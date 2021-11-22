ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GABAergic basal forebrain projections to the periaqueductal gray promote food consumption, reward and predation

By Ciorana Roman-Ortiz
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehaviors central to the procurement and consumption of food are among those most fundamental to survival, but their inappropriate expression can lead to overeating and obesity. Nevertheless, we have a poor understanding of circuits that promote feeding independent of physiological demand. Here we demonstrate that activation of basal forebrain (BF) GABAergic...

Nature.com

Early operative morbidity in 184 cases of anterior vertebral body tethering

Fusion is the current standard of care for AIS. Anterior vertebral body tethering (AVBT) is a motion-sparing alternative gaining interest. As a novel procedure, there is a paucity of literature on safety. Here, we report 90-day complication rates in 184 patients who underwent AVBT by a single surgeon. Patients were retrospectively reviewed. Approaches included 71 thoracic, 45 thoracolumbar, 68 double. Major complications were those requiring readmittance or reoperation, prolonged use of invasive materials such as chest tubes, or resulted in spinal cord or nerve root injury. Minor complications resolved without invasive intervention. Mean operative time and blood loss were 186.5"‰Â±"‰60.3Â min and 167.2"‰Â±"‰105.0Â ml, respectively. No patient required allogenic blood transfusion. 6 patients experienced major (3.3%), and 6 had minor complications (3.3%). Major complications included 3 chylothoracies, 2 hemothoracies, and 1 lumbar radiculopathy secondary to screw placement requiring re-operation. Minor complications included 1 patient with respiratory distress requiring supplementary oxygen, 1 superficial wound infection, 2 cases of prolonged nausea, and 1 Raynaud phenomenon. In 184 patients who underwent AVBT for AIS, major and minor complication rates were both 3.3%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Independent control of mean and noise by convolution of gene expression distributions

Gene expression noise can reduce cellular fitness or facilitate processes such as alternative metabolism, antibiotic resistance, and differentiation. Unfortunately, efforts to study the impacts of noise have been hampered by a scaling relationship between noise and expression level from individual promoters. Here, we use theory to demonstrate that mean and noise can be controlled independently by expressing two copies of a gene from separate inducible promoters in the same cell. We engineer low and high noise inducible promoters to validate this result in Escherichia coli, and develop a model that predicts the experimental distributions. Finally, we use our method to reveal that the response of a promoter to a repressor is less sensitive with higher repressor noise and explain this result using a law from probability theory. Our approach can be applied to investigate the effects of noise on diverse biological pathways or program cellular heterogeneity for synthetic biology applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogel improves wound healing and skin flap survival by the sustained release of basic fibroblast growth factor

Biomaterials traditionally used for wound healing can act as a temporary barrier to halt bleeding, prevent infection, and enhance regeneration. Hydrogels are among the best candidates for wound healing owing to their moisture retention and drug-releasing properties. Photo-polymerization using visible light irradiation is a promising method for hydrogel preparation since it can easily control spatiotemporal reaction kinetics and rapidly induce a single-step reaction under mild conditions. In this study, photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogels were imparted with properties namely fast wound adherence, strong wet tissue surface adhesion, greater biocompatibility, long-term bFGF release, and importantly, ease of use through the modification and combination of natural bio-macromolecules. The production of a gelatin hydrogel made of natural gelatin (which is superior to chemically modified gelatin), crosslinked by visible light, which is more desirable than UV light irradiation, will enable its prolonged application to uneven wound surfaces. This is due to its flexible shape, along with the administration of cell growth factors, such as bFGF, for tissue regeneration. Further, the sustained release of bFGF enhances wound healing and skin flap survival. The photocrosslinking gelatin hydrogel designed in this study is a potential candidate to enhance wound healing and better skin flap survival.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Self-organization of human dorsal-ventral forebrain structures by light induced SHH

Organizing centers secrete morphogens that specify the emergence of germ layers and the establishment of the body's axes during embryogenesis. While traditional experimental embryology tools have been instrumental in dissecting the molecular aspects of organizers in model systems, they are impractical in human in-vitro model systems to dissect the relationships between signaling and fate along embryonic coordinates. To systematically study human embryonic organizer centers, we devised a collection of optogenetic ePiggyBac vectors to express a photoactivatable Cre-loxP recombinase, that allows the systematic induction of organizer structures by shining blue-light on human embryonic stem cells (hESCs). We used a light stimulus to geometrically confine SHH expression in neuralizing hESCs. This led to the self-organization of mediolateral neural patterns. scRNA-seq analysis established that these structures represent the dorsal-ventral forebrain, at the end of the first month of development. Here, we show that morphogen light-stimulation is a scalable tool that induces self-organizing centers.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#Basal Forebrain#Predation#Reproduction#Pag#Introduction Maladaptive
Nature.com

Safety of PRRSV-2 MLV vaccines administrated via the intramuscular or intradermal route and evaluation of PRRSV transmission upon needle-free and needle delivery

Two distinct experiments (Exp) were conducted to evaluate the shedding and efficacy of 2 modified live porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) type 2 vaccines (MLV) when administered intramuscularly (IM) or intradermally (ID) (Exp A), and the potential of PRRSV transmission using a needle-free device (Exp B). One-hundred fifty-four, 3-week-old castrated-male, pigs were procured from a PRRSV-free herd. In Exp A, 112 pigs were randomly allocated into 4 groups of 21 pigs including IM/Ingelvac MLV (G1), IM/Prime Pac (G2), ID/Prime Pac (G3), and non-vaccination (G4). Twenty-eight remaining pigs were served as non-vaccination, age-matched sentinel pigs. G1 was IM vaccinated once with Ingelvac PRRS MLV (Ing) (Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany). G2 and G3 were IM and ID vaccinated once with a different MLV, Prime Pac PRRS (PP) (MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Following vaccination, an antibody response, IFN-Î³-SC, and IL-10 secretion in supernatants of stimulated PBMC were monitored. Sera, tonsils, nasal swabs, bronchoalveolar lavage, urines, and feces were collected from 3 vaccinated pigs each week to 42Â days post-vaccination (DPV) and assayed for the presence of PRRSV using virus isolation and qPCR. Age-matched sentinel pigs were used to evaluate the transmission of vaccine viruses and were introduced into vaccinated groups from 0 to 42 DPV. Seroconversion was monitored. In Exp B, 42 pigs were randomly allocated into 5 groups of 3 pigs each including IM/High (T1), ID/High (T2), IM/Low (T3), ID/Low (T4), and NoChal. Twenty-seven remaining pigs were left as non-challenge, age-matched sentinel pigs. The T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were intranasally challenged at approximately 26Â days of age with HP-PRRSV-2 at high (106) and low (103 TCID50/ml) doses, respectively. At 7Â days post-challenge, at the time of the highest viremia levels of HP-PRRSV-2, T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were IM and ID injected with Diluvac Forte using needles and a need-less device (IDAL 3G, MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Same needles or needle-less devices were used to inject the same volume of Diluvac Forte into sentinel pigs. Seroconversion of sentinels was evaluated. The results demonstrated that PP vaccinated groups (G2 and G3), regardless of the route of vaccination, had ELISA response significantly lower than G1 at 7 and 14 DPV. PP-vaccinated groups (G2 and G3) had significantly higher IFN-Î³-SC and lower IL-10 secretion compared to the Ing-vaccinated group (G1). The two different MLV when administered intramuscularly demonstrated the difference in virus distribution and shedding patterns. PP-vaccinated pigs had significantly shortened viremia than the Ing-vaccinated pigs. However, ID-vaccinated pigs had lower virus distribution in organs and body fluids without virus shedding to sentinel pigs. In Exp B, regardless of the challenge dose, sentinel pigs intradermally injected with the same needle-less device used to inject challenged pigs displayed no seroconversion. In contrast, sentinel pigs intramuscularly injected with the same needle used to inject challenged pigs displayed seroconversion. The results demonstrated the transmission of PRRSV by using a needle, but not by using a needle-less device. In conclusion, our results demonstrated that ID vaccination might represent an alternative to improve vaccine efficacy and safety, and may be able to reduce the shedding of vaccine viruses and reduce the iatrogenic transfer of pathogens between animals with shared needles.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Association between metabolic syndrome and incidence of ocular motor nerve palsy

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mucosal vaccination induces protection against SARS-CoV-2 in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies

A candidate multigenic SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on an MVA vector expressing both viral N and S proteins (MVA-S"‰+"‰N) was immunogenic, and induced T-cell responses and binding antibodies to both antigens but in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies. Intranasal immunization with the vaccine diminished viral loads and lung inflammation in mice after SARS-CoV-2 challenge, which correlated with the T-cell response induced by the vaccine in the lung, indicating that T-cell immunity is also likely critical for protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in addition to neutralizing antibodies.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Computer aided designing of novel pyrrolopyridine derivatives as JAK1 inhibitors

Janus kinases (JAKs) are a family of non-receptor kinases that play a key role in cytokine signaling and their aberrant activities are associated with the pathogenesis of various immune diseases. The JAK1 isoform plays an essential role in the types 1 and II interferon signaling and elicits signals from the interleukin-2, interleukin-4, gp130, and class 2 receptor families. It is ubiquitously expressed in humans and its overexpression has been linked with autoimmune diseases such as myeloproliferative neoplasm. Although JAK1 inhibitors such as Tofacitinib have been approved for medical use, the low potency and off-target effects of these inhibitors have limited their use and calls for the development of novel JAK1 inhibitors. In this study, we used computational methods on a series of pyrrolopyridine derivatives to design new JAK1 inhibitors. Molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulation methods were used to study the protein-inhibitor interactions. 3D-quantitative structure"“activity relationship models were developed and were used to predict the activity of newly designed compounds. Free energy calculation methods were used to study the binding affinity of the inhibitors with JAK1. Of the designed compounds, seventeen of the compounds showed a higher binding energy value than the most active compound in the dataset and at least six of the compounds showed higher binding energy value than the pan JAK inhibitor Tofacitinib. The findings made in this study could be utilized for the further development of JAK1 inhibitors.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ensuring scientific reproducibility in bio-macromolecular modeling via extensive, automated benchmarks

Each year vast international resources are wasted on irreproducible research. The scientific community has been slow to adopt standard software engineering practices, despite the increases in high-dimensional data, complexities of workflows, and computational environments. Here we show how scientific software applications can be created in a reproducible manner when simple design goals for reproducibility are met. We describe the implementation of a test server framework and 40 scientific benchmarks, covering numerous applications in Rosetta bio-macromolecular modeling. High performance computing cluster integration allows these benchmarks to run continuously and automatically. Detailed protocol captures are useful for developers and users of Rosetta and other macromolecular modeling tools. The framework and design concepts presented here are valuable for developers and users of any type of scientific software and for the scientific community to create reproducible methods. Specific examples highlight the utility of this framework, and the comprehensive documentation illustrates the ease of adding new tests in a matter of hours.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The characteristics of choriocapillaris flow void in the unilateral polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy fellow eyes

To evaluate the morphological characteristics of flow void (FV) in the fellow eyes of the unilateral polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV). Fifty PCV fellow eyes (PCVF) and 31 age-matched normal ocular circulation controls were recruited in this retrospective study. The number of FV was analyzed according to the size in a centered 5"‰Ã—"‰5Â mm swept source optical coherence tomography angiography scans. We used indocyanine green angiography images to determine whether choroidal vascular hyperpermeability (CVH) has occurred. For the PCVF, the prevalence rate of CVH was 70% (35 of 50) The number of FVs was significantly lower in 400"“25,000 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.005), 400"“500 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.001), 525"“625 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.001) and 650"“750 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.018). compared to the controls. And showed no difference in size from 775 to 1125 Î¼m2 between the two groups. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of PCVF with CVH and controls was 0.94 (95% CI 0.88"“1.00) (P"‰<"‰0.001). We found that the number of small FVs was significantly lower in the PCV fellow eyes than that in the eyes with control group.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Bone marrow sinusoidal endothelium controls terminal erythroid differentiation and reticulocyte maturation

Within the bone marrow microenvironment, endothelial cells (EC) exert important functions. Arterial EC support hematopoiesis while H-type capillaries induce bone formation. Here, we show that BM sinusoidal EC (BM-SEC) actively control erythropoiesis. Mice with stabilized Î²-catenin in BM-SEC (Ctnnb1OE-SEC) generated by using a BM-SEC-restricted Cre mouse line (Stab2-iCreF3) develop fatal anemia. While activation of Wnt-signaling in BM-SEC causes an increase in erythroblast subsets (PII"“PIV), mature erythroid cells (PV) are reduced indicating impairment of terminal erythroid differentiation/reticulocyte maturation. Transplantation of Ctnnb1OE-SEC hematopoietic stem cells into wildtype recipients confirms lethal anemia to be caused by cell-extrinsic, endothelial-mediated effects. Ctnnb1OE-SEC BM-SEC reveal aberrant sinusoidal differentiation with altered EC gene expression and perisinusoidal ECM deposition and angiocrine dysregulation with de novo endothelial expression of FGF23 and DKK2, elevated in anemia and involved in vascular stabilization, respectively. Our study demonstrates that BM-SEC play an important role in the bone marrow microenvironment in health and disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Improvement of magnetic resonance imaging using a wireless radiofrequency resonatorÂ array

In recent years, new human magnetic resonance imaging systems operating at static magnetic fields strengths of 7 Tesla or higher have become available, providing better signal sensitivity compared with lower field strengths. However, imaging human-sized objects at such high field strength and associated precession frequencies is limited due to the technical challenges associated with the wavelength effect, which substantially disturb the transmit field uniformity over the human body when conventional coils are used. Here we report a novel passive inductively-coupled radiofrequency resonator array design with a simple structure that works in conjunction with conventional coils and requires only to be tuned to the scanner's operating frequency. We show that inductive-coupling between the resonator array and the coil improves the transmit efficiency and signal sensitivity in the targeted region. The simple structure, flexibility, and cost-efficiency make the proposed array design an attractive approach for altering the transmit field distribution specially at high field systems, where the wavelength is comparable with the tissue size.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hemodialysis biocompatibility mathematical models to predict the inflammatory biomarkers released in dialysis patients based on hemodialysis membrane characteristics and clinical practices

Chronic kidney disease affects millions of people around the globe and many patients rely on hemodialysis (HD) to survive. HD is associated with undesired life-threatening side effects that are linked to membrane biocompatibility and clinical operating conditions. The present study develops a mathematical model to predict the inflammatory biomarkers released in HD patients based on membrane morphology, chemistry, and interaction affinity. Based on the morphological characteristics of two clinical-grade HD membrane modules (CTA and PAES-PVP) commonly used in Canadian hospitals, a molecular docking study, and the release of inflammatory cytokines during HD and in vitro incubation experiments, we develop five sets of equations that describe the concentration of eight biomarkers (serpin/antithrombin-III, properdin, C5a, 1L-1Î±, 1L-1Î², C5b-9, IL6, vWF). The equations developed are functions of membrane properties (pore size, roughness, chemical composition, affinity to fibrinogen, and surface charge) and HD operating conditions (blood flow rate, Qb, and treatment time, t). We expand our model based on available clinical data and increase its range of applicability in terms of flow rate and treatment time. We also modify the original equations to expand their range of applicability in terms of membrane materials, allowing the prediction and validation of the inflammatory response of several clinical and synthesized membrane materials. Our affinity-based model solely relies on theoretical values of molecular docking, which can significantly reduce the experimental load related to the development of more biocompatible materials. Our model predictions agree with experimental clinical data and can guide the development of novel materials and support evidence-based membrane synthesis of HD membranes, reducing the need for trial-and-error approaches.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Prediction of primary venous thromboembolism based on clinical and genetic factors within the U.K. Biobank

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00796-4, published online 01 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 2, where the dashed vertical line located at the label 'Adjusted Hazard Ratio for Venous Thromboembolism Event' inadvertently continued and covered the x-axis label '1' in panel (A) and panel (B).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The hens guarding epithelial cancer fox-houses

You have full access to this article via your institution. Esophageal micro-tumors that form rapidly in a carcinogen-induced mouse model regress almost as fast. Normal-appearing Notch1-mutant clones with their own intrinsic cancer potential competitively extrude these micro-tumors from the epithelium, demonstrating their surprising short-term protection of the organism. Cancers are...
CANCER

