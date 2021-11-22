UConn women out to prove themselves early

This photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services shows South Florida's forward Bethy Mununga (20) and UConn's forward Dorka Juhasz (14) fighting for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Donald Knowles

Two weeks ago before the first regular season game was played, there was chatter among some women’s basketball pundits that there was a Big Three — reigning national champion Stanford, South Carolina, and UConn — and then a good-sized gap to the others in the top 10 or 20.

The reasoning wasn’t all that flawed. The Cardinal returned 12 players from their title team with the only loss being point guard Kiana Williams. The Gamecocks brought back their starting lineup led by All-American Aliyah Boston from a team that went to the Final Four while adding a big-time transfer (Kamilla Cardoso) and the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. The Huskies returned their starting lineup led by national Player of the Year Paige Bueckers from a team that went to the Final Four while adding a big-time transfer (Dorka Juhasz) and the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class with consensus top recruit Azzi Fudd.

Entering today, Stanford has a loss to Texas, which lost to Tennessee, which beat South Florida, which gave UConn all it could handle Sunday before falling 60-53.

Maybe No. 1 South Carolina could prove it’s head and shoulders above the rest as it took on second-ranked UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game today.

The Gamecocks already own two top-10 wins as they defeated No .5 North Carolina State in their opener on Nov. 9 and No. 9 Oregon Sunday in Atlantis, though the Ducks were down two injured starters.

“We have a great, great, great game before Thanksgiving,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said after the USF win but before knowing the next opponent would be South Carolina. “Win or lose, you can’t put yourself above the game. You can’t say, ‘I only want to schedule games where I win.’ You have to put yourself in these situations and everybody benefits.”

Auriemma has put together quality non-conference schedules for the last 30 years and more and more have done the same.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer has done it for at least as long as Auriemma and the Cardinal still have South Carolina, Maryland, Indiana, and Tennessee on their slate. Dawn Staley has picked up on that since her arrival at South Carolina and the Gamecocks seem to have all the best teams on their schedule somewhere, including a rematch with UConn Jan. 27 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

And does have anyone in the country have a tougher week scheduled this season than what Maryland is now facing? The third-ranked Terrapins beat No. 6 Baylor at home on Sunday. On Thursday they’ll take on No. 5 North Carolina State at Nassau in The Bahamas. On Saturday, it’s No. 7 Stanford in The Bahamas.

Maryland has faced its share of criticism the last few years for its lack of strength in its non-conference schedule. It’s hurt the Terrapins in their NCAA tournament seeding and their NCAA results. Since making back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015, they’ve been a top-3 seed in four of the last five tournaments. In 2016 they lost at home to No. 7-seed Washington. In 2017, they lost in Bridgeport to 10th-seeded Oregon. In 2019 they lost at home to No. 6-seed UCLA. In March in San Antonio, it was a loss to No. 6-seed Texas.

In comparison, UConn has not lost to a team seeded lower than a No. 4 since 1993.

“Take a look at the early-season matchups on the men’s side and it seems like all the best teams are playing each other because no one’s afraid to play someone else,” Auriemma said. “That hasn’t always been the case in women’s basketball. Some people try to hide from other teams and build up their records and not schedule anyone that might be a threat to them. It’s great for our game, great for the fans, great for the kids that they get that kind of challenge early in the season.

“I look at our schedule and think, ‘Man, I don’t know what I was thinking when I made this up?’ In the end I think it’s good. Most years when I set it up I’m making it with the goal of not being undefeated. We lose a couple of games and have to figure out how to recover after losses and learn from our mistakes. So you schedule those games and they help you. They help you if you win if you have the right team. They help if you lose because if you never put yourself in that position you’re going into the NCAA tournament kind of fooling yourself because you’re not quite sure.”

Even UConn’s win over No. 23 USF will have benefits. The Huskies fell behind by three late in the third quarter thanks to 11 unanswered USF points but responded with a 14-2 run of their own to take back command.

“If we wanted to play teams where we never got challenged, we never got smacked, we never had to come back or find out a little bit about ourselves during a time out then there is no point in being here,” Auriemma said. “We got exactly what we wanted that game and exactly what we needed.”

Expect more of the same for the Huskies today — win or lose.

Carl Adamec is a Journal Inquirer staff writer. He has covered the UConn women’s basketball team for 33 years.