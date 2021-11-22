Netflix commissions second season of animated event series Arcane

Netflix’s Arcane, a League of Legends prequel, is hitting a sweet spot with streaming audiences, according to a just-out report from Parrot Analytics. During the last full week of data (November 13-19), Arcane became the number one digital original series with American audiences, Parrot claims. That means it beat out such front-runners as Stranger Things and The Mandalorian. As of November 21, Arcane – which has already been renewed for a second season – was the third-most in-demand series in the world across all platforms. Globally, Arcane had 67.1x more demand than the average show worldwide, trailing only Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (74.8x) and HBO’s Game of Thrones (70.7x). Audience demand for the show has grown exponentially since it debuted – up 629% with global audiences and 228% with American audiences between its debut on November 6 to November 21, the last day of data available for this analysis. The show has a hybrid release schedule, dropping batches of three episodes each on the last three Saturdays. Most Netflix series peak in demand after two to four days of availability before dropping off.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO