interaction between PTBP1 and MALAT1 or USP8 mRNA by combining RNA pull-down, RIP, and RNA stability assays, and the crosstalk between USP8 and TAK1 by co-immunoprecipitation and protein degradation assays. Functional significance of individual component of METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis was assessed by combining gain-of-function and loss-of-function approaches. In KCs isolated from in vivo liver fibrosis model or in vitro M1-polarized macrophages, METTL3 was up-regulated, and sequentially, it increased MALAT1 level via m6A methylation, which promoted USP8 mRNA degradation through the interaction with PTBP1. Reduced USP8 expression regulated the ubiquitination and protein stability of TAK1, which promoted pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages. The signaling cascade METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, by essentially stimulating pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages, aggravates liver fibrosis. Therefore, targeting individual components of this axis may benefit the treatment of liver fibrosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genetic generalized epilepsies in adults - challenging assumptions and dogmas

Genetic generalized epilepsy (GGE) syndromes start during childhood or adolescence, and four commonly persist into adulthood, making up 15"“20% of all cases of epilepsy in adults. These four GGE syndromes are childhood absence epilepsy, juvenile absence epilepsy, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy and epilepsy with generalized tonic"“clonic seizures alone. However, in ~20% of patients with GGE, characteristics of more than one syndrome are present. Novel insights into the genetic aetiology, comorbidities and prognosis of the GGE syndromes have emerged and challenge traditional concepts about these conditions. Evidence has shown that the mode of inheritance in GGE is mostly polygenic. Neuropsychological and imaging studies indicate similar abnormalities in unaffected relatives of patients with GGE, supporting the concept that underlying alterations in bilateral frontothalamocortical networks are genetically determined. Contrary to popular belief, first-line anti-seizure medication often fails to provide seizure freedom in combination with good tolerability. Nevertheless, long-term follow-up studies have shown that with advancing age, many patients can discontinue their anti-seizure medication without seizure relapses. Several outcome predictors have been identified, but prognosis across the syndromes is more homogeneous than previously assumed. Overall, overlap in pathophysiology, seizure types, treatment responses and outcomes support the idea that GGEs are not separate nosological entities but represent a neurobiological continuum.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cluster analysis and profiling of airway fluid metabolites in pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure

Hierarchal clustering of amino acid metabolites may identify a metabolic signature in children with pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.Â Seventy-four immunocompetent children, 41 (55.4%) with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS), who were between 2Â days to 18Â years of age and within 72Â h of intubation for acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, were enrolled. We used hierarchal clustering and partial least squares-discriminant analysis to profile the tracheal aspirate airway fluid using quantitative LC"“MS/MS to explore clusters of metabolites that correlated with acute hypoxemia severity and ventilator-free days. Three clusters of children that differed by severity of hypoxemia and ventilator-free days were identified. Quantitative pathway enrichment analysis showed that cysteine and methionine metabolism, selenocompound metabolism, glycine, serine and threonine metabolism, arginine biosynthesis, and valine, leucine, and isoleucine biosynthesis were the top five enriched, impactful pathways. We identified three clusters of amino acid metabolites found in the airway fluid of intubated children important to acute hypoxemia severity that correlated with ventilator-free days"‰<"‰21Â days. Further studies are needed to validate our findings and to test our models.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Efficacy of esaxerenone-a nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor blocker-on nocturnal hypertension

The circadian rhythm patterns of blood pressure have been divided into different categories based on differences in nocturnal changes in blood pressure: patients who experience a 10"“20% decrease in systolic blood pressure at night compared with that in the daytime are classified as "dippers," while those who have a >20% decrease in blood pressure at night are referred to as "extreme dippers." Patients with <10% lower blood pressure at night are classified as "nondippers" and those who show an increase in blood pressure at night are classified as "risers" [1]. Nocturnal hypertension, observed in nondippers or risers, is considered an important cardiovascular risk [2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Quantification of contrast agent uptake in the hepatobiliary phase helps to differentiate hepatocellular carcinoma grade

This study aimed to assess the degree of differentiation of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) using Gd-EOB-DTPA-assisted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with T1 relaxometry. Thirty-three solitary HCC lesions were included in this retrospective study. This study's inclusion criteria were preoperative Gd-EOB-DTPA-assisted MRI of the liver and a histopathological evaluation after hepatic tumor resection. T1 maps of the liver were evaluated to determine the T1 relaxation time and reduction rate between the native phase and hepatobiliary phase (HBP) in liver lesions. These findings were correlated with the histopathologically determined degree of HCC differentiation (G1, well-differentiated; G2, moderately differentiated; G3, poorly differentiated). There was no significant difference between well-differentiated (950.2"‰Â±"‰140.2Â ms) and moderately/poorly differentiated (1009.4"‰Â±"‰202.0Â ms) HCCs in the native T1 maps. After contrast medium administration, a significant difference (p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001) in the mean T1 relaxation time in the HBP was found between well-differentiated (555.4"‰Â±"‰140.2Â ms) and moderately/poorly differentiated (750.9"‰Â±"‰146.4Â ms) HCCs. For well-differentiated HCCs, the reduction rate in the T1 time was significantly higher at 0.40"‰Â±"‰0.15 than for moderately/poorly differentiated HCCs (0.25"‰Â±"‰0.07; p"‰="‰0.006). In conclusion this study suggests that the uptake of Gd-EOB-DTPA in HCCs is correlated with tumor grade. Thus, Gd-EOB-DTPA-assisted T1 relaxometry can help to further differentiation of HCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genetic alterations in gastric amphicrine carcinomas and comparison with gastric mixed neuroendocrine-non-neuroendocrine neoplasms

Gastric amphicrine carcinoma, in which endocrine and epithelial cell features are present within the same cells, is often confused with gastric mixed neuroendocrine-non-neuroendocrine neoplasm (MiNEN). In this study, we performed high-resolution copy number (CN) profiling and whole exome sequencing (WES) of formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues from eight gastric amphicrine carcinomas and compared the molecular features with those of the adenocarcinoma and neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) components of eight gastric MiNENs. The most frequent high-level CN variant was a gain of 20q13.12"“20q13.2, which was found in five gastric amphicrine carcinomas. Amplifications of MYT1, NTSR1, and ZBTB46 located in this region were demonstrated by qPCR and immunohistochemistry. The CN characteristics of gastric amphicrine carcinomas were different from those of MiNENs in hierarchical clustering analysis, suggesting that amphicrine carcinoma is a separate entity from MiNEN. Moreover, the CN level of C5 (complement C5) was higher in amphicrine carcinoma than in both the adenocarcinoma and the NEC component of MiNENs, suggesting that amphicrine carcinomas might benefit more from C5 inhibitors than MiNENs. WES showed frequent somatic mutations of TP53 (37.5%, 3/8) and APC (25.0%, 2/8) in amphicrine carcinoma. There were no specific mutation characteristics to distinguish amphicrine carcinoma from MiNEN. An integrated KEGG pathway analysis showed that the estrogen signaling pathway was enriched in amphicrine carcinomas, which might be associated with the high morbidity of male patients. In summary, our study revealed the unique CN and mutation characteristics of gastric amphicrine carcinoma and differentiated these characteristics from those of MiNENs. These data provide a foundation for further studies on the development and progression of amphicrine carcinoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE

