Netflix commissions second season of animated event series Arcane

By Karolina Kaminska
c21media.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal streamer Netflix has ordered a second season of video game-based animated event series Arcane. Produced by game developer Riot Games and animated by...

www.c21media.net

Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
UPI News

Hailee Steinfeld's 'Arcane' returning for Season 2 on Netflix

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The animated, sci-fi series, Arcane, will return for a second season, Netflix and Riot Games announced. Season 1 stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung are onboard to reprise their voice roles. "We're beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane's first season and are...
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop review: A slick reinvention of a classic anime series

There's really nothing else quite like Cowboy Bebop. As a stylized, over-the-top galaxy-spanning sci-fi adventure, it combines the pacing of an old-school Hong Kong action film with the melodrama of classic westerns -- all to the tune of a bumping jazz soundtrack. The landmark 1998 anime series focusing on space cowboys and lost souls was, simply put, a vibe, and a richly eclectic one at that.
TV SERIES
IGN

Arcane Season 1 Review

All episodes of Arcane Season 1 are now streaming on Netflix. Arcane boasts a massive world with complex characters you either love to root for or love to hate, a simple yet immersive and layered story, and absolutely gorgeous and groundbreaking animation with a unique visual style. Though it was already starting to crack, this League of Legends adaptation puts the final nail in the coffin of the “video game adaptation curse” by shattering preconceptions of what the animation medium is capable of, delivering a once-in-a-generation masterpiece that is sure to inspire both fans and storytellers alike for years to come. It does all of this all while delivering an exhilarating kick-ass story whether you know the entire history of Runeterra or you're just looking for the next event series.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Katie Leung
Person
Ella Purnell
usueasterneagle.com

Series Review: Arcane Premiere

The first three episodes of the series “Arcane” premiered Friday on Netflix and Twitch.tv to smashing praise. The series, a debut into TV-style animation by the video games developer Riot Games will be released in three acts of three episodes each. The nine episodes are each about 40 minutes in length.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Asmongold calls on Square Enix to make Arcane-style FFXIV animated series

Twitch star Asmongold talked about his desire for a Final Fantasy XIV animated show and mentioned the franchise has had success with the medium in the past. Asmongold has returned to streaming on Twitch, which means his adventures in Eorzea have begun once again. He was streaming on his secondary...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Netflix's League Of Legends TV Show Arcane Renewed For Season 2

In the wake of rave reviews, Netflix's new animated steampunk fantasy series "Arcane" has been renewed for season 2 just a couple of weeks after premiering on the streaming service. Based on and featuring characters from the online multiplayer game "League of Legends," the TV show follows the rising tension between two cities and the fractured relationship between sisters Vi (voiced by "Hawkeye" star Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell).
TV SERIES
#Riot Games#Fortiche Productions
dotesports.com

Will Arcane have a second season? When will Arcane’s second season release?

League of Legends’ animated TV series, Arcane, wrapped up a thriller of a season, leaving fans to digest everything they’ve witnessed throughout the three acts. Considering how gripping the show was, even waiting for the next episode release may have felt like years for some fans, making them wonder when the next season of Arcane would be available on Netflix—or if there would even be another season.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Arcane is the #1 English Language Series This Week on Netflix

The League of Legends animated series is still dominating Netflix charts!. The first season of Riot Games' League of Legends animated series Arcane may have already released all nine episodes on Netflix, but it's still dominating the streamer's charts across the world, and it's now the #1 English language series on the streaming platform this week.
TV SERIES
IGN

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop: All the Anime Homages in the Live-Action Series

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop series may look a lot like the original anime, but just how closely does it follow the source material? Let's take a deep dive into the live-action series and explore the key scenes, moments, fights, music and individual shots that draw inspiration directly from the anime. Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell as Vicious. The 10-episode first season is currently available to stream on Netflix.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Netflix adds WildBrain’s new Strawberry Shortcake series, seasonal specials

Global streamer Netflix has picked up WildBrain’s new Strawberry Shortcake series Berry in the Big City, along with four seasonal specials. Produced by WildBrain’s Vancouver-based animation studio, Berry in the Big City (80×4’) will launch on Netflix worldwide in spring 2022. The 2D-animated series, which targets three- to six-year-olds, follows the titular character and her friends as they try to make it in the New York baking world.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix’s ‘Arcane’ Is No. 1 Digital Original Series With US Audiences, Claims Report

Netflix’s Arcane, a League of Legends prequel, is hitting a sweet spot with streaming audiences, according to a just-out report from Parrot Analytics. During the last full week of data (November 13-19), Arcane became the number one digital original series with American audiences, Parrot claims. That means it beat out such front-runners as Stranger Things and The Mandalorian. As of November 21, Arcane – which has already been renewed for a second season – was the third-most in-demand series in the world across all platforms. Globally, Arcane had 67.1x more demand than the average show worldwide, trailing only Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (74.8x) and HBO’s Game of Thrones (70.7x). Audience demand for the show has grown exponentially since it debuted – up 629% with global audiences and 228% with American audiences between its debut on November 6 to November 21, the last day of data available for this analysis. The show has a hybrid release schedule, dropping batches of three episodes each on the last three Saturdays. Most Netflix series peak in demand after two to four days of availability before dropping off.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Global Ensemble readies Norwegian Christmas drama for Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a Norwegian-language Christmas series directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (Home for Christmas, Quicksand, Nobel). The as-yet untitled drama is also written by Sørensen, along with Norwegian-Danish author Lars Saabye Christensen and Kan Trygve Røyneland. Sørensen’s prodco The Global Ensemble Drama is producing the 6×35’ festive series, with its...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Netflix buys Scanline VFX marking first acquisition of visual effects studio

Netflix is set to acquire the Canada-headquartered visual effects outfit Scanline VFX, which has offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Los Angeles, London, Munich, Stuttgart and Seoul. The deal represents the first time the streaming giant has acquired a VFX studio, with the deal expected to close in Q1 of 2022. Financial...
BUSINESS

