Mycoplasma infection and ocular surface diseases: a nationwide cohort study

By Li-Ju Lai
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether patients with Mycoplasma infection have an increased risk of ocular surface ulcers. Using a nation-wide database, we identified patients with a new diagnosis of Mycoplasma infection between 1997 and 2013, and compared them with age-, sex-, and index year-matched subjects without the infection. Cox proportional regression was performed to compare...

Association between Parkinson's disease and the faecal eukaryotic microbiota

Parkinson's disease (PD) is one of the most common neurodegenerative disease, and is so far not considered curable. PD patients suffer from several motor and non-motor symptoms, including gastrointestinal dysfunctions and alterations of the enteric nervous system. Constipation and additional intestinal affections can precede the classical motor symptoms by several years. Recently, we reported effects of PD and related medications on the faecal bacterial community of 34 German PD patients and 25 age-matched controls. Here, we used the same collective and analysed the V6 and V7 hypervariable region of PCR-amplified, eukaryotic 18S rRNA genes using an Illumina MiSeq platform. In all, 53% (18) of the PD samples and 72% (18) of the control samples yielded sufficient amplicons for downstream community analyses. The PD samples showed a significantly lower alpha and a different beta eukaryotic diversity than the controls. Most strikingly, we observed a significantly higher relative abundance of sequence affiliated with the Geotrichum genus in the PD samples (39.7%), when compared to the control samples (0.05%). In addition, we observed lower relative abundances of sequences affiliated with Aspergillus/Penicillium, Charophyta/Linum, unidentified Opisthokonta and three genera of minor abundant zooflagellates in the PD samples. Our data add knowledge to the small body of data about the eukaryotic microbiota of PD patients and suggest a potential association of certain gut eukaryotes and PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Association between baseline brachial"“ankle pulse wave velocity and short-term risk of first stroke among Chinese hypertensive adults

Little information is available on the association between brachial"“ankle pulse wave velocity (baPWV) and the risk of stroke in Chinese H-type hypertension patients. Therefore, our study aimed to assess this association between baseline baPWV and short-term risk of first stroke and to propose a cutoff value of baPWV that could predict near cerebrovascular events. A total of 9787 hypertension patients without preexisting stroke who underwent baPWV measurement were included. The primary end points were first symptomatic stroke. Secondary end points were first ischemic stroke and first hemorrhagic stroke. During a median follow-up of 20.8 months, there was a total of 138 first strokes including 123 first ischemic strokes and 15 first hemorrhagic strokes. When baPWV was categorized in quartiles, the higher risks of first stroke (HR"‰="‰1.52; 95% CI: 1.05"“2.21) and first ischemic stroke (HR"‰="‰1.53; 95% CI: 1.03"“2.26) were found in participants in quartile 4 (â‰¥21.31"‰m/s), compared with those in quartile 1"“3 (<21.31"‰m/s). In receiver operating characteristic curve analysis, the best cutoff value of baPWV that could predict first stroke was 21.43"‰m/s. Higher baPWV (â‰¥21.43"‰m/s) was significantly associated with increased risk of first stroke (HR"‰="‰1.60; 95% CI: 1.10"“2.32) and first ischemic stroke (HR"‰="‰1.60; 95% CI: 1.08"“2.37). In conclusion, higher baPWV levels were associated with an increased risk of first stroke among Chinese H-type hypertensive patients. In addition, a cutoff value of 21.43"‰m/s of baPWV was proposed that could predict the next two years' cerebrovascular events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
A national cohort study (2000"“2018) of long-term air pollution exposure and incident dementia in older adults in the United States

Air pollution may increase risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) in the U.S., but the extent of this relationship is unclear. Here, we constructed two national U.S. population-based cohorts of those aged â‰¥65 from the Medicare Chronic Conditions Warehouse (2000"“2018), combined with high-resolution air pollution datasets, to investigate the association of long-term exposure to ambient fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3) with dementia and AD incidence, respectively. We identified ~2.0 million incident dementia cases (N"‰="‰12,233,371; dementia cohort) and ~0.8 million incident AD cases (N"‰="‰12,456,447; AD cohort). Per interquartile range (IQR) increase in the 5-year average PM2.5 (3.2"‰Âµg/m3), NO2 (11.6 ppb), and warm-season O3 (5.3 ppb) over the past 5 years prior to diagnosis, the hazard ratios (HRs) were 1.060 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.054, 1.066), 1.019 (95% CI: 1.012, 1.026), and 0.990 (95% CI: 0.987, 0.993) for incident dementias, and 1.078 (95% CI: 1.070, 1.086), 1.031 (95% CI: 1.023, 1.039), and 0.982 (95%CI: 0.977, 0.986) for incident AD, respectively, for the three pollutants. For both outcomes, concentration-response relationships for PM2.5 and NO2 were approximately linear. Our study suggests that exposures to PM2.5 and NO2 are associated with incidence of dementia and AD.
SCIENCE
Outcomes of bariatric surgery in elderly patients: a registry-based cohort study with 3-year follow-up

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Elderly patients undergo bariatric surgery less frequently than younger patients. Short- and medium-term outcomes after bariatric surgery in the elderly population remain largely unknown. The objective of the present retrospective, registry-based cohort study was to compare short- and medium-term outcomes between patients <65 and â‰¥65 years undergoing bariatric surgery, hypothesizing similar outcomes between groups.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Acute surgical site infection after total knee arthroplasty in patients with rheumatoid arthritis versus osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the main cause for total knee arthroplasty (TKA), followed by rheumatoid arthritis. Previous studies have reported conflicting results concerning the risk of surgical site infection after TKA for rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis patients. Thus, this study aimed to examine whether rheumatoid arthritis patients had a higher risk of acute surgical site infection after TKA compared to osteoarthritis patients. We conducted a retrospective cohort study using Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database of the whole population from 2012 to 2015, and collected the medical records of osteoarthritis patients or rheumatoid arthritis patients who underwent TKA. To evaluate the risk of acute surgical site infection in rheumatoid arthritis patients, propensity score matching was implemented for osteoarthritis patients. Acute surgical site infection was observed in 2.58% of TKA cases in rheumatoid arthritis patients and 2.66% of TKA cases in osteoarthritis patients. Rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis patients had comparable risk for 90-day (odds ratio"‰="‰0.81, 95% confidence interval: 0.371"“1.768) and 1-year (odds ratio"‰="‰0.463, 95% confidence interval: 0.121"“1.766) surgical site infection. In conclusion, patients with rheumatoid arthritis were not at higher risk of acute surgical site infection after TKA compared to osteoarthritis patients. The current treatment strategy for patients with RA is safe and appropriate if they require TKA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cluster analysis and profiling of airway fluid metabolites in pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure

Hierarchal clustering of amino acid metabolites may identify a metabolic signature in children with pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.Â Seventy-four immunocompetent children, 41 (55.4%) with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS), who were between 2Â days to 18Â years of age and within 72Â h of intubation for acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, were enrolled. We used hierarchal clustering and partial least squares-discriminant analysis to profile the tracheal aspirate airway fluid using quantitative LC"“MS/MS to explore clusters of metabolites that correlated with acute hypoxemia severity and ventilator-free days. Three clusters of children that differed by severity of hypoxemia and ventilator-free days were identified. Quantitative pathway enrichment analysis showed that cysteine and methionine metabolism, selenocompound metabolism, glycine, serine and threonine metabolism, arginine biosynthesis, and valine, leucine, and isoleucine biosynthesis were the top five enriched, impactful pathways. We identified three clusters of amino acid metabolites found in the airway fluid of intubated children important to acute hypoxemia severity that correlated with ventilator-free days"‰<"‰21Â days. Further studies are needed to validate our findings and to test our models.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Assessing the prognostic utility of smoldering multiple myeloma risk stratification scores applied serially post diagnosis

The Mayo-2018 smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) risk score is used routinely in the clinical setting but has only been validated at diagnosis. In SMM patients, the progression risk decreases over time. However, the utility of applying risk stratification models after diagnosis is unknown. We retrospectively studied 704 SMM patients and applied the Mayo 2018 and IMWG-2020 risk stratification models at annual landmark timepoints up to 5 years post diagnosis. The Mayo-2018 and IMWG-2020 models reliably stratified patients based on progression risk when applied post diagnosis. The respective 2-year progression risk in Mayo-2018 high risk patients versus IMWG-2020 intermediate-high risk patients was 51% versus 62% at the 1-year landmark and 47% versus 45% at the 4-year landmark. We showed that patients categorized at Mayo-2018 high-risk at follow-up had a similar risk of progression if the baseline risk assessment was low-intermediate versus high-risk (HR 1.04, 95% CI 0.46"“2.36, p"‰="‰0.931 at 5-year landmark). Patients migrating to a higher risk category during follow up had a higher progression risk compared to patients with stable/decreased risk categorization. Our findings support the use of these risk scores post-diagnosis and suggest that patients evolving to a high-risk category may benefit from early intervention therapeutic approaches.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Quantification of contrast agent uptake in the hepatobiliary phase helps to differentiate hepatocellular carcinoma grade

This study aimed to assess the degree of differentiation of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) using Gd-EOB-DTPA-assisted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with T1 relaxometry. Thirty-three solitary HCC lesions were included in this retrospective study. This study's inclusion criteria were preoperative Gd-EOB-DTPA-assisted MRI of the liver and a histopathological evaluation after hepatic tumor resection. T1 maps of the liver were evaluated to determine the T1 relaxation time and reduction rate between the native phase and hepatobiliary phase (HBP) in liver lesions. These findings were correlated with the histopathologically determined degree of HCC differentiation (G1, well-differentiated; G2, moderately differentiated; G3, poorly differentiated). There was no significant difference between well-differentiated (950.2"‰Â±"‰140.2Â ms) and moderately/poorly differentiated (1009.4"‰Â±"‰202.0Â ms) HCCs in the native T1 maps. After contrast medium administration, a significant difference (p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001) in the mean T1 relaxation time in the HBP was found between well-differentiated (555.4"‰Â±"‰140.2Â ms) and moderately/poorly differentiated (750.9"‰Â±"‰146.4Â ms) HCCs. For well-differentiated HCCs, the reduction rate in the T1 time was significantly higher at 0.40"‰Â±"‰0.15 than for moderately/poorly differentiated HCCs (0.25"‰Â±"‰0.07; p"‰="‰0.006). In conclusion this study suggests that the uptake of Gd-EOB-DTPA in HCCs is correlated with tumor grade. Thus, Gd-EOB-DTPA-assisted T1 relaxometry can help to further differentiation of HCC.
CANCER
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Potential Markers of COVID-19 Severity Found Among Patients With Chronic Airway Diseases

Results of a retrospective study revealed potential markers of COVID-19 severity among those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, or chronic bronchitis. Eosinopenia and elevated lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) may serve as potential predictors of COVID-19 disease severity among patients with underlying chronic airway diseases, according to results of a retrospective cohort study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Genetic alterations in gastric amphicrine carcinomas and comparison with gastric mixed neuroendocrine-non-neuroendocrine neoplasms

Gastric amphicrine carcinoma, in which endocrine and epithelial cell features are present within the same cells, is often confused with gastric mixed neuroendocrine-non-neuroendocrine neoplasm (MiNEN). In this study, we performed high-resolution copy number (CN) profiling and whole exome sequencing (WES) of formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues from eight gastric amphicrine carcinomas and compared the molecular features with those of the adenocarcinoma and neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) components of eight gastric MiNENs. The most frequent high-level CN variant was a gain of 20q13.12"“20q13.2, which was found in five gastric amphicrine carcinomas. Amplifications of MYT1, NTSR1, and ZBTB46 located in this region were demonstrated by qPCR and immunohistochemistry. The CN characteristics of gastric amphicrine carcinomas were different from those of MiNENs in hierarchical clustering analysis, suggesting that amphicrine carcinoma is a separate entity from MiNEN. Moreover, the CN level of C5 (complement C5) was higher in amphicrine carcinoma than in both the adenocarcinoma and the NEC component of MiNENs, suggesting that amphicrine carcinomas might benefit more from C5 inhibitors than MiNENs. WES showed frequent somatic mutations of TP53 (37.5%, 3/8) and APC (25.0%, 2/8) in amphicrine carcinoma. There were no specific mutation characteristics to distinguish amphicrine carcinoma from MiNEN. An integrated KEGG pathway analysis showed that the estrogen signaling pathway was enriched in amphicrine carcinomas, which might be associated with the high morbidity of male patients. In summary, our study revealed the unique CN and mutation characteristics of gastric amphicrine carcinoma and differentiated these characteristics from those of MiNENs. These data provide a foundation for further studies on the development and progression of amphicrine carcinoma.
CANCER
Early operative morbidity in 184 cases of anterior vertebral body tethering

Fusion is the current standard of care for AIS. Anterior vertebral body tethering (AVBT) is a motion-sparing alternative gaining interest. As a novel procedure, there is a paucity of literature on safety. Here, we report 90-day complication rates in 184 patients who underwent AVBT by a single surgeon. Patients were retrospectively reviewed. Approaches included 71 thoracic, 45 thoracolumbar, 68 double. Major complications were those requiring readmittance or reoperation, prolonged use of invasive materials such as chest tubes, or resulted in spinal cord or nerve root injury. Minor complications resolved without invasive intervention. Mean operative time and blood loss were 186.5"‰Â±"‰60.3Â min and 167.2"‰Â±"‰105.0Â ml, respectively. No patient required allogenic blood transfusion. 6 patients experienced major (3.3%), and 6 had minor complications (3.3%). Major complications included 3 chylothoracies, 2 hemothoracies, and 1 lumbar radiculopathy secondary to screw placement requiring re-operation. Minor complications included 1 patient with respiratory distress requiring supplementary oxygen, 1 superficial wound infection, 2 cases of prolonged nausea, and 1 Raynaud phenomenon. In 184 patients who underwent AVBT for AIS, major and minor complication rates were both 3.3%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Association between metabolic syndrome and incidence of ocular motor nerve palsy

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Vitrectomized versus non-vitrectomized eyes in diabetic macular edema response to ranibizumab-retinal layers thickness as prognostic biomarkers

To evaluate the role of the vitreous in the management of diabetic macular edemaÂ with ranibizumab intravitreal injections in a pro re nata regimen. Prospective study of 50 consecutive eyes withÂ diabetic macular edemaÂ treatedÂ with ranibizumab and 12Â months of follow-up.Â Primary endpoint:Â to assess differences between non-vitrectomized and vitrectomized eyes in the number injections needed to controlÂ the edema. Secondary endpoints:Â comparison of groups regarding best corrected visual acuity,Â central foveal thickness and thickness of seven retinal layers. 46 eyes from 38 patients, 10 vitrectomized and 36 non-vitrectomized, completed the follow-up. AtÂ month 12, the two groups achieved an equivalent anatomical outcome and needed a similar number of ranibizumab intravitreal injections. In vitrectomized eyes finalÂ visual acuity wasÂ worse when baseline retinal nerve fiber layers in the central foveal subfield were thicker, showing a strong correlation (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.942, p"‰<"‰0.001). A similar, albeit moderate correlation was observed in non-vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.504, p"‰="‰0.002). A decrease of retinal nerve fiber layers inner ring thickness was correlated with a better finalÂ visual acuityÂ only in vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰0.734, p"‰="‰0.016). The effect of diabetic macular edema seems to be worse in vitrectomized eyes, with a thinner inner retina reservoir.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Surface area in the insula was associated with 28-month functional outcome in first-episode psychosis

Many studies have tested the relationship between demographic, clinical, and psychobiological measurements and clinical outcomes in ultra-high risk for psychosis (UHR) and first-episode psychosis (FEP). However, no study has investigated the relationship between multi-modal measurements and long-term outcomes for >2 years. Thirty-eight individuals with UHR and 29 patients with FEP were measured using one or more modalities (cognitive battery, electrophysiological response, structural magnetic resonance imaging, and functional near-infrared spectroscopy). We explored the characteristics associated with 13- and 28-month clinical outcomes. In UHR, the cortical surface area in the left orbital part of the inferior frontal gyrus was negatively associated with 13-month disorganized symptoms. In FEP, the cortical surface area in the left insula was positively associated with 28-month global social function. The left inferior frontal gyrus and insula are well-known structural brain characteristics in schizophrenia, and future studies on the pathological mechanism of structural alteration would provide a clearer understanding of the disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
Prevalence and risk factors of hypertension among college freshmen in China

Hypertension is the leading single contributor to all-cause death and disability worldwide. However, there is scarce evidence on the prevalence and risk factors of hypertension for Chinese youth. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of hypertension among Chinese college freshmen and to identify the influencing factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study of all freshmen from 2015 to 2017 at a university in Wuhan, China by physical examination and standard-structured questionnaire. The Pearson chi-square test was used to compare categorical variables. Forward stepwise logistic regression method was used in the multivariate analysis to identify independent predictors of hypertension in youth. A total of 12,849 participants were included, and the prevalence of hypertension of Chinese college freshmen was 4.3% (7.9% in men and 1.6% in women). Men had a higher risk of hypertension than women (odds ratio [OR]: 5.358, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.345"“6.607, P"‰<"‰0.001). Obese people were more likely to develop hypertension than those with normal body mass index (OR: 10.465, 95% CI: 8.448"“12.964, P"‰<"‰0.001). People with elevated resting heart rate (RHR) had a higher prevalence of hypertension (OR: 4.987, 95% CI: 3.641"“6.832, P"‰<"‰0.001). Staying up late (OR: 2.957, 95% CI: 2.482"“3.523, P"‰<"‰0.001), physical inactivity (OR: 4.973, 95% CI: 4.141"“5.972, P"‰<"‰0.001), living in urban district (OR: 1.864, 95% CI: 1.493"“2.329, P"‰<"‰0.001) and family history of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) (OR: 2.685, 95% CI: 2.108"“3.421, P"‰<"‰0.001) were related to higher prevalence of hypertension in youth. Male, obesity, elevated RHR, physical inactivity and family history of CVDs were identified as important risk factors of hypertension in youth. These risk factors should be given more attention when designing and implementing the interventional programs.
HEALTH
MPL S505C enhances driver mutations at W515 in essential thrombocythemia

Pathological activation of the thrombopoietin receptor (TPOR/MPL) drives a significant percentage of two of the myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), essential thrombocythemia (ET), and myelofibrosis (MF). The single pass helical transmembrane domain of the receptor anchors it to the cell surface and the importance of this domain in controlling the activation of the receptor is evident from both biochemical studies [1, 2] and the identification of several important activating mutations in this region [3,4,5,6]. Mutations at the juxtamembrane residue W515 and the transmembrane variant S505N constitute the most common MPL mutations identified in MPN and have been functionally characterized as drivers of pathological activation. However, rarer variants are also found in this region, as well as secondary variants of unknown functional significance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Ankle-brachial index and ocular diseases in a Russian population

To assess potential associations between the ankle-brachial blood pressure index (ABI) and ocular disorders. In the population-based cross-sectional Russian Ural Eye and Medical Study including 5,899 (80.5%) out of 7328 eligible participants aged 40+ years, the participants underwent a series of ocular and medical examinations including measurement of ABI. Results.
SCIENCE
Distinctive prosodic features of people with autism spectrum disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis study

In this systematic review, we analyzed and evaluated the findings of studies on prosodic features of vocal productions of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in order to recognize the statistically significant, most confirmed and reliable prosodic differences distinguishing people with ASD from typically developing individuals. Using suitable keywords, three major databases including Web of Science, PubMed and Scopus, were searched. The results for prosodic features such as mean pitch, pitch range and variability, speech rate, intensity and voice duration were extracted from eligible studies. The pooled standard mean difference between ASD and control groups was extracted or calculated. Using I2 statistic and Cochrane Q-test, between-study heterogeneity was evaluated. Furthermore, publication bias was assessed using funnel plot and its significance was evaluated using Egger's and Begg's tests. Thirty-nine eligible studies were retrieved (including 910 and 850 participants for ASD and control groups, respectively). This systematic review and meta-analysis showed that ASD group members had a significantly larger mean pitch (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.4, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.70,"‰âˆ’"‰0.10]), larger pitch range (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.78, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰1.34,"‰âˆ’"‰0.21]), longer voice duration (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.43, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.72,"‰âˆ’"‰0.15]), and larger pitch variability (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.46, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.84,"‰âˆ’"‰0.08]), compared with typically developing control group. However, no significant differences in pitch standard deviation, voice intensity and speech rate were found between groups. Chronological age of participants and voice elicitation tasks were two sources of between-study heterogeneity. Furthermore, no publication bias was observed during analyses (p"‰>"‰0.05). Mean pitch, pitch range, pitch variability and voice duration were recognized as the prosodic features reliably distinguishing people with ASD from TD individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Safety of PRRSV-2 MLV vaccines administrated via the intramuscular or intradermal route and evaluation of PRRSV transmission upon needle-free and needle delivery

Two distinct experiments (Exp) were conducted to evaluate the shedding and efficacy of 2 modified live porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) type 2 vaccines (MLV) when administered intramuscularly (IM) or intradermally (ID) (Exp A), and the potential of PRRSV transmission using a needle-free device (Exp B). One-hundred fifty-four, 3-week-old castrated-male, pigs were procured from a PRRSV-free herd. In Exp A, 112 pigs were randomly allocated into 4 groups of 21 pigs including IM/Ingelvac MLV (G1), IM/Prime Pac (G2), ID/Prime Pac (G3), and non-vaccination (G4). Twenty-eight remaining pigs were served as non-vaccination, age-matched sentinel pigs. G1 was IM vaccinated once with Ingelvac PRRS MLV (Ing) (Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany). G2 and G3 were IM and ID vaccinated once with a different MLV, Prime Pac PRRS (PP) (MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Following vaccination, an antibody response, IFN-Î³-SC, and IL-10 secretion in supernatants of stimulated PBMC were monitored. Sera, tonsils, nasal swabs, bronchoalveolar lavage, urines, and feces were collected from 3 vaccinated pigs each week to 42Â days post-vaccination (DPV) and assayed for the presence of PRRSV using virus isolation and qPCR. Age-matched sentinel pigs were used to evaluate the transmission of vaccine viruses and were introduced into vaccinated groups from 0 to 42 DPV. Seroconversion was monitored. In Exp B, 42 pigs were randomly allocated into 5 groups of 3 pigs each including IM/High (T1), ID/High (T2), IM/Low (T3), ID/Low (T4), and NoChal. Twenty-seven remaining pigs were left as non-challenge, age-matched sentinel pigs. The T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were intranasally challenged at approximately 26Â days of age with HP-PRRSV-2 at high (106) and low (103 TCID50/ml) doses, respectively. At 7Â days post-challenge, at the time of the highest viremia levels of HP-PRRSV-2, T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were IM and ID injected with Diluvac Forte using needles and a need-less device (IDAL 3G, MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Same needles or needle-less devices were used to inject the same volume of Diluvac Forte into sentinel pigs. Seroconversion of sentinels was evaluated. The results demonstrated that PP vaccinated groups (G2 and G3), regardless of the route of vaccination, had ELISA response significantly lower than G1 at 7 and 14 DPV. PP-vaccinated groups (G2 and G3) had significantly higher IFN-Î³-SC and lower IL-10 secretion compared to the Ing-vaccinated group (G1). The two different MLV when administered intramuscularly demonstrated the difference in virus distribution and shedding patterns. PP-vaccinated pigs had significantly shortened viremia than the Ing-vaccinated pigs. However, ID-vaccinated pigs had lower virus distribution in organs and body fluids without virus shedding to sentinel pigs. In Exp B, regardless of the challenge dose, sentinel pigs intradermally injected with the same needle-less device used to inject challenged pigs displayed no seroconversion. In contrast, sentinel pigs intramuscularly injected with the same needle used to inject challenged pigs displayed seroconversion. The results demonstrated the transmission of PRRSV by using a needle, but not by using a needle-less device. In conclusion, our results demonstrated that ID vaccination might represent an alternative to improve vaccine efficacy and safety, and may be able to reduce the shedding of vaccine viruses and reduce the iatrogenic transfer of pathogens between animals with shared needles.
INDUSTRY
Bone marrow sinusoidal endothelium controls terminal erythroid differentiation and reticulocyte maturation

Within the bone marrow microenvironment, endothelial cells (EC) exert important functions. Arterial EC support hematopoiesis while H-type capillaries induce bone formation. Here, we show that BM sinusoidal EC (BM-SEC) actively control erythropoiesis. Mice with stabilized Î²-catenin in BM-SEC (Ctnnb1OE-SEC) generated by using a BM-SEC-restricted Cre mouse line (Stab2-iCreF3) develop fatal anemia. While activation of Wnt-signaling in BM-SEC causes an increase in erythroblast subsets (PII"“PIV), mature erythroid cells (PV) are reduced indicating impairment of terminal erythroid differentiation/reticulocyte maturation. Transplantation of Ctnnb1OE-SEC hematopoietic stem cells into wildtype recipients confirms lethal anemia to be caused by cell-extrinsic, endothelial-mediated effects. Ctnnb1OE-SEC BM-SEC reveal aberrant sinusoidal differentiation with altered EC gene expression and perisinusoidal ECM deposition and angiocrine dysregulation with de novo endothelial expression of FGF23 and DKK2, elevated in anemia and involved in vascular stabilization, respectively. Our study demonstrates that BM-SEC play an important role in the bone marrow microenvironment in health and disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

