HARTFORD, Conn. — Cyber Monday is not just for the big retailers. Connecticut's small businesses are hoping to attract buyers' attention too. "I am a new business. I just opened in July, so I am really just pushing to get more people through because that's the hardest part," said Damita Santiago, Owner of R.E.M. Revitalizing Energetic Massage in Middlefield.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO