After an impressive win, Indiana has vaulted up to its best ranking ever: No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll. The veteran Hoosiers had their best ranking ever at No. 8 in the preseason Top 25 and then had a week that included a rout of then-No. 13 Kentucky, 88-67. Indiana returned all five starters from last season's team that went to the Elite Eight and had its sixth consecutive 20-win season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO