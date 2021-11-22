ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Neal Stephenson recommends 6 books on information manipulation

By The Week Staff
The Week
The Week
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neal Stephenson's new novel, Termination Shock, focuses on looming climate disaster. But the influential science fiction author has also been focused on another mounting concern: information manipulation. Below, he recommends six books on the topic. The Philosophical Writings of Peirce edited by Justus Buchler (1940). The Victorian style of...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Book World: Neal Stephenson's 'Termination Shock' is another prescient page-turner

- - - Ten years ago, Neal Stephenson published an influential essay titled "Innovation Starvation," in which he lamented the "general failure of our society to get big things done." He laid some of the blame at the feet of underperforming science fiction writers who, instead of inspiring citizens and scientists, had turned their backs on optimism and real-world data, traipsing off instead to dillydally in the lands of steampunk, dystopia and pure fantasy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC Philadelphia

Bill Gates Has 5 Book Recommendations for Your 2021 Holiday Season

Bill Gates wants you to read more science fiction. On Monday, Gates released his annual holiday book recommendation list — along with a blog post explaining why two of his five selections are science-fiction books. As a child, he wrote, he was "obsessed" with science fiction. And though the famous reading enthusiast focused more on non-fiction as he aged, he's lately found himself "drawn back to the kinds of books I would have loved as a kid."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
College Heights Herald

OPINION: 5 great book recommendations by popular genres

As an English major, I love to read. I’ve been a hungry reader my whole life, hand me something with writing on the page and I’ll spend some time looking at it (if I’m not knee-deep in homework). Reading is one of the hobbies I enjoy the most. Whether I’m...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Stephenson
Person
David Deutsch
Person
Jonathan Rauch
Person
Anne Applebaum
Reason.com

Neal Stephenson's Termination Shock Is a Glorious Sci-Fi Vision of How To Respond to Global Warming, One Geoengineering Problem at a Time

By the time Neal Stephenson's new novel, Termination Shock, begins, humans have already begun adapting to climate change. Stephenson's near-future world has grown hotter, in some cases dangerously so. But people, in their infinite idiosyncratic ways, have more or less figured out how to deal. Some of these adaptations are...
EARTH SCIENCE
orangemedianetwork.com

Book Recommendations From One Literary Nerd to Another

Before we delve into the book recommendations, I’m here to remind you that the 2021-22 Prism submission deadline is TOMORROW! Send in your poetry, prose, illustrations, photography, etc by Friday, November 19th at 11:59pm. Check out the submission form here. Good luck, we’re looking forward to seeing your submissions!. Winter...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playbook#Victorian#American
Huron Daily Tribune

Book recommendations to see you through the colder months

With the holiday season upon us and the colder weather rolling in, time is in abundance. Here are some recommendations to pore over by the fireside or nestled under a blanket. With this week bringing around the 58th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, it’s a perfect opportunity to pick up this science fiction/alternate history instant classic. In this story, Stephen King poses the question "what if" and runs with it. What if a time traveler ventured back to 1963 to stop JFK’s assassination and what could the fallout be?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Week

6 book recommendations from Shea Ernshaw

Shea Ernshaw is the award-winning author of the best-selling young adult novels The Wicked Deep and Winterwood. Her adult debut, A History of Wild Places, is a tale about a search for two people who've gone missing at an isolated commune. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell (2019). A can't-look-away...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
luxurylaunches.com

Worth $122 billion, here is why Mark Zuckerberg is way beyond eccentric and is actually the weirdest billionaire of our times.

It’s only fair to define an individual by their characteristics. So, when you hear someone mention Mark Zuckerberg, what attributes do you attach? Maybe a young billionaire who has grasped more than he can clutch in a very short time. Or an awkward youth whose intelligence got the better of him and put in bang in the middle of the public crosshairs? Or even an eccentric supervillain who lives in the depths of the earth, controlling an android that parades around Midgard, spreading his gospel of doom. Whatever your interpretation of this Silicone Valley wonder-kid, you’ve surely heard a tale or two that is either weird, cringe-worthy, or simply unbelievably senile.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 29

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationCanada

Facebook’s rebranding is anything but 'meta'

If there was one impressive thing from Mark Zuckerberg’s 90-minute spiel about Facebook’s rebranding as Meta, it was his misunderstanding of what meta actually means — and how that misunderstanding is symbolic of his profound incapacity for self-reflection. The day after Meta launched — featuring Zuckerberg’s utopian promises about the metaverse — I subjected my first-year English class to a rant about how this moment has been predicted by a library’s worth of science fiction. Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel Snow Crash even features a virtual environment called … wait for it … the metaverse. To anyone even vaguely familiar with cyberpunk...
INTERNET
The Week

The pursuit of longer life

How long can human beings live? That's a matter of debate, but some scientists believe 125 or even 150 is possible. Here's everything you need to know:. Over the past century, global life expectancy has roughly doubled, to 72.6 years. In the U.S. it rose from 39 years in 1860 to 53 in 1920 to 78.8 in 2019. To some extent these figures are deceptive, as a substantial amount of the average increase reflects lowered infant mortality rates, but average life spans for adults also grew in recent decades. There were about 95,000 centenarians in 1990 and more than 450,000 in 2015, according to a United Nations estimate. By 2050 there will be an estimated 3.7 million people 100 or older; by 2100, 25 million. A report by the World Economic Forum estimated that about half of the babies born in the U.S. in 2007 will live to 104. And the number of "supercentenarians" — those who live past 110 — has multiplied at least 10-fold over the past 50 years.
SCIENCE
Kansas Reflector

The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Gretchen Eick is an author, educator and publisher in Wichita. Once again, Texas is throwing its weight around like an overgrown and intimidating bully. As the […] The post The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy