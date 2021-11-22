Save $150 on a Hoover pet carpet cleaner on Black Friday

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control urges potential pet owners to adopt a furry friend this holiday season instead of shopping at one of the numerous retailers. Fort Wayne, Indiana (November 16, 2021) – Animal Care & Control is urging savvy shoppers to ADOPT, DON’T SHOP and relax with a new furry friend this holiday season. Black Friday brings sales and discounts to retailers everywhere and Animal Care & Control is no exception. The pre-Black Friday sale will start Nov. 19 at Noon with extended hours in our adoption center until 8 p.m. Adoption fees for dogs six months and older will be just $25. Adoption fees will be waived for all cats, kittens and pocket pets. Special pricing continues Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 24 with normal adoption hours Noon – 5:30 p.m. (Wed. until 6 p.m.). The shelter will be closed November 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0