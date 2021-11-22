ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Family Angered by BBC Princes Doc; ‘Belfast’ Wins Stockholm FF Award; Kudos Signs StudioCanal COO; BBC To Celebrate Dance; Channel 4 Extends ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ – Global Briefs

Royal Family Angered by BBC Princes Doc

Members of the Royal Family are reported to be threatening to boycott the BBC over a documentary set to air tonight about Prince William and Prince Harry ’s relationship with the press. According to the UK’s Daily Mail, the Royal Family has been angered by the BBC’s refusal to show them The Princes and the Press before it airs tonight and have said they may withdraw co-operation for future projects. They are concerned the documentary will feature the two princes, one of whom now lives in LA, briefing against each other, according to reports. A BBC spokesman said: “The programme is about how royal journalism is done and features a range of journalists from broadcast and the newspaper industry.” The BBC’s relationship with the Royal Family is already strained following the Martin Bashir / Princess Diana scandal that re-erupted earlier this year.

Belfast ’ Wins Stockholm FF Award

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has picked up the Audience Award at the 2021 Stockholm International Film Festival. The film, based on Branagh’s personal experiences of growing up in the Northern Irish capital in the late 1960s, screened at the fest last week and the filmmaker was in town to also pick up an honorary Achievement Award. Belfast continues to be hotly-tipped as a major awards contender this year. Kudos Signs StudioCanal COO Sas: Rogue Heroes producer Kudos has signed StudioCanal Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer James Forde as Finance Director. Reporting to Kudos Joint MD Martin Haines, Forde will lead the drama indie’s finance team, creating an operational infrastructure that will also service Banijay stablemate Wild Mercury productions. He has spent the last 10 years with Studiocanal, initially joining as CFO before taking on both roles further down the line. “James is a smart, dynamic and driven leader who we are thrilled to have join our senior team,” said Haines.
BBC To Celebrate Dance

The BBC is to air a celebration of dance next year with a spotlight on Wayne McGregor, Carlos Acosta, Crystal Pite and the Matsena Brothers. The season is being led by an Imagine special on dance pioneer McGregor and will also showcase new talent via the return of BBC Young Dancer 2022 hosted by Clara Amfo and a Dance Passion celebration on BBC iPlayer that comes via a collaboration with One Dance UK. Other shows will spotlight the history of dance. “I am certain that there will be something for everyone to be inspired and energised by,” said Head Of Arts and Classical Music TV Suzy Klein.

Channel 4 Extends ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ into 2022

Channel 4 has re-commissioned lunchtime format Steph’s Packed Lunch to air through 2022. The show kicked off as The Steph Show under pandemic conditions in mid-2020 before taking a brief recess and being renamed. It has since grown its audience, according to C4, doubling share average to 3.2% since returning from summer recess. Host Steph McGovern will continue to be joined throughout 2022 by special guests and returning faces.

Deadline

BUFF Awards Honor Menelik Shabazz; Andrew Marr To Leave BBC After 21 Years – Global Briefs

BUFF Awards Honor Menelik Shabazz Burning An Illusion filmmaker Menelik Shabazz will be posthumously handed the Honourary Award at this year’s 16th British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) Awards. Barbados-born Shabazz, who died in June, was a pioneer of Black British cinema, best known for 1981 feature Burning An Illusion. Clare Anyiam-Osigwe, Co-Executive producer of the BUFF Awards, said: “As a custodian of the culture, it goes without saying that the untimely passing of Menelik Shabazz will be noted and recognised at our biggest night of the year and, like with several of our awards which are named after significant Black figures,...
MOVIES
Deadline

UK Digital Platform BBC Three, Home To ‘Fleabag’, Gets Greenlight For February Channel Return; Ofcom Report On BBC Bias & Youth Appeal

Fleabag and Normal People platform BBC Three has been greenlit to return as a broadcast channel in February 2022. British media regulator Ofcom on Thursday officially approved the once popular channel, on the proviso that at least 75% of hours broadcast each year will be original programs that are commissioned by the BBC for U.K. viewers. This is a deal that had been in the works but has now been rubber-stamped. Commenting on the decision, Fiona Campbell, controller for BBC Three, said: “This is a big moment, with the new channel providing a destination for young audiences to discover more content on the BBC....
U.K.
Deadline

Italian Streamer ITsART Launches; Channel 4 To Air Rugby Super League; BBC Puts Out Food Show To Tender; Global Buyers Swoop for Steve Backshall’s ‘Expedition’ – Global Briefs

Italian Streamer ITsART Launches In 26 European Countries ITsART, a streaming platform for Italian culture, launched yesterday in 26 European countries. Supported by the Italian Ministry of Culture, ITsART aims to enhance the reach of Italian artistic and cultural heritage globally. Already available in Italy and the UK, and now in EU markets including France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and more, the service will offer more than 1,250 live and on-demand events and shows, ranging from virtual monuments and museum tours, to opera, pop music, dance, theater and movies. The streamer has also agreed a partnership deal with Cinecittà, whereby...
WORLD
countryliving.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

The Princes and the Press: BBC responds to claims against documentary

The BBC has defended its documentary about Prince Harry and William's relationships with the press. Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House said the programme, The Princes and the Press, had made "overblown and unfounded claims". They said it was "disappointing" to give credibility to such claims. The BBC said...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Royal family criticise BBC for ‘overblown and unfounded claims’ in documentary

The royal family has issued a rare joint statement accusing the BBC of giving credibility to “overblown and unfounded claims” in a documentary that aired on Monday night.The three royal households, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House, said that it was “disappointing” that the broadcaster had decided to lend “credibility” to claims that insiders from other royal households had briefed against the Sussexes. Their statement was broadcast at the end of the first episode of the two-part The Princes and The Press programme, presented by the BBC’s media editor Amol Rajan. The programme explored the relationship that the Duke...
ENTERTAINMENT
dallassun.com

BBC accused of fake news by Royal Family

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace have issued a rare joint statement condemning the BBC for airing "unfounded claims" in a new documentary exploring Princes William and Harry's relationship with the media. The two-part documentary, which began airing on Monday, promised to investigate "one of the most dramatic periods...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Wins Stockholm Film Festival Audience Award

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, one of the top contenders in this season’s Oscar race, has won the audience award at the Stockholm International Film Festival. The drama, a coming-of-age tale amid the political upheaval in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, was picked by festival visitors at the 2021 Stockholm Festival, which wrapped on Sunday. Belfast beat out Nordic favorite The Worst Person in the World, a romantic drama from Norwegian director Joachim Trier which was a prize winner in Cannes and is Norway’s official contender for the 2022 best international feature Oscar. Other awards favorites in the running in Stockholm included Pablo...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Royal Family May ‘Boycott’ BBC Over William and Harry Allegations

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday. Royals go to war with BBC—again. The queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William have threatened to launch a...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary

The royal family is reportedly furious about an upcoming BBC documentary that could put the alleged feud between Prince William and Prince Harry into the spotlight, according to the Daily Mail. The documentary, The Princes and the Press, is a two-part film that will air on BB1 this Sunday. The publication says that the Queen was “upset” by the news that the documentary would air without allowing the royals to watch it before its premiere, and has joined with her grandsons in threatening to “boycott” the BBC as a result.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Royal family issue rare joint statement over BBC Two documentary on rift

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Place have issued a rare joint statement after a new BBC Two documentary, The Princes and the Press, aired on Monday night. The first episode of the two-part programme, presented by Amol Rajan, explored the relationship of Prince William and Prince Harry with the media, including suggestions of royal sources briefing journalists behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Beaming Duke of Cambridge looks dashing in a royal blue suit as he attends the Tusk Conservation Awards in London - just hours before new BBC documentary about warring Princes William and Harry airs

The Duke of Cambridge looked in good spirits this evening as he stepped out in London for the Tusk Conservation Awards - just hours before the BBC's new documentary about the warring Princes William and Harry will air. Prince William, 39, looked dashing in a royal blue suit with a...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Grandmother's BBC recording discovered for Kidsgrove family

A woman said she "could not be more grateful" after a BBC recording of her late grandmother's voice was found in an old desk about to be thrown away. Lucy and Margaret James featured in a 2008 BBC News School Report. Lucy contacted BBC Radio Stoke to see if the...
ENTERTAINMENT
