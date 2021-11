Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about news impacting the market and the week ahead. Jeff is filling in for Ed Moya today and the word on everybody’s lips is “virus,” namely the B.1.1.529 variant from South Africa. It has provoked a massive sell-off in equity and commodity markets today, as well as a rush for havens such as the Japanese Yen, the mighty US Dollar and, of course, US bonds. Faced with a huge rush for the exit door by investors globally, we devote the entire podcast to the market moves today and how they will impact Europe and the US and the world into next week.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO