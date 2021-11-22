ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virus-based vaccine vectors with distinct replication mechanisms differentially infect and activate dendritic cells

By Carolina Chiale
Cover picture for the articleThe precise mechanism by which many virus-based vectors activate immune responses remains unknown. Dendritic cells (DCs) play key roles in priming T cell responses and controlling virus replication, but their functions in generating protective immunity following vaccination with viral vectors are not always well understood. We hypothesized that highly immunogenic viral...

