ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Shaky ride turning into playoff race for Eagles

By Bob Grotz
Norristown Times Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — This isn’t the way the Eagles drew it up. Who plans to lose five of the first seven games, including all of the home dates, then rally to make the season interesting?. But that’s the script the Eagles are working with under Nick Sirianni and his staff,...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Eagles suffer another season-ending injury on offensive line

Eagles right guard Jack Driscoll suffered a high ankle sprain against the Giants on Sunday and is going on Injured Reserve, head coach Nick Sirianni said. Since this is Driscoll’s second trip to IR, he is now out for the season. Driscoll, 24, has started the last eight games at...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

5 reasons an Eagles playoff berth is increasingly likely

Life moves pretty fast in the NFL. This week, the Tampa Bay Bucs were flattened by an awful Washington Football Team and the decrepit Dolphins somehow upended the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, the Jaguars took down the Bills, the Broncos destroyed the Cowboys, and the Giants tripped up the Raiders.
NFL
Trentonian

Eagles romp Saints to solidify playoff contention

PHILADELPHIA — This isn’t the way the Eagles drew it up. Who plans to lose five of the first seven games, including all of the home dates, then rally to make the season interesting?. But that’s the script the Eagles are working with under Nick Sirianni and his staff, who...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Playoffs well within reach

It’s not often that a 4-6 football team with this many warts has more than the proverbial “snowball’s chance” of an NFL postseason berth, but circumstances have conspired to make the Philadelphia Eagles a fairly decent bet to actually make the playoffs this year. Yes, this year, during a 2021 season that we (myself included) all assumed would be a rocky one and which has seemed hopeless at multiple junctures over the last few months.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#The Eagles#The New York Giants#American Football#Birds#The New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Somehow, Someway, The Eagles playoff hopes are still alive.

After a great 40-29 win over the New Orleans Aints, the Eagles have improved to 5-6 on the season. The Eagles are just one game behind the Saints and the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card race heading into week 12. Thankfully for the Eagles they play the Giants next week with a chance to be back at .500. The Saints take on the Bills next week which could result in a loss. If the Eagles win and the Saints lose, that puts them in the wild card spot.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia has “officially entered the playoff conversation”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The Eagles have officially entered the playoff conversation. With their win over New Orleans, they now have a 40% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. It would have dropped to 11% with a loss, showing the significance of this game. Both sides of the ball have hit its stride. Coach Nick Sirianni’s offense rushed for 175-plus yards for the fourth straight game — their longest streak since the 1950 season, according to the Eagles — while the defense caused three turnovers and played winning football for the third time in four games. The Eagles entered Week 11 with the second-easiest closing schedule in the NFL, and with tiebreakers over the Saints, Falcons and Panthers, they are in good position to make a charge at a wild-card spot.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts turns in a very encouraging performance

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts was terrific in the opening half. He has made real strides in the past few weeks. You can see he is forcing himself to stay in the pocket and not just take off running. Hurts is being more balanced in throwing left as well as right. He spread the ball around more evenly in Denver. Hurts threw a pair of terrific deep balls, one for a TD and the other should have been a TD but went through Quez Watkins hands. I thought his overall accuracy was better. Don’t make any definitive declarations right now. Hurts has shown real improvement the last two weeks, but we need to see how he plays over an extended period. At his best, he looks good. But he’s got to stack strong performances before we can say “Hurts is the guy!” Today was very encouraging. If he can build on that, Hurts will start to make a good case for his future.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy