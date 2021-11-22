Neal Stephenson recommends 6 books on information manipulation

How long can human beings live? That's a matter of debate, but some scientists believe 125 or even 150 is possible. Here's everything you need to know:. Over the past century, global life expectancy has roughly doubled, to 72.6 years. In the U.S. it rose from 39 years in 1860 to 53 in 1920 to 78.8 in 2019. To some extent these figures are deceptive, as a substantial amount of the average increase reflects lowered infant mortality rates, but average life spans for adults also grew in recent decades. There were about 95,000 centenarians in 1990 and more than 450,000 in 2015, according to a United Nations estimate. By 2050 there will be an estimated 3.7 million people 100 or older; by 2100, 25 million. A report by the World Economic Forum estimated that about half of the babies born in the U.S. in 2007 will live to 104. And the number of "supercentenarians" — those who live past 110 — has multiplied at least 10-fold over the past 50 years.

