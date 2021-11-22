Penn Yan man threatened pub patron with knife during altercation

Police arrested a Penn Yan man on two charges – including criminal possession of a weapon after an incident at The Mustang Pub.

Tina Rivas, 49, was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon after an altercation in front of the local pub.

Rivas is accused of threatening another person with a knife during an altercation at the bar. He was removed from the premises and transported to the Penn Yan Police Department for processing.

He was turned over to deputies at the Yates County Jail and will answer the charges at a later date.

