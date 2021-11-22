ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan man threatened pub patron with knife during altercation

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kooqy_0d3jcLiu00

Police arrested a Penn Yan man on two charges – including criminal possession of a weapon after an incident at The Mustang Pub.

Tina Rivas, 49, was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon after an altercation in front of the local pub.

Rivas is accused of threatening another person with a knife during an altercation at the bar. He was removed from the premises and transported to the Penn Yan Police Department for processing.

He was turned over to deputies at the Yates County Jail and will answer the charges at a later date.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Palmyra man charged with DWI in Yates County

Deputies arrested a Palmyra man over the weekend for driving while intoxicated. The traffic stop happened on State Route 14A, according to deputies. Investigation led to the driver, identified as 23-year-old Bradley Gray, being arrested for DWI. He failed field sobriety tests, too. Deputies say the charges will be answered...
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo man charged with violating order of protection

A Waterloo man turned himself in to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, which had a warrant for his arrest. 36 year old Timothy Torbett was charged with criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. The alleged incident happened in the town of Waterloo on November 20th. Torbett is awaiting...
WATERLOO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Domestic incident leads to felony charges in Wayne County

State police arrested a Lyons man following a domestic incident. Gregory Parish, 38, was charged with felony criminal contempt, unlawful imprisonment, and aggravated family offense. The charges stem from an incident where he violated a court order of protection during the domestic. Parish was taken into custody and arraigned without...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Ithaca man taken into custody after chase in city

The Ithaca Police Department and New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit conducted a traffic stop in the city, which resulted in a brief pursuit. According to police, Breon Brooks was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation. Following the traffic stop officers attempted to take him into custody, which...
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Horseheads home destroyed by weekend fire (photos)

A Horseheads home was heavily damaged over the weekend after a structure fire there. The call came in around 2:50 a.m. on November 27 at Scenic Drive. First responders from an array of departments and districts were called to the scene. No injuries were reported, but photos from the scene...
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Patron#Android#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy