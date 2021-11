STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Staten Island teen who has been reported missing. Angie Varela, 14, who lives in the vicinity of Forest Hill Road was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10:21 a.m. leaving her residence, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

