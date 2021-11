Porsche has just taken the covers off its spectacular new 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and its induction noise is to die for. The 4.0-liter boxer motor borrowed from the 911 GT3 is a peach, and we can't get enough of it. However, as evidenced by the Mission R racer, the time of the combustion-engine sports car is fast drawing to a close, and the next 718 twins will be electric. For a company that trades on handling prowess and the driving experience, losing character in the latter criterion is something that we all fear. To try to get around this, Porsche has now developed an exhaust system for EVs that could feature on the next-gen Taycan and upcoming electric Macan. Allow us to explain.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO